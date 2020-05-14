Mary-Kate Olsen & Olivier Sarkozy are divorcing & it’s already a big mess

Back when Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were just little kids, I never would have predicted that they would turn out to be such eccentric and private adults. They were blonde and cute – they loved fashion. They could have ended up making mall clothes for the rest of their lives. They could have been falling out of clubs and ripped through A-list and B-list boyfriends. Instead, they seemed to find inspiration from, like, Miss Havisham. They walk red carpets like creepy hobo ghosts. They are respected designers and creators of several major, quality fashion lines. MK is the one who got married – Ashley is the permanently single (and she has quietly dated some actors). MK settled down with Olivier Sarkozy, brother to the former French president. Olivier is seventeen years older than Mary-Kate. I never even got much of a vibe one way or the other from then. And I never will, because they’re getting a divorce! Huh.
Mary-Kate Olsen wants to get divorced, but she’s hit a major roadblock — coronavirus, so now she wants an emergency court order to speed things along. Mary-Kate says her attorneys got an email from her husband, Pierre Olivier Sarkozy’s attorneys this week giving her a May 18 deadline to get her stuff out of their NYC apartment. She claims Pierre is trying to force her out, because he terminated their lease without her knowledge.
She says she’s been asking Pierre to give her until May 30, but claims he hasn’t responded.
In the docs, obtained by TMZ, she says she can’t meet the deadline — this coming Monday — because of quarantine guidelines in the city. Mary-Kate says the only way she can protect her property is if she’s to file a divorce petition. That would trigger an automatic court order preventing him from disposing of her property.
Mary-Kate says she signed a petition for divorce back on April 17, but was informed NY courts were not accepting divorce filings — other than emergencies — due to the COVID-19 pandemic that was raging in the city. She’s requesting an emergency order to allow her to file the divorce. She’s included her divorce petition in the filing, and in those docs, she requests their prenuptial agreement be enforced.
Olivier, a French banker, and Mary-Kate tied the knot in November 2015 in an intimate Manhattan ceremony. They started dating in 2012. They don’t have any kids together — Olivier has 2 from his first marriage. This was Mary-Kate’s marriage … and now her first divorce.
Oh, I bet she HATES that this much information is out there. Both twins are so private and this is SO MESSY. So, from what I understand is that Mary-Kate wanted to file for divorce a month ago but the NY courts wouldn’t let her because of the lockdown. So then Olivier decided to screw over his soon-to-be estranged wife by ordering her out of the New York home they shared (and likely split costs?). And MK is the one with a motherf–king prenup, people. I have no doubt that Olivier is rich (he’s always described as a “banker”), but MK has major assets and I’m proud of her for protecting those assets with a prenup. I would also imagine that this apartment is not the only property she owns in New York? Update: okay, yes, this was a leased property, but they have owned property together, and MK has owned property on her own, sorry about the confusion. But that doesn’t matter – no one should be bitchily forcing their spouse out of a cohabitation situation during a pandemic. Merde!
This only reinforces my perception of men who date/marry much younger women. They are tall children with low voices.
“tall children with low voices” got me. I honestly have to agree!
And I thought it would last forever, said no one.
I shouldn’t know this, but the photo for this article from the homepage is Ashley not Mary Kate!
Glad I’m not the only one who noticed!
I honestly can’t tell them apart and this photo was labeled Mary-Kate! I will change it
Good eyes! I have a lot of twins around me (my dad and his twin, cousins, friends) and I always can tell them apart, even in pictures when they are like 1 year old haha. But with Ashley and Mary Kate, I can tell them apart only when they are on the same picture, but never when there’s only one lol
When I read the excerpt, I read “baker” and thought “huh, that’s unusual but cool,” then read further and saw it was “banker” and thought “of fucking course.”
At first my eyes saw French baker instead of French banker and I had to blink a couple times. Team MK, of course. Hopefully she can move out safely and lock the prenup terms down.
If he terminated the lease, they don’t own the apartment.
1. Apt they shared in Gramercy Park is a rental and they are fighting over termination of rent on it.
2. They are fighting over possessions in apartment
3. His lawyer is no name young guy 10 years out of law school; her lawyer is high priced divorce lawyer so you know who is the moneyed partner.
This match always struck me as a super strange even by Hollywood standards.
The lawyer part is strange. Why would he get someone so young? I mean, I guess it’s possible the guy is just really good. But it seems like a weird situation … with the kind of money I assume they have I would have figured we’d see two high powered attorney’s with huge track records.
It was always a strange match, you’re right. I feel like some of that is because she genuinely seems to be private and more reserved. It probably was comfortable dating someone else who’s wealthy, but not out promoting things constantly or trying to bring attention to them. Where he was an older guy, he probably wasn’t as interested in going out partying – I’m sure their kinds of parties would be more like fancy dinners and drinks and things like that, so that probably worked well for them.
I think we’re going to see more couples splitting just because they’re not used to spending so much time together.
I am so glad she has a prenup though. I’m actually quite proud of her. She’s handling this incredibly well so far.
I’m more surprised they were apparently renting their home and her name isn’t on the lease so she can’t appeal to the landlord?
Name on lease or no if she lives there she can’t be evicted without due process.
And the landlord has to hold her stuff for 30 days before disposal if she is evicted. At least that is the law in NY outside of the city. The city might have even stricter laws. But that isn’t stopping her husband from kicking her stuff to the curb. Side note: he is way too tall for her. They look bizarre together. I know it’s superficial but I don’t think I could be comfortable with a person that is 50% larger than myself.
The rental thing surprised me the most too! (Not so much the divorce thing. 😂). I know NYC is unique but given her resources and the fact that as I understood it she and her sister have been NYC based for years, I’m just surprised she doesn’t own?
I was going to say this could all get very interesting but unfortunately for us gossips, she’s proven herself to value privacy. My guess is ultimately this ends very quietly.
This is just a random guess, but I’m thinking that Mary-Kate probably owns her own apartment. But her husband did not want to live there, because it’s her place and his name wouldn’t be on the deed. So he rented this apartment for them to live in together. And now, apparently he’s terminated the lease.
The only thing I ever remember about them as a couple was MK saying in an interview that she was a step mom now. And that at their wedding their guest favors were big bowls all around of cigarettes. That doesn’t mean anything in regards to this article, but every time I would see their picture I would just think about those big bowls.
What a vicious bitch. Sarkozy of course.
Divorcing in the middle of a pandemic? I suspect things got quite bad, especially with how he’s told her to get her things out of the apartment ASAP
Glad she has a prenup and hope the divorce goes through smoothly. He is a jerk.
That first photo – I would definitely think it was a man and his daughter if I saw them out. And it’s not the height difference either….
This whole union was creepy from the get-go.
This is such a creepy match. I feel I read years ago that she had a serious prescription drug problem, and that their union was built on that co-dependence. Maybe it was a blind item on Lainey? Does anyone remember this?