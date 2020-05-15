Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas made out for a video of people making out worldwide



My original title for this story, before I saw the video from Residente, below, was “Ben Affleck ‘worked hard’ to make Ana de Armas’ birthday ‘both safe and memorable’” That made me think of condoms, honestly, which is good because we’ve previous heard that he wants to get her pregnant. I know I shouldn’t open with that, but Ben/Ana’s PR person should be more careful about the way they’re wording these BS insider quotes. Anyway Ben took Ana to Joshua Tree for her 32nd birthday, we know because they posted so many photos of it. That was when they went Instagram official, and someone wants us to know that Ben worked really hard on that.

“Ben went over-the-top to make her happy and make her birthday with him be extremely special,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Ana feels like the luckiest girl to be with him.” To get away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, the couple took a trip to Joshua Tree National Park when [Ana] turned 32 on April 30. “He worked hard to make her birthday both safe and memorable,” a second source tell Us of Affleck.

[From US Magazine]

I’m wondering who is leaking these stories. It could be either Ben or Ana, but I’m leaning toward Ana. Ben wasn’t been seen outside her place in about six days, however they did reunite yesterday. I don’t think they’re breaking up at all, I think he was doing his own thing for a little while and I bet she was getting anxious about it. That’s how new relationships go – you spend a ton of time with the person and you inevitably need some time apart. Add our new realty to that and it puts so much more pressure on. I know of at least one new quarantine relationship where the guy felt completely smothered spending all his time with the new woman.

After I wrote most of this story this video came out, by Puerto Rican musician Residente, of people making out around the world to show that they’re still getting it on during the pandemic or something. The caption says, in Spanish, that it has more than 100 kisses around the world. I find PDA gross, it’s fine in the context of a show but seeing random people sucking face turns my stomach. You guys owe me for watching four minutes of this. At least there are same sex couples too, Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef are in here at minute 2:55.

Ben and Ana come on at 2:23, they taped this during her birthday getaway that Affleck worked so hard to make safe. At least they didn’t use tongues like most of the other couples. I am listening to this slow boring song as I watch this, but I’m hearing “Jenny from The Block” in my head.

This couple from Norway making out in front of their kids! This video is so ridiculous. Will it top the Imagine video as the flop of the pandemic? It only has Ben Affleck and Ricky Martin in it and Ricky Martin has been married for three years, so there aren’t enough celebrities to mock.

