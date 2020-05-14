Vera Wang, 71, on looking so young, ‘work, sleep, vodka, not much sun’

There was a big hoo-hah on Twitter the other day when someone posted the selfies Vera Wang has been posting to her Instagram and everyone suddenly remembered she was 70, about to be 71. The photos that sent the public into the stratosphere were these:
— Vera Wang (@VeraWang) May 7, 2020
You know I loathe putting a person’s appearance in context of their age, so I’ll simply say that Vera looks great. Period. But many of those commenting on this wanted to know where she’d found the fountain of youth and any other secrets Vera had for looking fab. And Vera felt generous enough to disclose them, one of which is found at the bottom of a bottle of vodka.
The esteemed designer, best known for her bridal gowns, has been wowing fans with the Instagram snaps she’s posted of herself from the Miami home where she’s spending lockdown.
Wang has been posing up a storm over the past few weeks, donning crop tops, shorts, and beautiful dresses while working from home.
But while fans love her designs, one thing many can’t seem to get over is her appearance.
“I need my stomach to be like yours. What’s your routine?” asked a woman named Rosalee.
To which Wang replied: “Work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun.”
Emily at DListed reminded us that Vera is a very successful designer and has been for decades. She has the resources to maintain a skin routine that most can’t. However, I’m reading Vera’s response to mean: don’t over think it. Stress is the biggest ager out there, whether physically, health-wise or mentally. If someone is killing themselves trying not to age or gain weight or whatever, it might do as much damage as time, maybe more. So indulge a little in the areas that bring you joy, and that joy will show on you.
Or maybe she’s being literal – work could keep someone young, I guess. It certainly exercises the mind. Sleep is a given. For me, if I can actually sleep away my dark circles instead of having to hide them under concealer, it makes a world of difference. As for the sun, I love getting my vitamin D and I was lousy about sunscreen most of my life, one look at my chest and arms will tell you that. So I’ve switched my skin routine to include a face cream with SPF and am accumulating an extensive large-brimmed hat collection. As for the vodka cocktail, I sure wish I’d heard this when I was bartending. I would’ve slapped a photo of Vera and this quote behind the bar and made a killing.
It’s genetics. I wish people would just accept that. 80% genetics, 20% lifestyle. My mom’s half of the family has always looked 20 years younger than they are. My aunt who married in also looks at most mid-50 but will actually be 77 this summer. My mother smoked for 25 years and never took care of her skin at all. Looks great.
I’m super diligent with my skincare and have, at 36, no lines yet. I’m not fooling myself into thinking it’s mostly that. It’s genetics and oily skin and yes, retinol and sunscreen. No ciggies.
But yeah, Vera looks amazing.
I have been having a baby face until 34/35 now 39 I look like an adult woman but not remotely near around 40′s.
I unfortunately have like… combo / dehydrated but still oily skin haha. But the genetics is the key. I’m a vampire about the sun, I don’t smoke, drink only very moderately. But I’ve had a line between my brow since I was about 20, 22. I found a photo of my grandfather during WW2 – he’d have been in his mid 20s. Same exact line. We both also had the tendency to frown when concentrating – I try to catch myself now, but it’s hard to train yourself out of things like that.
Other than the eyebrow area, I don’t see much difference in my face yet, but I’m only turning 30 this month. I know some people I went to school with look much older – they just have partied really hard. I figure I’m about the ‘average’ as far as aging is going to go. My family looks a little younger than they are, so I’m hoping I’ll be able to cling to that for a bit. But at the same time, part of me doesn’t care either way? It’s a weird thing.
This does remind me that I wanted to pick up some retinol, though.
It’s interesting how much society is programmed to think thinness and fashion = young looking.
Vera’s face doesn’t look young.
Absolutely! Not to mention, in these photos, she’s hiding her face behind glasses, masks, and her hair. I imagine there’s also some filters and touchups happening.
She looks great, no question, but she doesn’t really look 25 like she’s trying to project here.
There is no way that body and that skin is only the result of sleeping well and lack of sun damage. She surely has good genes, but speaking as someone whose family has very youthful appearances, even that only goes so far past the age of 65. The skin especially has to be the work of some seriously talented medical staff.
Am I the only one that thinks it would be sad to feel like you need to be that thin and wearing crop tops for your whole adult life, even into 70? There has to come a point where you stop living your life for the visual and start living your life, right?
As I said below, Wang was also a competitive figure skater, competing at the US figure skating championship. Former athletes often stick to an aggressive fitness program for the rest of their lives. I suspect there is a great deal more than vodka responsible for her appearance
Some people are really just that thin, and some people are not that interested in eating. I am neither, but I have a cousin who has always been pretty indifferent about food. She eats, but never that much at one time, and junk food has never been her thing. If I hadn’t witnessed it from when she was a very young person, I might be more suspicious, but she’s just always been one of those people who picks at food. My brother is similarly ambivalent about food. I don’t get it at all, but I don’t think we need to assume that everyone who is very thin is somehow super purposeful about it.
Yeah, but also
- money
- genetics
- money
- probably some discreet surgery (which is totally fine)
- money
Plus covering her face in all new photos. Good, strategic camera angles and probably a professional or at least a skilled photographer. And all that without even mentioning Photoshop.
Vera Wang was a competitive figure skater. Athletes very often maintain a regular exercise program for the rest of their lives so not surprised she is still in shape.
Yeah…go look at old pix of her. She barely resembles them now. Lots of help.
I mean good genes and all (my mom is an Asian American woman in her 70s and looks like she’s in her 50s), but Vera has also had some serious help.
At least Vera wasn’t obnoxious about it. I think she was trying to keep it simple.
She’s got an amazing body which has probably taken her a lifetime of discipline to maintain. And gorgeous hair which too takes maintenance. Both are signals for youth. On Instagram her face is more youthful because of filters, good angles and hiding behind sunglasses/masks/hair. The header picture is more accurate for her face, which looks like a beautiful 70yo women’s face. She’s taken amazing care of herself and looks amazing regardless of age. I think it’s great she shuns norms; kept her long hair, and wears current trends.
She looks fantastic but I also suspect those pictures are heavily airbrushed. The skin starts to hang a bit when you get to that age, no matter how fit and tiny you are.
Guys, it’s photoshop. It’s airbrush on your phone. She is using the magic and the smooth tools, just to begin with. I have friends who do this. I know it when I see it. At one point I became a bit despondent because I was like, wow, why do all my fb friends from hs look so much younger in pics than me? Then my friend who I see all the time started doing it. At first I was just like, wow she looks so great. Then one day I was like, wait a minute, those aren’t her teeth. They were blindingly white.
And that’s when I discovered these apps on your phone. I had never known about them before, that’s how out of it I am. Trust me, you can look like that too.