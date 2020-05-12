Bryan Adams slams ‘bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making’ people

In case you haven’t noticed, I’ve been ignoring all of the conspiracies – many of which have come from American conservatives – about coronavirus being “developed” or “made” in a Chinese lab. There is literally no evidence that happened. The more that Donald Trump and his minions insist on that conspiracy, the less I believe it. What I believe – and what all of the scientific evidence shows – is that the virus originated in bats and “jumped species” to humans in China. I’ve seen the species jump first-hand – I’m convinced that my panther kitten had the virus, and doctors keep finding that dogs and cats and zoo animals are testing positive for versions of the virus too.
But the “coronavirus was developed in a Wuhan lab” conspiracy probably isn’t going away any time soon. Especially now that “celebrities” are jumping on that bandwagon. Bryan Adams is a Canadian singer who was massively popular in the ‘90s. He posted an Instagram, which I will not embed, of a new song he wrote. He posted it with this message:
Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f–king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than “thanks a f–king lot” is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan🌱
“F–king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards…” Can we not? Yeah, maybe “wet market” is a legit criticism but I hate this. I hate all of this. I hate the idea that even polite Canadians are getting on the “this virus was MADE and then sent to bats, then bats were sold in a wet market” sh-t. And I also find it gross that vegans are using this GLOBAL PANDEMIC as a moment to virtue-signal about veganism.
He’s entirely correct about the wetmarkets. They’re a stain on humanity. The rest is a 5G Causes Corona, Vaccines Cause Autism wibbble-rant.
Wet market is a racist anti Asian (or even anti immigrant) dog whistle. We have wet markets too in North America but we simply call them Farmers market.
Yup I just saw on the news some of the “wet markets” in NYC. It was very unsanitary…dead hanging pigs waiting for Americans to come get em. Let’s not act like viruses aren’t created from all sorts of animals…not just bats. Also, does he not remember all the E-coli outbreaks from lettuce? I know it’s not a contagious virus but people do die from it.
There’s nothing wrong with selling live animals, even when was a kid (not that long ago), you’d see chicken and other poultry in cages in farmers markets quite often in the country. Heck! We still buy lobsters and other shellfish in aquarium. Those wet markets (called “wet” because they are sprayed clean everyday) aren’t much different. It’s a cultural thing to buy live animals because when you didn’t have access to fridges (or electricity that wouldn’t fail you every other hour) it was the best way to access fresh meat.
Pigs and poultry are responsible for the flu strains recombination and transmission to humans and yet, we don’t call the practice of eating chicken barbaric. Heck! Meat packing factories are currently one of the biggest sources of covid contamination outside of hospice care facilities and hospitals! Our proximity to wildlife increases risks of new viruses crossing over; the biggest factor affecting our proximity to wildlife is climate change, not wet markets
Wait… you have a panther kitten??!!! Awwwwww! They’re adorable! Can we see?!
Sigh. How stupid.
Most vegans aren’t that aggressive but some definitely are, so I don’t find that surprising but definitely gross. I hope he loses a lot of his “second family” aka fans when they realize how vile and racist he really is.
I thought this was a joke.
Truly bizarre and racist.
How did a has been who hasn’t had a hit since the mid-80s get a gig at Royal Albert Hall?
I dunno if he’s still going to retain his tenancy at the Royal Albert Hall after this…
As a Canadian, I can say there are plenty of racists up here.
It’s just not like the racism in America and Britain but its there.
and there are plenty who aren’t “polite”.
Yup, plenty of racists and rude a$$holes in Canada too. I’ve dealt with many.
I mean, are we going to really be surprised that a guy who wrote a hit song about 69ing says idiotic things in public?
He was supposed to tour this summer but the tour is being postponed. Twitter was full of people yesterday saying they wanted their money back now instead of tickets for the new rescheduled dates. He did himself no favors with this one.
Blame isn’t tricky. If you’re not part of the ground zero equation of any incident, any circumstance, shut your mouth.
Ugh why, Bryan Adams! He’s one of my favorite 80s artists, too (yeah, he wasn’t just massively popular in the 90s).
So Bryan Adams is an a**hole? Got it.
I get so tired of the blame game. Do I think these market are gross? Absolutely. But let’s not even pretend for a second that the rest of the world (with exceptions) doesn’t handle animals and meat consumption/production in similarly awful and possibly dangerous ways. Yet we love to sh*t on “uncivilized” ways to do it. Like these wet markets. Or bush meat. It’s racist bullsh*t, is what it is. As if Europe’s and North America’s countries don’t consume ungodly amounts of questionably raised meat.
I don’t appreciate the Chinese government being smug about the effectiveness of their containment measures either. It’s really pretty gross if you think about it. But let’s just NOT.
Yeah china is uniquely disturbing with some practices for the fur industry and endangered species.
The wet market is gross because it’s aesthetically unpleasant and now we know can lead to viruses in humans. But morally to animals I’m not too convinced that wet markets or eating dogs cats and whatever random animal is somehow less moral than factory farming and even the circumstances with “conventional” eggs.
Not that I’m interested in eating those animals! But why is it worse than torturing intelligent pigs? I can’t wrap my head around it so I’d welcome your opinions
As someone based in SEA I have to chime in on wet markets. Wet markets can be regulated and my government does this. The issue is live animals in wet markets, and my government forbids live animal slaughtering and storage at wet market venues.
It always kind of astounds me when people slam eating ‘non-traditional’ animals like it isn’t rooted in economic desperation.
If you eat meat, you actively participate to global warming, loss of diversity, antimicrobial resistance, deforestation, animal and human exploitation, etc. Being vegan doesn’t equal being perfect but that’s a huge step towards improvement and limit the negative effect we, humans, have on the environment. The fact that it drags you out of your comfort zone and demands some efforts doesn’t make it wrong. Stop eating meat is a fairly easy way not to make things worse compared to all we’ll have to face (and are beginning to) as consequences of our actions. And yes, pandemic are in close relationship with animal exploitation and consumption, that’s a fact.
Bryan Adams is a dick and he does not represent vegans, or Canadians for that matter.
Live animal markets are disgusting, but so are the factory farms that abuse millions of animals daily. We in the West like to demonize other parts of the world for how “they” treat animals, like we treat them any better, it’s a lie we like to tell ourselves. Humans, collectively, treat animals like shit, and we are reaping what we sow (climate emergency, diseases, etc etc)