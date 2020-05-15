Celebrity bodyguard Steve Stanulis spills the tea on Kanye West & Leo DiCaprio

Kanye West attends a church event in Miami covered in silver

We were sent this promotional email about the Hollywood Raw podcast interview of Steve Stanulis, who is apparently the bodyguard to the stars. Some of the interview is stale tea, like Stanulis’s suspicion that Kim Kardashian (gasp) calls the paparazzi herself. Stanulis has bodyguarded Kanye West and Kim, Leonardo DiCaprio, Woody Harrelson, Alanis Morrisette and more – you can hear the podcast here. Here are some interesting pieces:

On Kanye West: Kanye was “One of my least favorite people to work with over the course of time….“The first day I met him… it was fashion week. I was supposed to meet him at the studio. When he gets there, we get into the elevator and he’s says “aren’t you going to push what floor we are going to?” I was like “I have no idea what floor, it’s my first day”. So he starts ranting “So you mean you didn’t call ahead to find out where I’m supposed to be going?” I said “no.” So he’s ranting and raving. So I said “look bro, we can do this one of three ways. One, you could tell me what button to press, and now I’ll know. Two, you could press the button, and I’ll see which one you press so I’ll know. Or three, you can sit in here all day and tell me how important your time is and we are not going to go anywhere.” Again, that was our first interaction. He went for the first option.”

Kanye complained that the bodyguard was in his paparazzi shot: “So we walked out, again, I don’t know who’s who. If it’s someone you don’t recognize and I don’t know what your intentions are, technically, I’m supposed to walk in front to make sure he’s ok. He got mad at me for being in his shot. I’m like “are you serious?” He was worried about me being in his shot for a TMZ video or Daily Mail video. Instead of saying thank you.”

Neediest celeb? – Kanye

Nicest celeb? - Leo

Moodiest celeb? – Kanye

Biggest partier? – Robert Downy Jr.

Hardest worker? – Kanye

Great person? - Woody Harrelson, Stephen Baldwin, Alanis Morissette

Kindest? – Toby McGuire

Best tipper? - P-ssy Posse

Worst tipper? - Kanye

Never work with again - Kanye

[From the Hollywood Raw podcat]

I screamed when he said the P-ssy Posse were the best tippers. Lord almighty. And Tobey Maguire is the kindest? Doubtful. Personally, I didn’t know that one had to “tip” a bodyguard? Do you tip per day of guarding? Do you tip every time you leave a car? Or is he just saying that he saw how these guys tip service industry people? And how in the world is RDJ the biggest partier when he’s been sober for more than a decade? When did Stanulis guard RDJ, the ‘80s?

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO's 'Ice On Fire' held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on June 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Celebrity bodyguard Steve Stanulis spills the tea on Kanye West & Leo DiCaprio”

  1. AmyB says:
    May 15, 2020 at 7:14 am

    Is anyone surprised to hear Kanye is an asshole and narcissist? NOPE – me neither LMAO!!

    Reply
  2. Erinn says:
    May 15, 2020 at 7:14 am

    I guess since he doesn’t have one of those pesky vaginas, that Toby treated him like a human being. And since he looks like a pretty wimpy little douche, I’m sure he was very nice to the very large man protecting him from all the people he’s pissed off.

    I’m willing to believe that Leo treats people he employs well, but a lot of this is suspicious. I mean, who calls Stephen Baldwin a good person?

    Reply
  3. Yoyo says:
    May 15, 2020 at 7:20 am

    Kanye maybe an asshole, but the bodyguard could be piss, because he was working for and taking orders from a black man. It was is job to know where they were going.
    He had to have work for other black people, is it because Kanye will get him the most attention.

    Reply
    • MrsBump says:
      May 15, 2020 at 7:27 am

      sorry but Kanye is a trump supporting POS and i have no trouble believing this guy.

      While it is incredibly important to call out racism, when the guy talks like a POS, supports a POS, then maybe we should accept that he is a POS.

      Making everything about race only undermines us when it REALLY is about race.

      Reply
    • Nev says:
      May 15, 2020 at 7:42 am

      Word.
      So many complexities here. Mental illness. And the race factor. And we don’t know this assistant. Ughhhhhhh. I know from experience. Ughhhh

      Reply
  4. grabbyhands says:
    May 15, 2020 at 7:21 am

    I have zero problem believing that Kanye was a cheap, moody, narcissist that was a nightmare to work for.

    Reply
  5. Bettyrose says:
    May 15, 2020 at 7:23 am

    Glad there’s no tea on Woody Harrelson. I adore him but would just prefer not to know too much. Safer that way.

    Reply
  6. Sarah754 says:
    May 15, 2020 at 7:29 am

    I feel genuinely quite let down; I was looking forward to reading a hilarious-and-completely-questionionable story about the pair of them.

    I have my popcorn and everything!

    Jokes aside, Kanye absolutely seems like that much of a twat. I want to quit for him.
    The tipping would be based on observation?
    I’m glad to hear Leo’s nice, despite all his flaws I’ll always have a soft spot for him (as Jack)😊

    Reply
  7. Mellie says:
    May 15, 2020 at 7:47 am

    That picture of Kanye makes me laugh every time…out loud.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment