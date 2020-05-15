“Katy Perry released ‘Daisies’, her new single & music video” links
  • May 15, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Katy Perry released “Daisies,” her new single & music video (both of which kind of suck). She’s very pregnant! [Just Jared]
MAGA peeps have a new conspiracy about vaccines. [Towleroad]
Oooh, vintage photos of Elizabeth Taylor at Cannes. [Go Fug Yourself]
Entertainment Weekly celebrates Pride on their new cover. [LaineyGossip]
Sharon Osbourne is an a–hole. [Dlisted]
Canada has its own version of RuPaul’s Drag Race. [OMG Blog]
MAGA a–holes are being douchebags to reporters. [Pajiba]
Tom Hardy loves masks but hates grocery bags. [Jezebel]
LMAO, Disney keeps pissing off the Star Wars nerds. [The Blemish]
Will Dancing with the Stars still happen this year? [Seriously OMG]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to ““Katy Perry released ‘Daisies’, her new single & music video” links”

  1. Case says:
    May 15, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    She has really lost her touch. I thought her first couple albums had some bops, but she hasn’t written anything I’ve enjoyed or even found catchy in years.

    Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      May 15, 2020 at 1:37 pm

      It’s because Dr. Luke and his stable of writers made her albums back then. Since she parted ways with him, it’s shown that she can’t write catchy music on her own.

      Reply
  2. sherry says:
    May 15, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    Yes, but Sharon Osborne has pooped in people’s shoes for revenge, so what does she know about anything?!

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    May 15, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    I’m not her stylist 😂 but I wish Katy Perry would ditch the blonde hair. She was prettier as a blue eyed brunette.

    Reply
  4. Busyann says:
    May 15, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    Its not horrible, but, her music has not been good since she has been blonde. I don’t really even like her much, but Dark Horse was my jam, and she has some dang good boppy songs. This recent stuff? Better than meh.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment