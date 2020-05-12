Bryan Adams slams ‘bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making’ people

In case you haven’t noticed, I’ve been ignoring all of the conspiracies – many of which have come from American conservatives – about coronavirus being “developed” or “made” in a Chinese lab. There is literally no evidence that happened. The more that Donald Trump and his minions insist on that conspiracy, the less I believe it. What I believe – and what all of the scientific evidence shows – is that the virus originated in bats and “jumped species” to humans in China. I’ve seen the species jump first-hand – I’m convinced that my panther kitten had the virus, and doctors keep finding that dogs and cats and zoo animals are testing positive for versions of the virus too.

But the “coronavirus was developed in a Wuhan lab” conspiracy probably isn’t going away any time soon. Especially now that “celebrities” are jumping on that bandwagon. Bryan Adams is a Canadian singer who was massively popular in the ‘90s. He posted an Instagram, which I will not embed, of a new song he wrote. He posted it with this message:

Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f–king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a f–king lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan🌱

[From Bryan Adams’ IG]

“F–king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards…” Can we not? Yeah, maybe “wet market” is a legit criticism but I hate this. I hate all of this. I hate the idea that even polite Canadians are getting on the “this virus was MADE and then sent to bats, then bats were sold in a wet market” sh-t. And I also find it gross that vegans are using this GLOBAL PANDEMIC as a moment to virtue-signal about veganism.