Katharine McPhee says David Foster & Prince Harry are ‘like father and son’

Katharine McPhee and the cast of SMASH are reuniting tonight to stream 2015′s Bombshell in Concert to benefit the Actors Fund which helps Broadway actors struggling for resources. The whole cast is coming back, including Debra Messing and Leslie Odom, Jr. and Renee Zellweger is introducing the show. While promoting the benefit to Access Hollywood, Kit Hoover asked Katharine about a throwback photo she’d posted in January 2019 of herself and Meghan Markle when they attended the same performing arts school. Katharine said Meghan was in high school, the same class as her sister, while Katharine was in middle school so they weren’t close friends back then. Years later, when Katharine was performing Waitress in the West End, she and husband David Foster connected with the Sussexes at a fundraiser. She claims Prince Harry and David formed a very special relationship, one in which David has become a father figure to Harry.
Breaking it all down! Katharine McPhee gave some insight into her husband David Foster’s friendship with Prince Harry as well as her history with Meghan Markle.
“When I was in London doing Waitress [on the West End], we went to a big charity event. Me and David just put ourselves in a position where we could just at least say hello, and they were really gracious,” the American Idol season 5 runner-up, 36, told Access on Monday, May 18.
“My husband has, like, a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry,” she continued. “They’re so cute. They’re like father and son. We just stay in touch with them.”
She also spoke about Foster, 70, helping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex find a house in Canada to rent in December 2019.
“We just want them to end up wherever they feel safest and happiest,” she told Access. “I had very little to do with that [Canada home]. David’s the one who’s the resource guy. He knows all the places. He loves to help people. We just hope they end up somewhere where they feel like they can really settle down.”
Kit asked Katharine about the relationship, so I don’t think Katharine was exploiting it or anything, but the story is so random. Mainly it sounds like this very special relationship all started about a year ago when she was doing Waitress, so that was… fast. As far as I can make out, neither Katharine nor David attended the Sussex wedding. But maybe Harry and David just got on like a house on fire from the beginning. As far as David releasing the information that he’d helped them with their Canadian retreat last year, I find it kind of funny how many famous people want their names attached to the Sussexes’ residences.
I’m sure David and Harry do have a nice relationship, but I am also sure that folks are working extra hard to get their names in the same sentence as both Harry and Meghan. I do find Katharine’s phrasing interesting, though. Katharine is speaking about Prince Harry and her husband’s relationship as “father and son” when Harry is only six months younger than Katherine herself. Were I Katherine, I would probably try to stay away from any parental analogies when referring to my spouse’s relationship with someone my age.
Here’s the interview. Katharine and David are coming up on their first year anniversary so there are some nice shots of her wedding dress shown in it:
Photo credit: Instagram and WENN/Avalon
Oh good lord. Stay away from this fame whore family, M&H. I can’t staaaaand David’s daughters on instagram. They’re really not funny, but they’re one of those pretty girls who have been told they’re hilarious when they’re just not. They come off as HUGE grifters who have to hang on to other peoples’ names and fame because they’re lacking in the talent department. It’s like… you have access to Oprah and Clooney but you’re going to hang out with a freaking ex American Idol RUNNER UP. Not even one of the winners!
This was a weird story. I am hoping that it’s just a case of Katherine blowing smoke up her own butt to make herself feel more connected to royalty than she actually is. But my god, how classless to go out to the media to claim that your husband has acted like a father figure to a prince who he’s probably only met a few times.
Omg thank you!! I feel the same way about the foster sisters but never said anything because people tend to find them incredibly quirky and charming. And the way you described them is exactly how I feel. Pretty, rich, blonde girls who once made a somewhat witty comment and now believe they’re comedians. Don’t get me wrong there are lots of pretty blonde ladies I find funny, they are just not it. That entire family gives me the creeps especially David after watching real housewives. You’re right.. He has access to loads of low key famous ppl but he’s fame hungry indeed.
Those sisters are so annoying,i always see them interjecting themselves on the commentsbycelebs account. They desperately want to seem effortlessly cool.
