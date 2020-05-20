Jude Law, 47, is expecting his sixth child with wife of one year, Phillipa Coan

jude2

Jude Law and Phillipa Coan had a quiet wedding almost one year ago exactly. Jude had obviously been married before (Sadie Frost) and had been engaged before (Sienna Miller) and it’s actually been sort of nice to see him so settled down and comfortable with a seemingly quiet woman who works outside of the film industry – Coan is reportedly some kind of psychologist or therapist. Jude is 47, Phillipa is 32. Jude is also already the father of five children – three by Sadie Frost, one by Samantha Burke and one by Catherine Harding. His thing with Burke was just a fling, but I think he actually had a relationship with Harding, however brief. My point is that Jude has had a lot of child support payments for many years. So I was surprised this past February when he talked about his openness to having another kid with Phillipa. Turns out, they were probably already expecting:

Jude Law, 47, is expecting his first child with his wife Phillipa Coan, 32, MailOnline can exclusively reveal. The actor, who is already a father of five, was joined by his wife during a trip to the shops on Sunday, where the behavioural psychologist was showing a clear bump. Radiant Phillipa had a bump peeking from beneath her tight black top as she took a trip to the shops with her husband – just over a year after they got married.

Phillipa was dressed in navy loungewear and sunglasses as bearded Sherlock Holmes star Law carried the bags at an upmarket grocery store in north London.

The pregnancy comes months after Jude, who already has five children with three previous partners, revealed that he would ‘absolutely’ be open to having more. The Talented Mr Ripley actor said: ‘I love it, so absolutely why not? I’m very lucky to be involved with someone I’m madly in love with…The idea of having more children would be just wonderful. I’m fortunate to be with someone where I’m having more fun than I’ve ever had in my life.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I’m including the bump pics below – she’s already pretty far along, well into her second trimester. I mean… congrats to them? I don’t have any kind of read on Phillipa, but I think she’s good for him. He’s seemed happier and just calmer since they got together, and he clearly loves having babies with all kinds of ladies.

Incidentally, I saw this Save the Children “Save the Stories” video a few weeks ago, when the Duchess of Sussex read Duck! Rabbit! to baby Archie. Why is Jude SO HOT while reading a kid’s book? Is it the beard? Is it his voice? I don’t know, but I think I’m pregnant now too.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

21 Responses to “Jude Law, 47, is expecting his sixth child with wife of one year, Phillipa Coan”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:13 am

    Well, of course. It is impossible to come within 3 miles of that man and not become pregnant

    Reply
  2. Daisyfly says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:19 am

    I’m pregnant now just watching him read. Don’t know how I’m gonna explain this to my husband…or my IUD.

    Reply
  3. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:20 am

    Congrats to them both – am sure it will be a gorgeous baby. He just needs to look at a woman and you are with child.

    Reply
  4. Yuzu says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:27 am

    I just want to get close enough to him to have a baby…

    Reply
  5. Yup says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:36 am

    And who am I to do not become pregnant by looking at him, too.

    Reply
  6. Redgrl says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:39 am

    I suspect he’s calmed down (if he in fact has – let’s wait & see…) because he’s getting older.

    Reply
    • Noki says:
      May 20, 2020 at 8:04 am

      There are some men, who suddenly ‘calm’ down when they reach a certain age. They just want someone dedicated as the get older who will take care of them after years of fooling around.

      Reply
  7. Libellule says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:40 am

    Damn, at least i’m not the only one pregnant from his voice

    Reply
  8. JJ McClay says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:42 am

    God. His voice his sexy. He needs to record an audiobook!

    Reply
  9. emmy says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:45 am

    I love the man as an actor but man that sounds stressful. 6 kids by 4 women? He clearly wanted those kids or he would’ve done something about it years ago so congrats? It must be an organizational nightmare though.

    Reply
  10. Joanna says:
    May 20, 2020 at 7:54 am

    Ugh, I hate how this man gets a pass despite having multiple babies by multiple women. No way he is a full time dad. I don’t care how rich or “sexy” he is, he’s gross to me.

    Reply
    • Dragon Wise says:
      May 20, 2020 at 8:29 am

      Thank you. I am not charmed by this at all. I’m glad he seems to at least financially support his kids, but if he weren’t an attractive white dude with an accent, he’d catch the criticism he deserves.

      Reply
    • Lucy2 says:
      May 20, 2020 at 8:51 am

      Yes. 6 kids with 4 women is apparently fine for men, but if the genders were reversed, my God the shaming that would happen.

      Reply
  11. February Pisces says:
    May 20, 2020 at 8:25 am

    Congratulations, but please get the snip. I’m just surprised he didn’t impregnate Sienna Miller.

    Reply
  12. DS9 says:
    May 20, 2020 at 8:42 am

    He always seems to have enjoyed being a father. It must be nice to have the opportunity to do it again when you have more of your time and more of yourself to give to enjoying it.

    There’s a ten year gap between my oldest and youngest and I think ours made me a better mother to the youngest. I’m more settled, more confident, not necessarily because I’m older but because I went through the stages with the others.

    Reply
  13. Ryan says:
    May 20, 2020 at 8:49 am

    He seems to be a person that maybe cements relationships with babies? He sure isn’t the only one, white or otherwise, who does this. I just can’t stand people that do this no matter what, because there’s no way they can be involved with their children to the degree which the children need. Couple weekends a month and some FaceTimes does not a father make.

    Having said that, my husband has a job that requires a lot, a lot of him, travel, his brain even when he’s at home. I made the choice to have a child with him full well knowing that I would do the majority of the child rearing. And perhaps these women who have children with Jude made the same choice for themselves.

    Reply
  14. SM says:
    May 20, 2020 at 9:14 am

    If he was to read to my childeren every night like this, I wouldn’t stop having his babies too. That voice…

    Reply
  15. Wilmarama says:
    May 20, 2020 at 9:25 am

    Of course he loves having tons of babies, he doesn’t have to raise all of them! He probably has no clue to how much work it would actually be to have 5-6 children if they all lived with him.

    Reply
  16. NotHeidisGirl says:
    May 20, 2020 at 9:27 am

    I‘m actually surprised it took this long!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment