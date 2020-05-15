Lady Colin Campbell is writing a ‘biography’ of the Duke & Duchess of Sussex too

There have been so many conversations about Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s (mostly authorized) biography on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, called Finding Freedom. I joked in the podcast that I find the title a bit gaudy and melodramatic, but it’s not like Meghan and Harry chose the title. Besides that, Finding Freedom will likely be an oasis of interesting and truthful information about the Sussexes, unlike all of the other books coming out about them this year. We’ve previously heard about some Kensington Palace gossip-history book, which just sounded like a summary of stale tea with some added anti-Meghan lies and smears. But it looks like Lady Colin Campbell will also be writing a book about the Sussexes. From the Mail’s Talk of the Town column:
Just as Harry and Meghan were hoping a new biography – Finding Freedom – would make us love them again when it’s published in August, I can reveal that aristocrat Lady Colin Campbell is ready to rain on their parade with her own tell-all book at the same time.
She tells me: ‘It’s called Meghan And Harry: The Real Story. There are plenty of revelations. I’ve had members of the Markle family to stay, but I’m not saying anything until closer to the book launch.’
Lady C, whose previous controversial works include volumes on Princess Diana, turned to unusual methods of research this time. The 70-year-old enlisted the help of her two adopted sons, Dimitri and Michael, who appeared on an MTV reality show with Meghan’s nephew – cannabis entrepreneur Tyler Dooley.
“I’ve had members of the Markle family to stay” made me wince. I wouldn’t put it past any of these “biographers,” journalists or commentators to invite an unhinged White Markle into their home so that they can just act as stenographers to whatever batsh-t stories the White Markles want to sell. Anyway, all of this to say… if she does release this book, I can guess which Sussex biography will be excerpted by the Daily Mail. *cough*
For those people unfamiliar with Lady Colin Campbell, she was threatening to write a tell-all about Prince Philip’s wandering eye, and she was also planning to name names of some of his many mistresses. Most recently, Lady Colin was kicked off various British shows for being unhinged about Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein – she made the argument, on air, that Epstein wasn’t REALLY a pedophile because he only “solicited” sex from girls as young as 14. Ah.
Will is just be “MEGHAN IS A WITCH” copy and pasted for 300 pages?
Well if she had the Dooley boys stay at her to get information, she backed the wrong horse.
Aunt Megs held me once, when we visited our great grandmother. The last time I saw her I was eight.
My mother thought the markles were trash and changed our names to her maiden name, but when Meghan got engage to Harry, the markle name was not so bad after all, $$$$$.
Colin is always writing about someone.
Never heard of her so I googled…and what a story. The only part that seems relevant here though is she was only married to this Lord Campbell for several months in the 70s and has used his name ever since. Her own family has money but her connection to titled aristocracy is pretty tenuous. So she’s basically a social climber with a vendetta?
Another biography. As she will be speaking to relatives& I’m guessing people claiming to be friends of either Meghan/Harry going by British media, this must mean this is their book and they have authorised it. And surely it’s bad timing because of the pandemic&they should keep quiet? No none of that commentary for this book? Quite interesting
Not sure why anyone would listen to that rapist apologist but her feelings on Meghan have been clear-calling her vulgar for editing Vogue& basically calling her a Jezebel who has ‘enthralled‘ Harry. Expect more of the same with the Markles repeating same ‘Meghan is awful and ghosted us’ lines they have been doing in the Fail& other papers for years now. Yawn
Yay another bash fest🙄. They better get everything out of their system this year and not bring bad vibes into 2021
She really needs to cut her hair. She looks like a witch.
So many people trying to tell Harry and Meghan’s story. Hilarious.
Only that front section is her hair, the rest is a very silly looking wig
Who is this woman.
I think the book will be fairly even-handed. The book she wrote on Diana at the same time Andrew Morton was writing his book was very even-handed and very fair.
The reason I think the book will be fair is that she does not have an axe to grind with either Meghan or Harry and is not a big fan-stan-supporter of The Cambridges.
Will this book cause meltdowns with the RR? No it won’t because it’s not being written by someone who’s nice to Meghan and the author isn’t a POC like Omid.
And quite frankly I don’t see her being any different than Paul Burrel – both trying to cash in on their connections to royal women who have been dead for two decades now
How many My Little Ponies sacrificed their tails for her hair?