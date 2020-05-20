Donald Trump “hates Obama, he used to go around calling Obama a ‘child’”

I never want to use the photos of Donald Trump and Barack Obama in the same frame, especially the pics from their Oval Office meeting and from the 2017 inauguration. Even years later, I can feel the bile at the back of my throat, and the depression sets in and it’s just the worst. The fact that Barack Obama had to invite that old orange Nazi to the Oval Office after the election… Jesus, I’ll never be okay with it. But our friend Barry has come to play. He stayed quiet after Trump was sworn into office, and he stayed quiet throughout the primaries. And now he’s in the mood to bait the f–k out Trump. He’s already started, and Trump has been having a series of meltdowns in the face of Obama’s criticisms. It’s amazing. But Vanity Fair’s bigly sources want us to know that Trump *wants* to go to war with Barack Obama.
During a week when America’s COVID-19 death toll approached 90,000, Trump allies floated smears that Biden was a tool of China, an invalid eating from a spoon, and even a pedophile, none of which caused damage. Sources close to Trump said the president has vented to friends about the lack of focused firepower coming out of the campaign. “There is deep frustration that there is no overarching message,” an unofficial campaign adviser told me.
According to sources, Trump believes the answer to the message weakness is to declare all-out war on Biden’s former boss: Barack Obama. “Trump knows Biden is only popular because he was Obama’s V.P.,” a prominent Republican told me. Which is why, a few days after Parscale’s Death Star tweet, Trump accused Obama of unnamed crimes under the umbrella of “Obamagate.” “Obama is going to be on the campaign trail in a big way. He’s the most popular Democrat of the past four decades. Trump knows you have to neutralize him, and he’s frustrated Brad didn’t think of that,” the campaign adviser said. “Trump feels he’s doing it all alone.”
But Trump’s targeting of Obama has been causing consternation among Republicans, who fear he is pursuing a base-incitement strategy when he needs to appeal to crucial suburban voters in must-win battleground states. “Going after Obama is a big risk,” a former West Wing official said. “Obama is seen as trustworthy and reasonable. If you attack him and people don’t buy it, then you have a huge swing and a miss in front of the entire country.” Another prominent Republican agreed: “Trump cannot draw Obama into this. Obama can’t be ‘softened’ up. American people know him and like him.”
Trump has been leaning on powerful Republicans to join his war on Obama, sources told me. Last Thursday, Trump tweeted at Senate Judiciary chair Lindsey Graham, saying that Graham needed to call Obama to testify at hearings on Michael Flynn’s unmasking and the origin of the Russia probe. Graham rejected the request. “Trump thinks Lindsey isn’t doing anything on Flynn,” a former White House official said. According to the former official, Trump recently asked prominent allies to tweet negative things about Graham, and he has been complaining that Graham is a hanger-on. “Trump has said, ‘Since [John] McCain died, Lindsey follows me around and shows up to play golf and I don’t even invite him,’” according to the source briefed on the conversation.
“Trump hates Obama,” a former Trump adviser told me. “He used to go around calling Obama a ‘child.’” As a prominent Republican told me, “With Obama he’s going for the jugular. I wouldn’t be surprised if he puts out the really dirty stuff.”
Whew, that is A LOT. Trump called Obama a “child” huh? Are you sure Trump didn’t call him “boy”? Either way, no racist dog whistles there! This made me LMAO: “Trump knows you have to neutralize him, and he’s frustrated Brad didn’t think of that. Trump feels he’s doing it all alone.” I mean… did Trump’s campaign manager really not understand that Obama would be active in the presidential campaign? Or did Brad know that and just let Trump come up with his own unhinged strategy, which apparently includes forcing Lindsay Graham to haul in Obama for some kind of Obamagate hearing? Anyway, this is just a reminder: Obama baited Trump SO EASILY. All it took was come comments to former staffers on a phone call, and Trump has been throwing pissy tantrums nonstop. Imagine what it will be like when Obama finally strides up to a podium and lets loose.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
Yep, think they mean Trump used to go around calling Harvard-educated Constitutional law scholar President Barack Obama, “boy,” because that’s EXACTLY who failson Donald Trump is.
Exactly. The word child wasn’t used. The actual word was “boy” or even the N-word.
He absolutely did. Racists gonna racist.
