Donald Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine, Pelosi calls him ‘morbidly obese’

I find that I cannot predict the various side-stories and absolutely random conspiracies Donald Trump will create out of thin air and then promote endlessly. Considering we are still very much in the midst of a global pandemic which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, I would never have predicted that Donald Trump’s peabrain would have latched onto an antimalarial drug as some kind of coronavirus cure-all. I probably could have predicted that Trump would continue to bring up hydroxychloroquine in briefings even after weeks of every medical professional coming out and saying “do not take hydroxychloroquine for the virus.” But here’s an expected turn: it seems like Donald Bigly has been taking hydroxychloroquine for days/weeks? What the f–k.
President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug he’s touted as a possible “game changer” treatment for COVID-19. He said he asked the White House doctor if he could take the unproven treatment despite having no symptoms, adding he’s been taking a pill a day for about a week-and-a-half.
“I’m still fine,” he said, referring to possible dangerous side effects. The FDA last month specifically warned against taking hydroxychloroquine “outside of a hospital setting or a clinical trial due to risk of heart rhythm problems.”
“I asked him, ‘What do you think?’ He said,’Well if you’d like it.’” I said, ‘Yeah I’d like it. I’d like to take it. A lot of people to take it a lot of frontline workers are taking hydroxychloroquine.” Trump claimed. “So, I’m taking the zinc and the hydroxy. And all I can tell you is, so far I seem to be okay.”
The president said he’s received “a lot of positive letters” offering good feedback of hydroxychloroquine and insisted even if it’s not effective, he claimed, “You’re not going to get sick or die. And it seems to have an impact — and maybe it does, maybe it doesn’t — but if it doesn’t, you’re not going to get sick or die. This is a, a pill that’s been used for a long time for 30, 40 years on the malaria and or lupus to, and even on arthritis I guess from what I understand, so it’s been heavily tested in terms of,” the president said. “What do you have to lose,” he added.
When surprised reporters asked if he were taking it because he’s exhibited symptoms, the president replied, “Zero symptoms.” Trump told them that he was “just waiting to see your eyes light up when I said this,” adding, “and I’m still here. I’m still here to explain to you. I take a pill every day. At some point, I’ll stop. What I’d like to do is I’d like to have the cure and/or the vaccine. And that will happen, I think, very soon,” he added.
“You’re not going to get sick or die” except for all of the people – mostly Trump’s ignorant followers – who did decide to take hydroxychloroquine and they got really sick and some of them died. That’s why there were so many doctors and specialists coming out LAST MONTH to tell people not to take hydroxychloroquine. And Trump is somehow taking it? Probably not. He’s probably just lying his fat ass off and trying to get more people to take it because of some tenuous business relationship he or Jared Kushner has with the company. “What do you have to lose,” is what he said to the African-American community about voting for him. That’s where we are. Also: if Trump is such a big fan of taking unproven medicines for coronavirus prevention, surely he should take his own advice and drink some bleach too?
Oh, hours later, Nancy Pelosi appeared on Anderson Cooper’s CNN show and she was asked about Trump taking this drug. She said she would prefer if Trump did not take the drug because of his “age group and his, shall we say, weight group, he’s morbidly obese.” YAS KWEEN NANCY.
Nancy Pelosi calls Trump "morbidly obese" pic.twitter.com/NEBc0kqMwC
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) May 19, 2020
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.
I don’t believe he’s taking it. He lies as often as he breathes. And “morbidly obese” is trending…thanks Nancy! She knows how to get under his skin.
They need to rip the medical license away from his PoS doctor, yesterday. That man has made himself nothing more than an embarrassing, sniveling little weasel who does not CARE about providing proper care to his patients. How much you wanna bet that he’s prescribing a lot of things he shouldn’t be prescribing, and I HIGHLY doubt that this is the first time he’s done it.
Seriously. It’s as if he has zero education in medical ethics.
And then, he retweeted Hoarse Whisperer, one of his biggest critics, making fun of Laura Ingraham.
An absolute lunatic is running our nation. May he enjoy the side effects of that drug, I hear they’re vicious.
And where the Hell is the Vice President?
He could be lying about taking the drug. He doesn’t even know how long he has been taking it. I say keep it up. The more he talks the more people see he is unhinged. The Blue Wave is coming for him.
Nancy!!!! 👑 🤣🤣🤣
Now people are out there complaining about Pelosis’ comment like it’s some big secret that Trump is obese. We have eyes. He is obese and has the skin of a dry orange.
It would all be hilarious were it not for all the tweets I see from Lupus sufferers who have problems getting their meds now thanks to this idiot.
A lot of people were upset at Pelosi “fat shaming” trump, but I thought she did it in a way that’s quite smooth. I mean, she’s talking about a medical condition in medical terms, and stating the obvious medical fact; he’s high risk. I don’t know. I understand how people feel I guess. I can’t help it, I cracked up, because she knows just how to hurt him. I think she must have done psych evaluations on him. God knows there’s plenty of material.
@Darla – you are right on!! LMAO! She definitely knows exactly how to needle him and say just the right things to piss him off – it’s quite entertaining and hysterical But honestly, she is 100% right about this; he should not be taking an experimental drug given his age and other risk factors. PERIOD.
Don’t really need a psychology degree to figure out Trump though, he provides plenty of material on his own, right there for anyone with a brain and two eyes! LOL
LOL True!
His doctor is feeding him placebo pills to shut him up.
A placebo makes the most sense. Or TicTacs. The man is a buffoon.
Jesus. As someone whose family has had to deal with a LOT of medication for years, I say TAKE IT! Side effects are a real b*tch and wildly unpredictable, especially if you’re on more than one type of drug. What slap in the face to millions of Americans without health insurance though. This dude just pops pills like they’re tic tacs.
IF he’s even telling the truth. I doubt it. At his age and lifestyle, he would very likely experience some form of side effect.
Is he bananas? Yes. I do think it undermines Nancy’s message to say he’s morbidly obese. My two cents.
She opened herself up to major MAGA vitriol for sure by saying that…except that they trash her no matter what anyway. I could see why she would give zero Fs anymore.
But he is
I love the fact that she added the “they say.” That cracked me up.
Love Nancy’s concern troll, it’s perfect. Moron takes dangerous drug to treat disease he doesn’t have just about sums this guy up. And I thought I read that his doctor did come out and confirm he was taking the drug? Not that we can trust the doctors really but I thought it was confirmed?
I loathe this man. However, Nancy taking a dig at his weight while smothering a shit eating grin is just a low blow. If a male republican made the same comment about a female democrat, it would be a huge deal and he’d probably be forced to make a public apology. Stick to the Michelle Obama mantra, when they go low, we go high.
No. I think the fat shaming thing can be debated, but go high? NO.
this is just like the untouchables and we brought a knife to a gun fight last time. Not again. NO.
Name a single time trump was forced to apologize for making a crude remark about a woman’s looks. Just once, please.
Twist that knife, Nancy!😂😂😂😂
He’s probably lying about taking it, but then again he’s so moronic he could actually be taking it. Maybe his doctor is a secret resister. I hope he is taking it. Thoughts and prayers.🤞🏻🙏🏻🍊🤡⚰️
I don’t know which country you hail from? Does everyone agree with everyone else there?