Brooke Shields’ daughter smacked her hard in the face with a purse for TikTok

The last time we checked in with Brooke Shields was a month ago when she was trying to cook while in isolation and was surprised at how many kitchen gadgets she didn’t know she had. She was also doing a lot of at-home workouts she’s been posting. She didn’t mention her teenagers at all, and it’s likely that they had asked to stay off her social media, or were conveniently not around when she was recording videos. Brooke and her husband of 19 years, Chris Henchy, have daughters Rowan, 16, and Grier, 13. Rowan wanted Brooke to do a TikTok challenge with her, where people try to put a purse in the back of the car and then smack the other person in the front of the car with it. Only Ronan didn’t warn Brooke ahead of time of course. Rowan clocked Brooke so hard she got a fat lip. Here’s the video and if you can’t watch it Rowan gets her purse forcefully, scaring Brooke. When she’s putting the purse back she smacks Brooke square in the face. Rowan asks her mom if she’s ok and Brooke says “you meant to do this? What an a-hole move. What do you have in your bag? I have a fat lip.”
This is such a teenager thing to do. I love my son and out of respect for him I will save the stories about the stupid sh-t he does to tell my friends offline (I mean on Zoom or text, just not publicly). No matter how smart teenagers seem, they still do really asinine things that make us realize how much we’re still needed. Sometimes, like Brooke, we suffer from their stupid decisions too.
Tommy Lee’s wife did this to him too but I didn’t feel sorry for him at all, given everything we’ve heard about him.
It looks like Rowan is hanging out with Brooke with she wants to do TikTok videos. Should I install TikTok? I’m too old to record videos of myself and I know my son won’t interact with me for it, but it might be fun to scroll through.
Oh and Brooke is watching Belgravia too! I just finished that, it was really good and worth subscribing to Epix for.
Brooke’s daughters look like her mom Teri.
We have enough violence in this world without people smacking others in the face for TikTok.
Brooks daughters are gorgeous and they seem like fun. The daughter in the top pic
(Rowan?) really resembles Sophie Turner and that’s the highest compliment I can muster at 6:00am
I would be pissed if I got smacked in the face like that!
Exactly! That is your MOTHER you idiot. This lockdown has made many people stupid. Case in point this example. I could never do that to my mom. And if I were Brooke I would be pissed and my hand may come flying back. Dumbassery at it finest: to do a stupid challenge and then use your mom.
My mother would have destroyed me for doing this.
@ASH, mine too. And after my mom destroyed me, my dad would destroy my world.
Same. But also, I would have done it, because I was an idiot at that age.
i got a tiktok account and never posted. i follow my kids so i can see what they are up to. lol.
Some of these challenges…i swear my brain cells get destroyed watching them. You have to be careful on who you pick for this one,imagine if its someone violent with a quick reflex.
Or someone with PTSD. Some people, you put your hand up in their face without warning and they react out of sheer instinct.
I saw a lot of these videos (on Instagram because I don’t have tik tok) and let’s just say I’m really patient but some people just don’t react and let the other one hit them in the face ? I mean I would be so pissed lol and if I tried that with my mom that would not go well either
She smacked her mama?! That child’s arm is gonna wither-up and fall right off.
Right? I would have never done this to my mom when I was a teenager!
A. I love my mom and would never want to hurt her
B. My mom would have MURDERED my ass for this!
Yeah, not funny at all. What a disrespectful little brat.
I have Tiktok & there are so many stupid trends/challenges. On top of this one being super disrespectful to parents there’s a trend where people (mostly wives or s/o) are shaving parts of men’s BEARDS OFF. I mean like serious beard growers not no shave November kind of beards. It’s so insane how disrespectful people can be to their loved ones, especially ADULTS!
What an a-hole move is right.
That being said, the second video on the Instagram is heartwarming. Her daughters are gorgeous.
Abuse isn’t funny.
Precisely this.
Agreed. This isn’t funny at all. Also, I can’t imagine hurting my mom – or ANYONE – for a few likes on social media.
I don’t understand the appeal of such videos and challenges. Hopefully no one doing this gets hit in the eye or some thing that could cause serious damage.
I agree, I hate social media. I feel it’s less about connecting with others and more about indulging in narcissism. It’s all just so “look at me” and it makes me uncomfortable.
And in the celebrity world, it’s interesting to see how many celebs who previoiusly wanted “privacy” when not working have joined social media (e.g. Jennifer Anniston). To what extent do they do it because they feel compelled to in order to stay relevant?
Agreed @carmen. I think most celebrities are less about the art or love of their craft and more about the attention. Only, you’re not supposed to admit that.
It’s not just celebrities, either. I find most regular people are just as narcissistic when it comes to social media. I hate it.
I installed TikTok. I’m too… maybe “self aware” is the term… to record myself for it, though. But it’s actually very entertaining and I enjoy watching other peoples’ creativity on display.
Before installing, read up on TikTok and what kinds of permissions you give it to track you once you install. The company is closely tied to the Chinese government, and *some* have claimed the Chinese use it to gather data on users. I realize it sounds very “tinfoil hat” of me, but I do worry about handing data off for a bit of purse slapping entertainment. I’m sure we hand off data to American entities all the time and Lord knows my NSA file is thick, but given how the Chinese have tracked protestors in HK and allow people who have spoken out against the government to be carted off to Beijing and tried for #words, I won’t be downloading.
I do not watch TikTok. For these very reasons. I abandoned Instagram and use Facebook sparingly. I’ll watch the odd cooking video on YouTube. That’s it. Posting idiotic videos now seems a plague of its own and one I hope dies out soon too.
The escalation of the style of antics that gets attention these days is alarming. The desire for novelty is pushing people further and further out there just as the need for views becomes an entrenched phenomenon.
I doubt even death and destruction will curb the behaviour of attention-seekers as online living becomes more the norm than the exception. People’s desensitization to horrible things has accelerated to irredeemable levels. Trump is a perfect example of this.