“Did Emma Stone secretly marry Dave McCary during lockdown?” links
  • May 12, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Emma Stone and boyfriend Dave McCary have their hands full with shopping bags and laundry

There’s a theory going around that Emma Stone & Dave McCary did some kind of lowkey, no-guest wedding at the start of the lockdown (because they cancelled their original wedding around the same time). [LaineyGossip]
Robin Wright’s husband is shirtless: would you? I would. [JustJared]
Little Richard’s legacy to the LGBTQ community. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Donald Trump accused Joe Scarborough of murder again. [Pajiba]
Robot dogs are patrolling Singapore [Dlisted]
I love old royal wedding photos! [GFY]
Is… is David Lynch in an underground bunker?? [Jezebel]
God, every headline about Teen Mom 2 is so friggin’ dark. [Starcasm]
I love Katy Perry’s Missoni dress. [RCFA]

2 Responses to ““Did Emma Stone secretly marry Dave McCary during lockdown?” links”

  1. Ameara says:
    May 12, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    I think they got married before the lockdown (just the legal stuff) and then had to cancel the ceremony and party but were already legally married anyway. At least I think that’s what happened because their wedding was was supposed to be in mid March, right when the lockdown started, so they probably had already gotten legally married the week before or something.

  2. Jem says:
    May 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm

    I WOULD. Holy smokeshow.

