Gwyneth Paltrow posted photos & a message for Apple Martin’s 16th b-day

When she was just a kid, I thought Apple Martin looked so much like both of her parents. She had Gwyneth Paltrow’s general facial structure (and general ennui), but there was a lot of Chris Martin in Apple’s eyes. Apple turned 16 years old on Thursday, and Gwyneth posted these photos of the now leggy, beautiful young lady who now looks like her own person. There’s still some Chris and Gwyneth in there, but now Apple just looks like a coltish young model. Gwyneth posted the photos with this message:

I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but… happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything.

[From Gwyneth’s IG]

I sometimes wonder about celebrity moms and daughters – I think Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are genuinely close and probably each other’s best friends. I think Madonna is incredibly jealous of Lourdes’ youth and beauty, and that was one of the reasons why Lola high-tailed it out of there as soon as possible. On that scale of Goldie to Madonna, I do think Gwyneth falls more on the Goldie side. My bet is that Chris Martin has a hard time dealing though – his girl is such a heartbreaker.

Here are some photos of Apple hanging out with Chris’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson in Aspen last December.