I cannot imagine how much fortitude and strength Obama has to have as a man to endure the ridiculous amount of racism and hate he has been subjected to. I mean, I am a black woman in my 30′s and I routinely say, “This racist bs is making me tired.” I look at Obama doing his best to stay unbothered by the absolute insanity and I have so much admiration for him.
Also @Kaiser, when you wrote that point about being eager for Obama to really make his feelings known, all I could picture was him swaggering up to a podium to the strains of “I feel like busting loose” by Rebirth Brass Band. Lol.
I will always wonder what President Obama told Trump during that 2017 meeting in the oval office. It was the only time I can remember where Trump seemed a tad humbled and respectful.
Also OBAMAGATE!
April 30th, 2011. NEVER FORGET!
https://youtu.be/HCkTzqIW-qw
Well, we DO know that President Obama told Parmesan Putin that he should not hire the treasonous Flynn and of course, this dumb a** ignored him and hired Flynn anyway, only to fire him a few weeks later.
“As a prominent Republican told me, “With Obama he’s going for the jugular. I wouldn’t be surprised if he puts out the really dirty stuff.”
What dirty stuff? If there was anything out there it would have been used already. No way any “dirty stuff” wouldn’t have been used to prevent Obama from being elected President. What they mean is they plan to fabricate and make up BS lies about Obama.
“It’s obvious what the dirty stuff is. Everybody knows what the dirty stuff is. The dirty stuff is beautiful and tremendous and you haven’t seen it because it lives in Canada.”
If Trump really goes after Obama he will do more than any Democrat to get the black voter turnout in November. Also Barack is many times smarter than Trump and he has Michelle to back him up as well. I am sure the far right and the Nazi fringe will enjoy the racist dog whistles but they will incite and rally the left and leave the middle fairly cold too.
“The really dirty stuff”
There isn’t any. Their big drop yesterday was Susan Rice’s emails that reveal GASP that they were doing their jobs to try to keep the USA safe from foreign interference in our national security. Their scandal only works if you believe Flynn was a virtuous angel who was saving the US by selling it to Russia and Obama, Rice, Comey, and Biden were traitors for trying to stop him. Because Putin loves us all so much.
Or is the “dirty stuff” all those altered pictures they’re passing around of Michelle Obama with a humongous penis that all of them wished they had?
ETA and we learned yesterday that Biden has hired people to focus on outreach to voters of color. Attacking Obama isn’t going to help Trump with them.
I do hope this happens. Please please go after Obama. First, he could never keep up w/Obama. He has the reading level of a 4th grader & I apologize to 4th graders everywhere because I know your reading & comprehension is much better than Fu€kface von Clownstick. Second, IF he goes after Obama every moderate Republican I know who are looking for a reason to vote for Biden will have it.
Obama is grace, intelligence & dignity. IQ45 is a disgrace on all fronts, but I did like the shading of Miss Lindsay.
Trump sounds like a teen age mean girl when it comes to Lindsey Graham
Last night I watched part of a video where clips of Obama AND baby Bush were used to illustrate the differences between the proper handling of a nation in mourning with what we have today. It’s glorious to finally see some effort to go the distance when bringing up this administration. For more than four years I’ve never once digested in candlelight, and I’ve been waiting for others to deliver some scorching heat lol. We’re still getting nothing from the Republicans in office minus maybe a few who have earned nicknames. No more veils. No tiptoing through the halls of the White House. It’s time to scream. Get fired! Then quickly write a book. Do it! Do it now!
Correction: As Trump said, “With Obama he’s going for the jugular. I wouldn’t be surprised if he puts out the really dirty stuff.”
Trump still handles a lot of his own PR and leaks to the press. Good luck. I do believe that President Obama has a war room already set up. I suspect that once Biden’s campaign infrastructure is in place, the Trump counter programming will be just a *tad* formidable. (At least I hope).
He can’t possibly hate Obama more than I hate him. When he finally croaks I hope he’s put on display hanging upside down like Mussolini.
LOL!!!!!!
God that picture depresses me.
I have a vivid memory of going to work that day after the election and seeing that goon sitting next to Obama on TV and having to work really hard at not crying.
That’s funny. I often use the phrase “The child is having a tantrum again on Twitter” for this anus mouthed blunder.
DUMP is and will always be a racist. Anybody who supports DUMP is a racist as well.