Yes! Thank you for perfectly summing up the Foster sisters and their hanger-on ways. Their show was also a train wreck and didn’t survive long TV.
The Fosters remind me a lot of Jennifer Meyer and her need to constantly show off her celebrity friends. I understand Jennifer Meyer needs to advertise her (very pretty) jewelry, use models and don’t rely on images of your celebrity “friends” to sell your wares. She could also use her friends as her models. I think that behavior landed Meyer in hot water with Meghan, who asked that the company not use her image as any type of endorsement of the product.
This one is funny bc she is the one claiming the friendship (as opposed to a gossip mag insisting that Adele and the Sussexes are now BFFs or whatever) – but still, it does seem like everyone famous wants to be grouped with the Sussexes, don’t they?
I can actually see this friendship happening quickly; if Katherine and Meghan have a common background (high school) and Meghan knew her sister (were they friends? I cant tell about that point) I can see them getting along from the start, especially as two Americans in London.
Yes he’s just so helpful and will do anything to help any royalty in need.
Why on earth is she talking about their living arrangements? They should take tips from Serena ‘nice try, though’.
David Foster has been hugely successful in his own right as a music producer, so props to him for that. His personal life seems fairly messy & replete with…interesting…choices (Yolanda Hadid as an example).
LOL all I can think of is Princes of Malibu when I see him. I know he’s really well known and very talented in his own right… but he very easily turned into a reality show dad.
My take is the mentoring and helpfulness of David toward Harry. The bright side of the LA entertainment industry, networked and giving, dark side we know, Weinstein, Polanski, etc.
Her phrasing is really interesting. It appears Harry and David hit it off, but not so much her and Meghan. Hmm.
I noticed that also.
If she keeps opening her mouth and talking she’ll find herself and her husband quickly “exiled” from the “inner circle” of friends or probably out of the friendship completely
I doubt the Sussexes approve of her saying her husband and Harry have this familial relationship. Especially when they know how badly it can get twisted with the media asking with everything else Sussex
Well the Sussexes are going their own way, I’m glad that Katharine is being honest not claiming Meghan was BFF with her sister, unlike that idiot that claimed he went to a girls high school with Meghan and she dumped him, although he is 7 yrs younger than her.
David is a funny guy, his ex-wife was too much, everything had to be perfect for David, maybe if she had ease up on the perfection, who knows.
He didn’t lie,the google info is wrong.Just like theres a site claiming Meghan is Caucasian and a supermodel when she obviously isn’t.
He went to an all girls high school.
Meghan’s mother is an African American, enough said.
Pictures are available of Meghan from birth to now, not one picture of her modeling.
I just googled Meghan’s name, maybe you’re using another Gooogle.
This is interesting to me because Sara and Erin Foster (David’s daughters) have both been a bit pointed about Meghan’s Deal or No Deal roots, sort of implying she’s a hustler
Funny, in America people are admired for pulling themselves up by their bootstraps.
@yoyo white people moving the goal? Not surprised.
That’s a little gross. I know Harry probably has a very strained relationship with Chuck right now but let’s not throw in other father figures. I know if my parents heard someone talk about a parental figure re my sister and I, they would be pissed off and hurt. Maybe she went right to father figure because yeah, her husband is old. But don’t pour gasoline on that fire if you really actually like H&M.
This is only their one year anniversary?! I feel like they got married 5 years ago. I guess this nightmare time warp we’re stuck in makes everything seem so long ago.
This is just so icky, H & M should stay away from these people.
Well, Katharine McPhee and her husband are like father and daughter, so there’s that.
Bless their hearts.
Oh, please.
The thirst is real with the one. And him. And all the offspring.
I don’t know H&M personally (obviously) but I know enough to know they wouldn’t appreciate “friends” speaking in the press about them. Tacky, tacky, tacky.
As an aside, I get that David Foster is a commercially successful musician. However, it’s annoying that he is constantly touted as some great gift to Canada and Canadian music.
“Me and David.” 🙄