Nancy Pelosi’s surprised that Donald Trump is ‘so sensitive’ about being morbidly obese

I’ve said before that I don’t care about “stop calling Donald Trump fat” as an issue or a debate. “When they go low, we go high” had a shelf-life of about a month, and after all of the nasty sh-t Trump has said about literally every demographic, every rape victim, every woman he’s ever harassed or assaulted, I just can’t work up the energy to care. I get that people want to live their best lives and that means never calling Trump “morbidly obese.” God bless, and I see your point. But… he IS morbidly obese. He is a morbidly obese, petty racist and sexual assailant. Plus, when you’re a rude bitch like me, you get to have your first real laugh of the day over the headline “Nancy Pelosi Says She’s Surprised Trump Is ‘So Sensitive’ Over Her ‘Morbidly Obese’ Comment.” But wait, it gets better.
Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump are still at odds. The House speaker, 80, said on Monday that it’s “not a good idea” for the president, 73, to take the unproven hydroxychloroquine drug as a coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention because of his age and that he’s “morbidly obese.” Trump didn’t take Pelosi’s comments in stride.
“Oh, I don’t respond to her. I think she’s a waste of time,” he told reporters yesterday when asked about Pelosi, claiming that she is a “sick woman.”
Pelosi appeared on MSNBC’s Deadline White House on Tuesday, telling host Nicolle Wallace that she “had no idea” that Trump would be upset over being called “morbidly obese.”
“I didn’t know that he would be so sensitive. He’s always talking about other people’s … weight, their pounds,” she said, adding, “I think he should recognize his words weigh a ton.”
In 2019, Trump’s annual physical found he weighed 243 pounds, and that he is considered clinically obese on the body mass index scale.
Yeah I still don’t believe that he only weighs 243 pounds or thereabouts. While his hands might be tiny, Trump is a tall man and his diet of cheeseburgers and French fries and 2 am rage-tweets has meant that he’s gained weight in office too. I will forever belong to the Girther Movement – I need to see the receipts on Trump’s weight. As for what Pelosi said… “I didn’t know that he would be so sensitive… I think he should recognize his words weigh a ton.” I chuckled at her phrasing.
Trump was asked about her comment, he brushed it off but then shortly after attacked her mental state. It really got under his skin and I absolutely love it.
I loved how shady she was. Insert “yass queen!” gif here. It was delicious.
It was soo shady. I cackled when I read that. She shouldn’t be surprised, though. He has the thinnest skin of any politician around. You can tell by how he reprimands reporters for asking legit questions and by his Twitter tirades. Literally everything that isn’t flattering bothers him. I think our queen knows that.
The Goddess known as Speaker Pelosi is not surprised. She knows EXACTLY what she is doing and how he will react.
She’s playing him like a fiddle
She really is. I figured she thought out her initial comment before saying it, but this folow up is just masterful.
LOL at him trying to make everyone believe he won’t respond though. To paraphrase Hillary Clinton, “you can bait him with a tweet”.
Also, there’s no way he’s 6′-3″ tall. More like 6′-1″, when you compare him to others.
The odds are overwhelming that Trump is in the morbidly obese category. After the 2016 election, I guessed he was gaining weight rapidly – at least ten pounds a month, probably more. Then he seemed to settle at the new higher weight for a while. I didn’t pay attention after that, but recently he seems to be gaining rapidly again.
He was overweight for many years before 2016, quite likely in the obese category. Just look at his younger pictures. It’s not his bone structure that makes him look so wide in body and face. His hands do not have excess fatty tissue on them, but neither did mine when I was twice my healthy weight. He might gain more uniformly, just as I did, so the distortions caused by extra fatty tissue are easier to hide. His visceral fat might be very high, which is risky.
In any case – pointing out that his morbid obesity (a medical term and not an insult) is a serious risk factor for COVID-19 complications is an established medical fact, just like advancing age. Trump’s age and weight definitely put him at higher risk for permanent damage to organs or death if he gets this virus. And his weight makes that drug risky also, although people without those contraindications can have problems with the virus and the drug also.
I want to be like Nancy Pelosi when I grow up!! Just a badass!!
She is slaying this, yes!
What I love is unlike the orange turd, Pelosi chooses her words very carefully. She knows how it gets to him. “…his words way a ton”….as does he.
I just heard there is actually science behind ‘bullying the bully’ and giving them a taste of their own medicine, is a good thing. I see that as what she is doing.
I, too, have no issue pointing out trumps weight in a negative manner the way he does.
I’ll never forget the way he went off on Rosie in the 90s, hosting dumb tv shows and grooming birthers in the 00s, and then spent the late 10s fucking up America.
Hopefully he will be on his way back to hell in 2021.
I love that she said he has made comments about people’s weight. Thats for everyone saying she’s in the wrong for mentioning his weight.
Lol she’s the best
I don’t understand why there are some people out there that think Speaker Pelosi is….new.
