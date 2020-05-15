“Katy Perry released ‘Daisies’, her new single & music video” links

Katy Perry released “Daisies,” her new single & music video (both of which kind of suck). She’s very pregnant! [Just Jared]
MAGA peeps have a new conspiracy about vaccines. [Towleroad]
Oooh, vintage photos of Elizabeth Taylor at Cannes. [Go Fug Yourself]
Entertainment Weekly celebrates Pride on their new cover. [LaineyGossip]
Sharon Osbourne is an a–hole. [Dlisted]
Canada has its own version of RuPaul’s Drag Race. [OMG Blog]
MAGA a–holes are being douchebags to reporters. [Pajiba]
Tom Hardy loves masks but hates grocery bags. [Jezebel]
LMAO, Disney keeps pissing off the Star Wars nerds. [The Blemish]
Will Dancing with the Stars still happen this year? [Seriously OMG]
In a Zoom call, Katy Perry said that #KP5 will sound like a mix of PRISM, Teenage Dream and Witness and that it will be filled with empowering songs. 💛 #DAISIES pic.twitter.com/Ui4h9C5o7T
— Katy Perry Press (@katyperrypress) May 15, 2020
She has really lost her touch. I thought her first couple albums had some bops, but she hasn’t written anything I’ve enjoyed or even found catchy in years.
It’s because Dr. Luke and his stable of writers made her albums back then. Since she parted ways with him, it’s shown that she can’t write catchy music on her own.
Yes, but Sharon Osborne has pooped in people’s shoes for revenge, so what does she know about anything?!
I’m not her stylist 😂 but I wish Katy Perry would ditch the blonde hair. She was prettier as a blue eyed brunette.
Its not horrible, but, her music has not been good since she has been blonde. I don’t really even like her much, but Dark Horse was my jam, and she has some dang good boppy songs. This recent stuff? Better than meh.