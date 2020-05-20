Mary-Kate Olsen wanted a baby & Olivier ‘has two grown kids & doesn’t want more’

Late last week, the Mary-Kate Olsen-divorce story exploded and I was shocked! The Olsen twins are super-private, and I just kept thinking about how all of the tabloid attention was probably the most uncomfortable thing for MK. Mary-Kate Olsen married Olivier Sarkozy in 2015 after dating since 2012. They always seemed like an odd couple, but no one outside their circle could really get a read on them or what they were about. As it turns out, Olivier is mega-petty and he likely kicked MK out of their leased Gramercy Park home and canceled the lease behind her back. That’s how we found out about everything: she was trying to file for divorce during the lockdown but the NY courts wouldn’t allow her to file, and the court denied her emergency petition too.

Regarding the court denying her divorce petition, a legal source said to the Post (via People): “Domestic violence is an emergency, perhaps refusing to provide health care is an emergency. I want to be divorced because I want to be divorced now is not an emergency.” Yeah, except that he was kicking her out of their shared home before she had a chance to move her stuff out. But the same legal source said that the judge who rejected her emergency filing might know that MK owns other properties in New York state (two apartments in the city and a house in the Hamptons), so it’s not like she would really be homeless. Sources told the Sun that the “breakup is bitter” and that Olivier absolutely “threw his wife out of their New York apartment after she filed for divorce in April.” We also heard that one of the reasons for their split was that she was focused on her career, while Olivier is “very French” and he basically wanted a stay-at-home wife. Now People’s sources are saying some more stuff:

Mary-Kate Olsen, 33, and her husband, Olivier Sarkozy’s, 50, inability to see eye to eye on several issues ultimately led to their divorce after four and a half years of marriage. According to a source, one of the main issues that caused friction in their relationship was whether or not to have children. Sarkozy, who has two grown children with ex-wife Charlotte Bernard, didn’t want to have any more kids, while Olsen did. “A few years ago, having a baby was not a priority for her. This has changed,” says the source. “Olivier has two grown kids and doesn’t want more,” a fashion source tells PEOPLE. “Mary-Kate thought he would budge on that and he hasn’t.” But it wasn’t only children that drove the fashion mogul and banker apart. “Olivier is a party boy and a big spender,” says a banking source. “He loves the high life.” Meanwhile, Olsen who runs two clothing brands, The Row and Elizabeth and James with her twin sister Ashley, is more reclusive. “Mary-Kate prefers to be quiet and alone and doing the things she likes,” says a fashion source. “She’s not that interested in socializing—she likes small gatherings with select people. They ended up being apart quite a bit.”

[From People]

So they broke up because A) He wanted her to be home more, B) he wanted to socialize and party more and she wasn’t into it and C) she wanted a kid and he didn’t. It feels like Team MK is just throwing some different theories out there, but it also just sounds like they never had anything in common, really. And yeah, when a dude remarries some much younger lady, often the younger lady will (gasp) want to have a kid. I don’t know. It sounds like Olivier is a douche, but it also sounds like they never should have been together in the first place.