Nancy Pelosi’s surprised that Donald Trump is ‘so sensitive’ about being morbidly obese

I’ve said before that I don’t care about “stop calling Donald Trump fat” as an issue or a debate. “When they go low, we go high” had a shelf-life of about a month, and after all of the nasty sh-t Trump has said about literally every demographic, every rape victim, every woman he’s ever harassed or assaulted, I just can’t work up the energy to care. I get that people want to live their best lives and that means never calling Trump “morbidly obese.” God bless, and I see your point. But… he IS morbidly obese. He is a morbidly obese, petty racist and sexual assailant. Plus, when you’re a rude bitch like me, you get to have your first real laugh of the day over the headline “Nancy Pelosi Says She’s Surprised Trump Is ‘So Sensitive’ Over Her ‘Morbidly Obese’ Comment.” But wait, it gets better.

Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump are still at odds. The House speaker, 80, said on Monday that it’s “not a good idea” for the president, 73, to take the unproven hydroxychloroquine drug as a coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention because of his age and that he’s “morbidly obese.” Trump didn’t take Pelosi’s comments in stride. “Oh, I don’t respond to her. I think she’s a waste of time,” he told reporters yesterday when asked about Pelosi, claiming that she is a “sick woman.” Pelosi appeared on MSNBC’s Deadline White House on Tuesday, telling host Nicolle Wallace that she “had no idea” that Trump would be upset over being called “morbidly obese.” “I didn’t know that he would be so sensitive. He’s always talking about other people’s … weight, their pounds,” she said, adding, “I think he should recognize his words weigh a ton.” In 2019, Trump’s annual physical found he weighed 243 pounds, and that he is considered clinically obese on the body mass index scale.

[From People]

Yeah I still don’t believe that he only weighs 243 pounds or thereabouts. While his hands might be tiny, Trump is a tall man and his diet of cheeseburgers and French fries and 2 am rage-tweets has meant that he’s gained weight in office too. I will forever belong to the Girther Movement – I need to see the receipts on Trump’s weight. As for what Pelosi said… “I didn’t know that he would be so sensitive… I think he should recognize his words weigh a ton.” I chuckled at her phrasing.