“Katy Perry released ‘Daisies’, her new single & music video” links

Katy Perry released “Daisies,” her new single & music video (both of which kind of suck). She’s very pregnant! [Just Jared]

MAGA peeps have a new conspiracy about vaccines. [Towleroad]

Oooh, vintage photos of Elizabeth Taylor at Cannes. [Go Fug Yourself]

Entertainment Weekly celebrates Pride on their new cover. [LaineyGossip]

Sharon Osbourne is an a–hole. [Dlisted]

Canada has its own version of RuPaul’s Drag Race. [OMG Blog]

MAGA a–holes are being douchebags to reporters. [Pajiba]

Tom Hardy loves masks but hates grocery bags. [Jezebel]

LMAO, Disney keeps pissing off the Star Wars nerds. [The Blemish]

Will Dancing with the Stars still happen this year? [Seriously OMG]

In a Zoom call, Katy Perry said that #KP5 will sound like a mix of PRISM, Teenage Dream and Witness and that it will be filled with empowering songs. 💛 #DAISIES pic.twitter.com/Ui4h9C5o7T — Katy Perry Press (@katyperrypress) May 15, 2020