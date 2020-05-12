Donald Trump tries & fails to explain what crimes Barack Obama committed

Donald Trump has been doing fewer press conferences lately, likely because Republicans told him that those press conferences were a big reason why his numbers were sinking. But it’s like an itch Trump has to scratch – he needs the attention, the same attention he used to get from the Nazi rallies thrown to honor him. So Trump waddled up to the podium in the Rose Garden yesterday evening for yet another unhinged press conference. This was after a weekend full of rage-tweeting, mostly about Barack Obama and “Obamagate,” which is the nebulous scandal the Trumpers desperately want to hype without ever defining. Perhaps the real Obamagate is the friends we made along the way. Maybe! Because Donald Trump can’t explain what Obamagate really is either:
I laughed to keep from crying. What crime has Obama committed? “Obamagate! It’s been going on for a long time.” I can only assume that Obamagate is – perhaps? – the crime of being a black president, in Trump’s pea-brain. “It’s been going on for a long time. It’s been going on from before I even got elected. And it’s a disgrace that it happened.” Yes, he’s totally talking about the crime of “being a black president,” right? When pressed further to name Obama’s exact crime, Trump said: “You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody. All you have to do is read the newspapers, except yours.” Narrator’s voice: “The crime was presidenting while black.”
But that wasn’t all! Trump also said some sh-t about “go ask JY-NA” when an Asian-American reporter pressed him on all of the false, nonsensical claims he’s made about testing. When this woman asked him why, he called her nasty and then when pressed further by another female journalist (is that Erin Burnett?), he waddled off, abruptly ending the presser:
Idiot.
Meanwhile, remember how coronavirus cases keep popping up in the White House, joint chiefs and vice president’s office? So now the White House has ordered staff to wear masks everywhere inside the WH. The fact that this is being ordered in the same week that Trump is pushing states to reopen their economies… well…
Indictments are coming from Barr. We’re in a lot of trouble. no, they won’t indict President Obama himself, at least not this term. But they’re going to indict some of his officials. I can’t believe I’m watching democracy just crumble right in front of my face. I am a bit upset over people not seeming to realize, yeah, he’s not just babbling. This is going to happen.
We’ve been watching the slow erosion of our institutions with this “administration” over the last four years. With it being unsafe to vote in person and the post office poised to go bankrupt, they will find a way to rig the election in their favor or indefinitely postpone them. Meanwhile, they will find a way to change the constitution so they can retain power.
I agree, and I’m terrified they’re going to start jailing political enemies. I don’t feel this is my country any more. Edit to add, I always thought trump wanted to literally lock Hillary up. I really did. And he was trying to get the justice dept to do it, they reopened investigations etc. But now he’s got Barr, and Barr will do anything Trump wants. So I believe this is coming, and soon. They will go after lower level officials in the OBama administration first. Not Obama himself. If that succeeds, then anything can happen.
@Darla, Covid-19 may wind up being their downfall or the Reichstag fire they needed for a power grab.
I’ve said this before but honestly, his ramblings remind me of stuff I used to write in middle or high school, when I hadn’t done the reading. “The reason Jane Eyre was unhappy was because Jane Eyre lived in a house of unhappiness, where no one could be happy, because the unhappiness was all around like a dark cloud.” Same thing here – “Obama committed a crime so heinous, everyone knew what it was, there was no need to even say it because of the nature of the crime.”
(Spoiler: he wore a tan suit.)
As for the reporters – he clearly thinks all non-white people are friends. Remember when he asked April Ryan if she was friends with the Congressional Black Caucus?
And then I think it was Kaitlyn Collins who tried to ask a question but he cut her off and tried to go Yamiche Alcindor, but she waved Kaitlyn on to keep asking her question, which clearly ticked Trump off, but good for her. I would like to see more reporters do that.
“I can only assume that Obamagate is – perhaps? – the crime of being a black president, in Trump’s pea-brain”
I was going to make a similar comment but the author of this post beat me to it. For many of his supporters this was Obama’s great crime as well.
And of course Obama being black, he’s guilty of something, right????? 🙄🙄 Then all his idiot single digit IQ supporters will jump on the bandwagon because….black man.
I’m with Don Lemon “When is this going to be over??”
You know… THE CRIMES! I can’t stand to even look at this jackass. Everyday I grow more and more repulsed by his supporters. I live in a pretty nice neighborhood in Nashville and realize that a lot of my neighbors are probably Trump lovers. One neighbor has used his quarantine time to construct a 10’x40’ Trump 2020 sign in his front yard. Two psychiatrists live directly across from him and yesterday put a Trump dummy with his head in a literal toilet in their front yard. I have a feeling by the end of the week we will have quite the display of pro and anti Trump junk in people’s yards before the HOA gets involved. I’m off to brainstorm how to accurately display my Trump repulsion without getting myself arrested.
