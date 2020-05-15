Gwyneth Paltrow posted photos & a message for Apple Martin’s 16th b-day

When she was just a kid, I thought Apple Martin looked so much like both of her parents. She had Gwyneth Paltrow’s general facial structure (and general ennui), but there was a lot of Chris Martin in Apple’s eyes. Apple turned 16 years old on Thursday, and Gwyneth posted these photos of the now leggy, beautiful young lady who now looks like her own person. There’s still some Chris and Gwyneth in there, but now Apple just looks like a coltish young model. Gwyneth posted the photos with this message:

I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but… happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything.

[From Gwyneth’s IG]

I sometimes wonder about celebrity moms and daughters – I think Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are genuinely close and probably each other’s best friends. I think Madonna is incredibly jealous of Lourdes’ youth and beauty, and that was one of the reasons why Lola high-tailed it out of there as soon as possible. On that scale of Goldie to Madonna, I do think Gwyneth falls more on the Goldie side. My bet is that Chris Martin has a hard time dealing though – his girl is such a heartbreaker.

Here are some photos of Apple hanging out with Chris’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson in Aspen last December.

Dakota Johnson and Apple Martin go out for hot coffee in cold Aspen together

Dakota Johnson and Apple Martin go out for hot coffee in cold Aspen together

Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

33 Responses to “Gwyneth Paltrow posted photos & a message for Apple Martin’s 16th b-day”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:24 am

    What a lovely message.

    And Apple has her grandmother Blythe’s eyes.

    Reply
    • Noki says:
      May 15, 2020 at 9:12 am

      Which means she also has her mums eyes,if you watch Gwyneths old movies one of her eyes was more to the side(cross eyed?),she clearly got it fixed.

      Reply
    • LaUnicaAngelina says:
      May 15, 2020 at 9:16 am

      I totally see Blythe’s eyes now!

      Reply
    • Ripley says:
      May 15, 2020 at 9:44 am

      I totally see Blythe Danner…. she’s a gorgeous girl. She also seems (from what I see) decently well adjusted with a sense of humor and awareness.

      Reply
  2. Mia4s says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:26 am

    Pretty girl. I’m sure she’s on her way to college maybe looking to become a doctor and work to protect the world from future pandemics?…

    HAHAHA! Nah. Countdown to nepotism modelling contract (or an acting role she of course had to audition for. Of course!) in 5,4,3,2….

    Hey, prove me wrong kid! 😏

    Reply
  3. SJR says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:29 am

    She is beautiful. Hope she does not start messing with plastic surgery or tats.

    Reply
  4. Scollins says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:30 am

    Call me an uptight prude but I don’t want my 16 yr old in such a sexualized pic blasted.

    Reply
    • crogirl says:
      May 15, 2020 at 8:33 am

      How is this pic sexualized?

      Don’t get me wrong, I can’t stand Gwyneth and I don’t find Apple special at all, just thin and tall with ordinary face like her mother.

      Reply
      • Scollins says:
        May 15, 2020 at 8:46 am

        The dress and pose. I know it’s the new norm but I still don’t think it’s okay for my 16 yr old kid.

    • Darla says:
      May 15, 2020 at 8:43 am

      16 yo’s are sexual though. I was horny as hell at that age. It’s just biology. I really don’t like when adults police teen sexuality. yes, there are predators, but that’s on them, not the teens. Let them be.

      Reply
      • Scollins says:
        May 15, 2020 at 8:47 am

        I hear you. It’s my preference for my child.

      • Otaku fairy says:
        May 15, 2020 at 9:16 am

        @Darla: You’re right. We as adults have to be careful not to project the victim-blaming messages that have always been part of our culture on to young girls.

    • Jess says:
      May 15, 2020 at 9:08 am

      Totally agree. At 16 I wouldn’t have worn a bathing suit that low cut — at least not at home in front of my mom.

      Reply
    • theotherViv says:
      May 15, 2020 at 9:18 am

      I kinda feel you. We have a 16 and a 19 yr old, both leggy stunners and while they would likely be taking such pictures posing, I wouldn’t take their pics that way and post them. I know this world has turned into one where they all want to be hotter than the next girl, but it’s not something I actively support. I do tell them that between age 20-40 they should wear their shorts and bikinis until the cows come home if they are comfortable with it, because like us, they will wonder why they didn’t when they get older.
      I am guessing that Goopy was posting the pic that Apple wanted. I would have chosen a portrait or goofy, anything but legs, legs and cleavage but that’s lil old prudish mommy me.

      Reply
  5. FHMom says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:31 am

    She’s lovely, and I can see both parents in her.

    Reply
  6. La says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:34 am

    I usually find Gwyneth insufferable but that was a lovely message to Apple

    Reply
  7. Sass says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:40 am

    Wow there are a lot of gross fckin comments this early morning on a post about a 16yo girl’s birthday message from her mother.

    Happy birthday to Apple, who apparently inspires Gwyneth every day to maintain some sense of self-awareness despite herself.

    Reply
  8. Ali says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:44 am

    Apple is still a terrible name.

    She is beautiful.

    Reply
  9. Eribra says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:50 am

    I have always thought sher looks just like Chris Martin’s sister Nicola

    Reply
  10. Romi says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:54 am

    Is she as goopish as her mum? Interesting question.

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      May 15, 2020 at 9:45 am

      Yes, I’d be interested to hear, too. I can’t believe she’s 16 already – I still have her in my head as age 11! She’s a beautiful girl, but I can do with the posing, ta.

      Reply
  11. Fluffinstuff says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:54 am

    She’s beautiful. I don’t think she looks that much like her mom. She’s prettier with beautiful eyes.

    Reply
  12. Esmom says:
    May 15, 2020 at 8:59 am

    What a sweet and touching message. And what a lovely young lady.

    Reply
  13. emmy says:
    May 15, 2020 at 9:00 am

    That’s a really nice message. I was a pest between 13 and 16 so if my mom had written an honest message for my 16th birthday … it would not have been this. And I just realized that 16-year-olds were born in 2004. I feel hella old.

    Reply
  14. Noki says:
    May 15, 2020 at 9:09 am

    I believe it about Madonna she refused Lourdes to shave her uni brow,she was using a flip phone long after no one even had one anymore. Her parenting just seems mean under the guise of being traditional.

    Reply
  15. Lucy2 says:
    May 15, 2020 at 9:16 am

    I think she looks a lot like her mom, especially in the photos with Dakota.

    Reply
  16. Tiffany says:
    May 15, 2020 at 10:10 am

    Apple is her father’s daughter. That is all I see in her face. Now Moses, he looks more like GOOP.

    Reply
  17. CROOKSNNANNIES says:
    May 15, 2020 at 10:11 am

    My family always does a basic “happy birthday!” On social media with cute pics but then saves all the heartfelt stuff for cards. I’m sure goop means it but that stuff is personal and to me it’s coming off performative.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment