Donald Trump wants Barack Obama to testify before Congress about Obamagate, lmao

Barack Obama greets the media in NYC

Barack Obama has had to do so little to get under the Orange One’s skin. It’s sort of hilarious. Obama is probably sitting at home, watching The Last Dance and chewing Nicorette while Donald Trump is rage-tweeting about how Obama needs to testify before Congress about OBAMAGATE and “unmasking” Mike Flynn or something, who can keep up?

The joke here is multifold – the more Trumpers whine about Mike Flynn’s unmasking, the more that case is examined and the more comes out showing Mike Flynn was even more crooked, compromised and treasonous than originally believed. Also, Trump is setting the precedent – a current president can demand that his predecessor testify before Congress. Gee, Baby Fists did not think this through.

Meanwhile, Obama was chatting with former staffers and they leaked some additional info about what he’s been up to:

The age of social distancing can be a bit of a struggle even for former presidents — just ask Barack Obama. During a recent call with some of his former administration staffers, Obama, 58, said that not having sports to watch during the novel coronavirus pandemic was “driving me nuts,” according to audio of the call obtained by Yahoo News.

At least daughters Malia and Sasha “are stuck having dinner with me,” he said. The call first made news because of the sharp words Obama had to share about the Trump administration, expressing dismay over the federal government’s decision to drop its case against disgraced former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

[From People]

I’m also going nuts without new tennis. We would have been knee-deep into the European clay season, SOB. I also felt like LeBron and the Lakers were going to have a really good season. But I’m sure Obama enjoys having all of his ladies home with him. HE is probably driving THEM crazy. He totally has the “let me give you a fifteen minute lecture on the history of toothpaste” dad energy.

Also:

Former President Obama Campaigns for Florida Democrats Gillum and Nelson In Miami

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.

4 Responses to “Donald Trump wants Barack Obama to testify before Congress about Obamagate, lmao”

  1. FrenchGirl says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:04 am

    What is this f***ing Obamagate ? What is it ?

    Reply
  2. Eleonor says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:04 am

    One of the weirdest thing is: how is it possible there ever was an Obamagate and the WORLD PRESS didn’t know it? Except maybe some website where 2+2= 5 of course.
    An still the question: why Trump mental health is not checked?
    Why nobody can stop him?

    Reply
  3. Ange says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:05 am

    I bet Joe Biden won’t put up with this marlarky.

    Reply
  4. Sean says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:09 am

    What would he admit to in his testimony?

    “No sir, I did not cause this pandemic but I am black.”

    Reply

