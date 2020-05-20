Mary-Kate Olsen wanted a baby & Olivier ‘has two grown kids & doesn’t want more’

Late last week, the Mary-Kate Olsen-divorce story exploded and I was shocked! The Olsen twins are super-private, and I just kept thinking about how all of the tabloid attention was probably the most uncomfortable thing for MK. Mary-Kate Olsen married Olivier Sarkozy in 2015 after dating since 2012. They always seemed like an odd couple, but no one outside their circle could really get a read on them or what they were about. As it turns out, Olivier is mega-petty and he likely kicked MK out of their leased Gramercy Park home and canceled the lease behind her back. That’s how we found out about everything: she was trying to file for divorce during the lockdown but the NY courts wouldn’t allow her to file, and the court denied her emergency petition too.
Regarding the court denying her divorce petition, a legal source said to the Post (via People): “Domestic violence is an emergency, perhaps refusing to provide health care is an emergency. I want to be divorced because I want to be divorced now is not an emergency.” Yeah, except that he was kicking her out of their shared home before she had a chance to move her stuff out. But the same legal source said that the judge who rejected her emergency filing might know that MK owns other properties in New York state (two apartments in the city and a house in the Hamptons), so it’s not like she would really be homeless. Sources told the Sun that the “breakup is bitter” and that Olivier absolutely “threw his wife out of their New York apartment after she filed for divorce in April.” We also heard that one of the reasons for their split was that she was focused on her career, while Olivier is “very French” and he basically wanted a stay-at-home wife. Now People’s sources are saying some more stuff:
Mary-Kate Olsen, 33, and her husband, Olivier Sarkozy’s, 50, inability to see eye to eye on several issues ultimately led to their divorce after four and a half years of marriage. According to a source, one of the main issues that caused friction in their relationship was whether or not to have children. Sarkozy, who has two grown children with ex-wife Charlotte Bernard, didn’t want to have any more kids, while Olsen did.
“A few years ago, having a baby was not a priority for her. This has changed,” says the source.
“Olivier has two grown kids and doesn’t want more,” a fashion source tells PEOPLE. “Mary-Kate thought he would budge on that and he hasn’t.”
But it wasn’t only children that drove the fashion mogul and banker apart.
“Olivier is a party boy and a big spender,” says a banking source. “He loves the high life.”
Meanwhile, Olsen who runs two clothing brands, The Row and Elizabeth and James with her twin sister Ashley, is more reclusive.
“Mary-Kate prefers to be quiet and alone and doing the things she likes,” says a fashion source. “She’s not that interested in socializing—she likes small gatherings with select people. They ended up being apart quite a bit.”
So they broke up because A) He wanted her to be home more, B) he wanted to socialize and party more and she wasn’t into it and C) she wanted a kid and he didn’t. It feels like Team MK is just throwing some different theories out there, but it also just sounds like they never had anything in common, really. And yeah, when a dude remarries some much younger lady, often the younger lady will (gasp) want to have a kid. I don’t know. It sounds like Olivier is a douche, but it also sounds like they never should have been together in the first place.
Isn’t that something that is typically discussed BEFORE you marry? And in the pics I have seen she is looks like his daughter. Build wise too. I always wondered how men of such build are attracted to someone who is the direct opposite of them in build. It just gives me pause for thought. She looks like a little girl compared to him.
it also can go the opposite way. Why are smaller women attracted to much bigger/taller, and , in this case, older?
I came to say same thing. Why not discuss that before you get married? And ditto on the size difference too. As a woman I would just feel uncomfortable with a man that is so much larger than me. Not just height but scale.
Both of them seem sketchy as hell. I’m shocked they lasted five years tbh. I’ve a feeling this is going to be a public mess and the blame game is going to get worse. I thought Elizabeth Olsen would take a SM break since her older sister is going through a public divorce but nope she’s happily posting IG stories with her ugly boyfriend. Those Olsen girls are truly something else lol
And frankly speaking I’m more interested in Elizabeth’s love life. I’m shocked she hasn’t cheated on her current bf yet lol
Why would one person stop posting pictures of themselves because their sibling is going through a divorce? And why do you think it’s cool.to call someone ugly, as if that made it bad that she’s posting pictures of her happy relationship? They have brands to maintain and a social media presence is likely required to keep those brands selling.
My best friend is in this exact situation regarding the children. She met and married a man 25 years older than her (she’s now 35 and he’s 60) and the fight over a baby has nearly ruined their marriage. Not to mention their priorities are much different- he retired and wants to golf all day every day, she’s still working and enjoying her career. He has the mindset of, I’m retired so you’re on your own now. It’s very sad. He told her he would give her a baby but consider herself a single mom. I feel for MK.. it wasn’t always my girlfriends plan to have a baby, either. Sometimes its more than just the plan for the future that gets in the way over time.
I hope that she finds someone else quickly who wants the same things she does and that she gets her baby. Things have a way of working themselves out.
I don’t really think it’s an age thing, there are a lot of guys who have a baby in their early 50s with a younger spouse. I’ve shared this before on here, but my husband is quite a bit older than me. It has more to do with having a partner who wants the same things you do.
I wasted most of my twenties, like so many women, trying to fix a jerk with more baggage than American Airlines. The final straw was when I told him that I wanted a baby and he said he would be ready in 5-7 years. I spent a year focusing on me, traveling, pampering myself and not worrying about finding a man and the universe put one right in front of me who wanted the same things that I did. Let’s hope MK is able to get through her divorce quickly and find someone who is thrilled to be a homebody with her and a baby.
Yeah no, you dont marry in your 20s to an older guy and expect that you’re not going to change your mind about having a baby once you get into your 30s. They really should have thought things through better before saying I do. It doesnt even matter that they’ve been together for almost 10 years. Who you are 10 years ago in your 20s is different once you’re in your 30s. You grow up.
This is partly why men go for super young. A 23yo isn’t going to want babies, and when she does, it’s time to move on. And when their age catches up to them, they’ll go older for home healthcare. F@ck em.