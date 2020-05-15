Celebrity bodyguard Steve Stanulis spills the tea on Kanye West & Leo DiCaprio

We were sent this promotional email about the Hollywood Raw podcast interview of Steve Stanulis, who is apparently the bodyguard to the stars. Some of the interview is stale tea, like Stanulis’s suspicion that Kim Kardashian (gasp) calls the paparazzi herself. Stanulis has bodyguarded Kanye West and Kim, Leonardo DiCaprio, Woody Harrelson, Alanis Morrisette and more – you can hear the podcast here. Here are some interesting pieces:

On Kanye West: Kanye was “One of my least favorite people to work with over the course of time….“The first day I met him… it was fashion week. I was supposed to meet him at the studio. When he gets there, we get into the elevator and he’s says “aren’t you going to push what floor we are going to?” I was like “I have no idea what floor, it’s my first day”. So he starts ranting “So you mean you didn’t call ahead to find out where I’m supposed to be going?” I said “no.” So he’s ranting and raving. So I said “look bro, we can do this one of three ways. One, you could tell me what button to press, and now I’ll know. Two, you could press the button, and I’ll see which one you press so I’ll know. Or three, you can sit in here all day and tell me how important your time is and we are not going to go anywhere.” Again, that was our first interaction. He went for the first option.”

Kanye complained that the bodyguard was in his paparazzi shot: “So we walked out, again, I don’t know who’s who. If it’s someone you don’t recognize and I don’t know what your intentions are, technically, I’m supposed to walk in front to make sure he’s ok. He got mad at me for being in his shot. I’m like “are you serious?” He was worried about me being in his shot for a TMZ video or Daily Mail video. Instead of saying thank you.”

Neediest celeb? – Kanye

Nicest celeb? - Leo

Moodiest celeb? – Kanye

Biggest partier? – Robert Downy Jr.

Hardest worker? – Kanye

Great person? - Woody Harrelson, Stephen Baldwin, Alanis Morissette

Kindest? – Toby McGuire

Best tipper? - P-ssy Posse

Worst tipper? - Kanye

Never work with again - Kanye