Vera Wang, 71, on looking so young, ‘work, sleep, vodka, not much sun’

There was a big hoo-hah on Twitter the other day when someone posted the selfies Vera Wang has been posting to her Instagram and everyone suddenly remembered she was 70, about to be 71. The photos that sent the public into the stratosphere were these:

You know I loathe putting a person’s appearance in context of their age, so I’ll simply say that Vera looks great. Period. But many of those commenting on this wanted to know where she’d found the fountain of youth and any other secrets Vera had for looking fab. And Vera felt generous enough to disclose them, one of which is found at the bottom of a bottle of vodka.

The esteemed designer, best known for her bridal gowns, has been wowing fans with the Instagram snaps she’s posted of herself from the Miami home where she’s spending lockdown. Wang has been posing up a storm over the past few weeks, donning crop tops, shorts, and beautiful dresses while working from home. But while fans love her designs, one thing many can’t seem to get over is her appearance.

“I need my stomach to be like yours. What’s your routine?” asked a woman named Rosalee.

To which Wang replied: “Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun.”

Emily at DListed reminded us that Vera is a very successful designer and has been for decades. She has the resources to maintain a skin routine that most can’t. However, I’m reading Vera’s response to mean: don’t over think it. Stress is the biggest ager out there, whether physically, health-wise or mentally. If someone is killing themselves trying not to age or gain weight or whatever, it might do as much damage as time, maybe more. So indulge a little in the areas that bring you joy, and that joy will show on you.

Or maybe she’s being literal – work could keep someone young, I guess. It certainly exercises the mind. Sleep is a given. For me, if I can actually sleep away my dark circles instead of having to hide them under concealer, it makes a world of difference. As for the sun, I love getting my vitamin D and I was lousy about sunscreen most of my life, one look at my chest and arms will tell you that. So I’ve switched my skin routine to include a face cream with SPF and am accumulating an extensive large-brimmed hat collection. As for the vodka cocktail, I sure wish I’d heard this when I was bartending. I would’ve slapped a photo of Vera and this quote behind the bar and made a killing.