This woman has been around a long time and knows how the political area works and how to work it. She squashes and cleans 5 to 10 Toxic Tangerines off the bottom of her shoe daily.
Her father ran Baltimore. She has been in the political arena her entire 80 years of life. She has been shoved around and stepped on by the Gingrichs, Hasterts, Armeys, DeLays, Boehners, Ryans, Scalises, McCarthys and every other type of scum the GOP has thrown at her for decades and survived it all stronger and smarter. She has also raised five children who, unlike Trump’s five, appear to be normal. She is a Goddess and knows exactly what she is doing.
I’ve always respected her accomplishments but on the other hand I am so frustrated our Democrats haven’t been able to do anything more serious. In all the years of Bush and Obama and Trump, I have always felt the Republicans played dirty and played to win, and the Democrats basically were doormats. Blocking Obama’s Supreme Court nominee is one example. She could refuse to introduce legislation Trump wants, she could refuse to allow pork barrel legislation to pass, but she doesn’t. I know they want government to function but honestly? I’d love it if she really played hardball and blocked everything Trump wanted until he was out of office.
She is so clever, I love this woman, throwing subtle shade wherever needed.
“I didn’t know that he would be so sensitive”. I love this so much. She’s such a boss.
And who can forget the condescending, (he deserved it), handclapping.
Oh yes, the handclapping! That was great too. I think I’ll go and watch it again now!
I mean you don’t get to be a woman in that position without having dealt with countless men like him. She has been preparing for this guy for decades.
I don’t know why people are opposed to calling this man fat. He is objectively fat and even as an insult I have no problem using it against someone who has made it his life’s mission to insult other people’s appearance and weight. I say this as someone who knows what it’s like to be called fat as an insult.
Girther movement Do what you need to do Nancy and Barack, all liberals, progressives those who know we need change, get under his skin, daily. Along with the Michigan floods which are ignored by Trumpty Dumpty we have the Saudi Arms Sale which was under investigation by the IG who was fired and a, “contribution,” of ventilators to Russia.
T. H. I. S!!!!!!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂✌🖖 😈
LOL, exactly. The mistake is in giving him any credibility of being a human being worth respecting or even fearing. He’s a moronic, incompetent child who has spent his life buoyed by his father’s money. His followers are equally pathetic. That’s why they photoshop him into movie scenes to make themselves feel better about it.
Just as a reminder, your fat friends can see you laughing. They know morbidly obese is being used in this context as an insult. With each joyful response to this fat shaming, you’re showing your overweight friends you think they are the punchline of a joke.
We see you.
You know what I am the ‘fat friend’ and I haven’t constantly called others fat or ugly or insulted people a million times over like this person has. He deserves everything he gets and it doesn’t offend me.
I’m a fat friend. And I think Nancy is delightful.
I wouldn’t classify myself as morbidly obese, but I am heavier than I should be.
and I have ZERO problem with Speaker Pelosi’s words.
she’s not a fat-shamer, like 45 is. she doesn’t go around calling people names like 45 does.
she used a MEDICAL/CLINICAL TERM for ONE person, and that person deserved the subtle shade that was given.
I’m overweight and could give a shit less. F*ck him and f*ck his administration for having the audacity of suggesting overweight, unhealthy American brought this pandemic on themselves instead of their cruel, negligent incompetence. Context matters. Direct your anger where it actually belongs.
Fat friend here. This is hilarious. Insulting Donald Trump is never punching down.
Everyone, literally everyone interviewed, should throw everything he spews back at him. He’s fat. He’s a loser. He’s sick. He’s dumb. He’s an idiot. He’s un-American. He’s creating a shithole country. He’s ugly as sin. He’s gay. He’s effeminate. He’s a troll. He needs diapers. He drools. He studders. His flaccid unit needs a magnifying glass. He’s fake. He’s an enemy of the people. Do-nothing president. Pathetic. Zero work. He’s fraudulent. He’s deceptive. Time-waster. Dangerous. Evil. Rude. Inaccurate. Obstructionist. He’s vicious and despicable. He suffers from Trump derangement syndrome. Nasty. Hostile. Disgraceful. Resister. Blamer. Worst person in the history of people. Do we have all day?
“President Plump” was trending on Twitter!
Who cares if she says one shady thing now and then. Actually DO something. Stop letting Brett Kavanaugh through, stop letting Trump’s horrible bills through.
I’m not talking about the failed impeachment that should have gone on MUCH longer and been timed to do maximum damage for the midterm or this election.
Ugh I am not a political strategist so what do I know… I am just a frustrated citizen who sees the Democrats compromising civilly and the Republicans rampaging.
Also, trump is repulsively ugly. And I have people in my circle who will actually call me out for mentioning that. “Let’s not make this about looks!”
No, let’s.
I just ignore them, but I do find it annoying. I’m not “trying to be better than trump”. I AM better than trump. I don’t have to try. And he’s ugly. Butt ugly. And so is his entire family. These are not good genes. And that’s the way it is.