Donald Trump tries & fails to explain what crimes Barack Obama committed

Donald Trump has been doing fewer press conferences lately, likely because Republicans told him that those press conferences were a big reason why his numbers were sinking. But it’s like an itch Trump has to scratch – he needs the attention, the same attention he used to get from the Nazi rallies thrown to honor him. So Trump waddled up to the podium in the Rose Garden yesterday evening for yet another unhinged press conference. This was after a weekend full of rage-tweeting, mostly about Barack Obama and “Obamagate,” which is the nebulous scandal the Trumpers desperately want to hype without ever defining. Perhaps the real Obamagate is the friends we made along the way. Maybe! Because Donald Trump can’t explain what Obamagate really is either:

I laughed to keep from crying. What crime has Obama committed? “Obamagate! It’s been going on for a long time.” I can only assume that Obamagate is – perhaps? – the crime of being a black president, in Trump’s pea-brain. “It’s been going on for a long time. It’s been going on from before I even got elected. And it’s a disgrace that it happened.” Yes, he’s totally talking about the crime of “being a black president,” right? When pressed further to name Obama’s exact crime, Trump said: “You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody. All you have to do is read the newspapers, except yours.” Narrator’s voice: “The crime was presidenting while black.”

But that wasn’t all! Trump also said some sh-t about “go ask JY-NA” when an Asian-American reporter pressed him on all of the false, nonsensical claims he’s made about testing. When this woman asked him why, he called her nasty and then when pressed further by another female journalist (is that Erin Burnett?), he waddled off, abruptly ending the presser:

Idiot.

Meanwhile, remember how coronavirus cases keep popping up in the White House, joint chiefs and vice president’s office? So now the White House has ordered staff to wear masks everywhere inside the WH. The fact that this is being ordered in the same week that Trump is pushing states to reopen their economies… well…