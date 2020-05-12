Mitch McConnell: ‘Classless’ Obama didn’t leave ‘any kind of game plan’ for a pandemic

Moscow Mitch McConnell got his panties in a twist on Monday during an interview on… a Trump campaign live stream. He was being interviewed by Lara Trump, who is Eric Trump’s wife. Moscow Mitch was asked about Barack Obama’s recent and obvious bait – Obama criticized the Trump administration’s chaotic, shambolic response to the pandemic last Friday. Moscow Mitch thinks Obama should stop being such a big meanie to poor widdle Trump:
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday slammed former President Barack Obama for criticizing the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a private call last week, asserting that he “should have kept his mouth shut.”
“I think it’s a little bit classless, frankly, to critique an administration that comes after you,” McConnell told President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, during a Trump campaign live stream. “You had your shot, you were there for eight years. I think the tradition that the Bush’s set up — of not critiquing the president who comes after you — is a good tradition.”
First of all, George W. Bush didn’t start that “tradition.” Former presidents staying relatively quiet on their successors has been happening for decades. Second of all, Trump can’t keep Obama’s name out of his anus-mouth, and all Obama had to do was making some comments TO FORMER STAFF, who then revealed the comments second-hand. That’s all it took for Trump to take the bait and throw a massive tantrum.
But what I really wanted to talk about was this part of Moscow Mitch’s thing with Lara Trump:
Tonight's Team Trump Livestream features Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who, talking COVID-19, tells Lara Trump, "clearly the Obama administration did not leave to this administration, any kind of game plan for something like this." pic.twitter.com/tRYUn1x7mB
— DJ Judd (@DJJudd) May 12, 2020
This is like Trump continuing to blame Obama for Obama’s failure to properly handle the coronavirus pandemic. You know, the pandemic which started last fall. In 2019. When Obama had been out of office for nearly three years. And in Obama’s eight years in office, he had developed a range of pandemic-response plans. He was actually the second president to really focus on a potential pandemic – in 2005, George W. Bush demanded his administration come up with a comprehensive pandemic-response plan, and that was what gave Obama something to build on during his administration. We could (and should) debate whether the Obama pandemic-response was as comprehensive as it should have been. But what’s not in question is the fact that the Trump administration largely gutted the Bush-Obama pandemic-response plans already in place. What’s not in question is that Trump has f–ked this up and then blamed his immediate predecessor for what happened.
We literally left them a 69-page Pandemic Playbook…. that they ignored
And an office called the Pandemic Preparedness Office… that they abolished.
And a global monitoring system called PREDICT .. that they cut by 75% https://t.co/OD94v0UI4n
— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) May 12, 2020