I love the psychiatrists, that’s fantastic.
Honestly I’d be less worried about the MAGA guy retaliating with more signs than with a rock through the doctors’ windows, or worse. These people are beyond unhinged at this point.
That was Kaitlyn Collins. He’s always particularly nasty to her and Jim Acosta, both from CNN. They’re the one’s always calling him out on his sh*t.
His racism is on full display on Twitter this morning, claiming that he, not Weija, speaks for Chinese Americans.
He is also attacking Pelosi, Obama, Biden, Joe Scarborough.
He retweeted a horrible cartoon image of his political opponents from an account that is calling for Hawaii to secede from the US.
He’s claiming to be the voice of #MeToo for Rose McGowan against Bill Maher.
And he wants popular governors to thank him because they wouldn’t be able to save their states from the virus without him. He stole supplies from Governor Baker and Massachusetts. He can rot in Hell.
He stole supplies from Reddest of Red Alabama, for good measure.
I have a real problem with McGowan and have for a long time. Now she’s sticking her performance art into the election, great.
oh and btw, I don’t care who likes it.
I feel very sorry for what Rose McGowan went through, but I had to laugh when she complained about going onto a TV show in the 90s called ‘Politically Incorrect’ and hearing a bad d*ck joke. Good grief, I remember the sort of jokes that ‘politically incorrect’ comedians were telling in the 80s and 90s and that is entry level school yard humour. Back then every work shop had pictures of naked women all over the walls and I sat at a desk in an office with a guy blowing cigar smoke in my face all day. Thank god things have changed, but if you are going to go back 20 years or more you really do have to pick your battles with some care..
The gaslighting is effing nuts. It’s traumatic. How is half the US supporting Trump? I have no answer.
Not half…………he has a lot of supporters but they do not represent 50% of the US population.
That’s not how our electoral system works
It’s propaganda, churned out 24/7. A guy I know from HS who’s a full on right wing nut posted an op-ed from The Federalist by Jim Jordan and proclaimed it “the best op ed ever written.” That was after his utterly predictable Plandemic post. I can’t. These people are going to kill us all.
I feel like that title… “Donal Trump tries and fails”… or “Donald Trump fails” could be the title for every DT story from now to infinity. I am starting to scare myself a little bit at how much I hate this man. The 80,000 + dead people and continued gaslighting are so disgusting. I love that Obama lives in his head rent free.
Wow! He cannot even make up a lie and he lies about everything!
I hope Obama just sues him for defamation.
And all this talk about being arrested; how many of Trump’s associates are in imprison now?
It’s all such a farce, I kinda wish that the WH press just stopped reporting on him and focused on more important matters. He makes no sense and just lies. I wish they just reported on what Obama has to say; that would enrage him, lol.
That this man is president of the USA and is one, if not, the most powerful person in the world is mind-blowing.
He has no ethics, morality and wouldn’t even know what the truth is if it slapped him on the face. He is proud to display his full idiocy and racism to the world!
November 2020 can’t come here fast enough; Biden all the way!!!!!
My stomach is in knots after watching that, how can anyone support him at this point?!? It makes no logical sense, other than they just want their “team” to win, fkng idiots.
I get my update on Trump on this website otherwise I can’t take it. What alarms me is how dumb people are to believe him. I get it, the media are not perfect. Or maybe it’s just me, coming to the realization that people are not that bright on average?
I see the news in my country and people are just stupid, we’re are just one day after lockdown and parties and friends gathering are happening like lockdown was just a break. People don’t seem to understand that normal life will and should not come back, at least for a while.
I just can’t take it anymore, I just want to adopt several dogs and live a happy life away from dumb people.
Sorry for the rant -
I’m Canadian but the Trump lunacy is strong over here too. All the propaganda and YouTube videos have done a number on my family. They’re all crying Obamagate, even though they can’t articulate what it is and it’s not even our country! Trump has Christians everywhere believing he’s the only thing standing between a one world government and Bill Gates’ mark of the beast. COVID-19 is really amplifying they end of the world prophecy.
I’m not saying this to disparage Christians, because I am one too. But I don’t see anything remotely positive or Christian about Trump. If I was going to go down the prophecy route I would see Donald Trump as a completely different biblical figure (especially if he refuses to step down).
Really? Oh this is so disheartening. I’m sorry to hear this.
He is q very bad man, to the core, a bad man who is a narcissist, with dementia.
His twitter feed is in full blown meltdown this morning. He just accused Joe Scarborough of murder. Not that I care about Scarborough, who along with MIKA! helped put trump in the WH, but this is the President of the United States. And he’s off his rocker. I honestly feel like he’s been in full blown meltdown since Obama criticized him. That’s days now. So, if Obama can do this with a couple of leaked sentences, can you imagine when he begins campaigning for Biden? Maybe we will get lucky and trump will end up in an institution?