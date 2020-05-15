Gwyneth Paltrow posted photos & a message for Apple Martin’s 16th b-day

When she was just a kid, I thought Apple Martin looked so much like both of her parents. She had Gwyneth Paltrow’s general facial structure (and general ennui), but there was a lot of Chris Martin in Apple’s eyes. Apple turned 16 years old on Thursday, and Gwyneth posted these photos of the now leggy, beautiful young lady who now looks like her own person. There’s still some Chris and Gwyneth in there, but now Apple just looks like a coltish young model. Gwyneth posted the photos with this message:
I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but… happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything.
I sometimes wonder about celebrity moms and daughters – I think Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are genuinely close and probably each other’s best friends. I think Madonna is incredibly jealous of Lourdes’ youth and beauty, and that was one of the reasons why Lola high-tailed it out of there as soon as possible. On that scale of Goldie to Madonna, I do think Gwyneth falls more on the Goldie side. My bet is that Chris Martin has a hard time dealing though – his girl is such a heartbreaker.
Here are some photos of Apple hanging out with Chris’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson in Aspen last December.
What a lovely message.
And Apple has her grandmother Blythe’s eyes.
Which means she also has her mums eyes,if you watch Gwyneths old movies one of her eyes was more to the side(cross eyed?),she clearly got it fixed.
I totally see Blythe’s eyes now!
I totally see Blythe Danner…. she’s a gorgeous girl. She also seems (from what I see) decently well adjusted with a sense of humor and awareness.
Pretty girl. I’m sure she’s on her way to college maybe looking to become a doctor and work to protect the world from future pandemics?…
HAHAHA! Nah. Countdown to nepotism modelling contract (or an acting role she of course had to audition for. Of course!) in 5,4,3,2….
Hey, prove me wrong kid! 😏
She is beautiful. Hope she does not start messing with plastic surgery or tats.
Nothing wrong with tattoos.
Some tatoos tastefully done look cool, then you have the ones like a scrap piece of paper like Miley Cyrus,Paris Jackson Etc
Call me an uptight prude but I don’t want my 16 yr old in such a sexualized pic blasted.
How is this pic sexualized?
Don’t get me wrong, I can’t stand Gwyneth and I don’t find Apple special at all, just thin and tall with ordinary face like her mother.
The dress and pose. I know it’s the new norm but I still don’t think it’s okay for my 16 yr old kid.
16 yo’s are sexual though. I was horny as hell at that age. It’s just biology. I really don’t like when adults police teen sexuality. yes, there are predators, but that’s on them, not the teens. Let them be.
I hear you. It’s my preference for my child.
@Darla: You’re right. We as adults have to be careful not to project the victim-blaming messages that have always been part of our culture on to young girls.
Totally agree. At 16 I wouldn’t have worn a bathing suit that low cut — at least not at home in front of my mom.
I kinda feel you. We have a 16 and a 19 yr old, both leggy stunners and while they would likely be taking such pictures posing, I wouldn’t take their pics that way and post them. I know this world has turned into one where they all want to be hotter than the next girl, but it’s not something I actively support. I do tell them that between age 20-40 they should wear their shorts and bikinis until the cows come home if they are comfortable with it, because like us, they will wonder why they didn’t when they get older.
I am guessing that Goopy was posting the pic that Apple wanted. I would have chosen a portrait or goofy, anything but legs, legs and cleavage but that’s lil old prudish mommy me.
i’m on the side of body modesty but at that age I was all about the big reveal! lol.
I’m with you on this.
She’s lovely, and I can see both parents in her.
I usually find Gwyneth insufferable but that was a lovely message to Apple
Wow there are a lot of gross fckin comments this early morning on a post about a 16yo girl’s birthday message from her mother.
Happy birthday to Apple, who apparently inspires Gwyneth every day to maintain some sense of self-awareness despite herself.
Apple is still a terrible name.
She is beautiful.
I have always thought sher looks just like Chris Martin’s sister Nicola
Yes!! I just looked her up and you are SO right.
Is she as goopish as her mum? Interesting question.
Yes, I’d be interested to hear, too. I can’t believe she’s 16 already – I still have her in my head as age 11! She’s a beautiful girl, but I can do with the posing, ta.
She’s beautiful. I don’t think she looks that much like her mom. She’s prettier with beautiful eyes.
What a sweet and touching message. And what a lovely young lady.
That’s a really nice message. I was a pest between 13 and 16 so if my mom had written an honest message for my 16th birthday … it would not have been this. And I just realized that 16-year-olds were born in 2004. I feel hella old.
I believe it about Madonna she refused Lourdes to shave her uni brow,she was using a flip phone long after no one even had one anymore. Her parenting just seems mean under the guise of being traditional.
I think she looks a lot like her mom, especially in the photos with Dakota.
Apple is her father’s daughter. That is all I see in her face. Now Moses, he looks more like GOOP.
My family always does a basic “happy birthday!” On social media with cute pics but then saves all the heartfelt stuff for cards. I’m sure goop means it but that stuff is personal and to me it’s coming off performative.