“Did Emma Stone secretly marry Dave McCary during lockdown?” links

There’s a theory going around that Emma Stone & Dave McCary did some kind of lowkey, no-guest wedding at the start of the lockdown (because they cancelled their original wedding around the same time). [LaineyGossip]

Robin Wright’s husband is shirtless: would you? I would. [JustJared]

Little Richard’s legacy to the LGBTQ community. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Donald Trump accused Joe Scarborough of murder again. [Pajiba]

Robot dogs are patrolling Singapore [Dlisted]

I love old royal wedding photos! [GFY]

Is… is David Lynch in an underground bunker?? [Jezebel]

God, every headline about Teen Mom 2 is so friggin’ dark. [Starcasm]

I love Katy Perry’s Missoni dress. [RCFA]

Embed from Getty Images