Mary-Kate Olsen’s emergency divorce petition was rejected by the NY courts

I rarely have business at any courthouse or City Hall or anything like that, so I have no idea how the courts and city/county offices are working in my state or any other state. I would assume that it is a state-by-state issue, and some courts are open for business and some aren’t, just depending on the jurisdiction and the local orders. All of this to say, I would have assumed that Mary-Kate Olsen’s situation would have been deemed essential enough – she’s trying to file for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy, and it’s an emergency because he terminated their lease on their Gramercy Park apartment. She feels like she’s being forced out by May 18th (during a lockdown). Well… the courts in New York are closed except for emergencies, and this was apparently not an emergency. Wow.
Mary-Kate Olsen’s request for an emergency order to file for divorce from husband Olivier Sarkozy has been denied because the matter has been deemed “not essential.” Olsen, 33, requested the emergency order because courts are closed in New York during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but her request was denied by a New York State Supreme Court judge on Thursday.
New York courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen tells PEOPLE that Olsen’s original filing — which PEOPLE previously reported was first signed back in April — was rejected by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz because the “essential matter procedure” was not followed.
“We are only accepting essential/emergency matters for filing,” Chalfen says. “The original filing was rejected by the New York County Clerk because they did not follow the essential matter procedure. They refiled under the essential matter procedure and the matter was referred to the ex parte judge a New York State Supreme Judge,” Chalfen tells PEOPLE of Olsen’s denied request, which was first reported by Page Six. “He decided that it is not essential so they can’t file anything at this point.”
People Magazine got their hands on MK’s most recent filing, the one which was just rejected:
The fashion designer and twin sister of Ashley Olsen asked the court to deem her application for a Summons and Complaint for divorce “essential” because Sarkozy terminated their apartment lease without her knowledge, and she is at risk of losing her personal property, she said in the affidavit.
“This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020, in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19,” Olsen said, according to a copy of the affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.
“I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home that we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well,” Olsen said, adding that she is “gravely concerned that my husband will dissipate, dispose of and/or secret not only my separate property belongings but also our marital property belongings that are in the Gramercy Apartment.”
“My husband is trying to force me out of our home by his failure to renew the lease on the Gramercy Apartment which he terminated without my consent,” Olsen claimed in the affidavit.
“This is impossible given the COVID-19 pandemic,” Olsen said of Sarkozy’s request she vacate the apartment by Monday. “It is also impossible for me to find a new apartment on such short notice.”
This really sucks, because to me… the sh-t with the lease and the threat of Olivier tossing her personal property makes this an emergency, and I can’t believe the courts didn’t think so too. That being said, maybe the court took one look at MK’s businesses, wealth and possibly the other property she might own in the city, and that’s why they decided it wasn’t an emergency. I’m not saying I’m anti-MK!! I’m Team Mary-Kate, 100%. But I also think it’s a bit rich (literally) that MK is acting like she would have nowhere to go and nothing to fall back on. Her sister lives in the city, Mary-Kate has owned property in New York before (and probably still does) and MK is literally worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
Oh boy this enrages me. They might have had a legal reason to do so, but goddamnit. It’s the middle of a freaking pandemic, have a little bit of empathy.
My sister was late filing some paper work for child government child support. She had severe post natal depression, then her husband was killed in an accident a few weeks after the child was born and she was prescribed enough drugs to sedate an elephant. When she got the paperwork in it had to go to appeal – she lost, apparently she didn’t have a good enough excuse for her tardiness.
Sounds like she is more worried about her belongings than her house.
I’m sure she could go somewhere else, but she might have valuable artwork etc that she can’t arrange to have moved.
That said if the lease is terminated, doesn’t it mean that he has to move out as well, and that the property has to be emptied anyway?
Confusing…
It is confusing. I’d guess the owner probably doesn’t have someone else lined up to move in immediately…why wouldn’t he/she give MK an extension so she can arrange for her stuff to be moved? People are still able to move despite the shelter in place orders, at least here in Chicago.
The enemy here is not the court – the enemy is this awful guy she married that would do such an ugly thing. I feel so badly for her. But, there are thousands of women who truly don’t have a place to go right now. She can hire people to pack her stuff – she has 2 weeks. (I’m sure that’s what she would have done anyway.) She can hire someone to find her a new apt. Maybe it won’t be her forever apt and she will have to move again soon. But the bigger problem is this disgusting man. So glad she got out of there.
Can’t she contact the landlord and renew the lease herself? I’m not getting the drama over him terminating the lease. Unlikely someone has rented the place starting May 19th. Can MK not afford the key money to sign a new lease?
Absolutely this. He seems like a piece of work, but it seems likely she could negotiate a way to stay there (and change the locks, first thing). OR find another apartment – I just moved last weekend, albeit in another state, so I know it is possible to find movers with masks. Every place we called was still working and had safety measures in place.
That’s bs – if lease is terminated she can still ask to rent month to month – the landlord also
can’t find new tenants in the middle of this – especially while the apartment is occupied. The landlord would be relieved by the offer.
Source- I am a NYC landlord.
Also, eviction proceedings are banned in NY until at least August 1. So it’s not an emergency because she can’t legally be kicked out or made homeless by this.
Wouldn’t it be amazing if she BOUGHT the apartment and gave him until May 18 to get HIS stuff out?
Aren’t real estate services considered essential services in New York? I didn’t understand this story when I read it the other day because she should be able to find someone to move her belongings. I mean it sucks, but it’s doable. It’s especially doable for a billionaire. I am still team MK though!
How does not being divorced prevent her from hiring movers to go in and retrieve her possessions? Don’t quite understand.
I randomly saw an old interview of them on Oprah and Oprah was soo mean to them (which completely shocked me because she’s Oprah!)
I really felt how growing up on that spotlight was hard on them and happy that they found a way to be more private now. But this situation completely sucks! Im in a somewhat similar position at the moment and trying to take care of big things like that during the lockdown is hell.
I a sorry, I think what this guy is doing is awful, and I hope he doesn’t get a penny of hers, but I don’t think this qualifies as an emergency. I live in New York and things have been horrific.
A battered woman, a neglected child…the courts should keep serving those people. A multimillionaire living in gramercy park? Yeah, no, sorry. She can hire people to pack her crap, find her a different place to stay at, all while wearing n95 masks that she could probably very easily get her hands on.
That being said, I hope his petty big ass gets kicked in court eventually.