Royal mystery: did Duchess Kate really wear off-white to the Sussexes’ wedding?

Today is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s second wedding anniversary. I did a big photo review yesterday, solely of wedding photos of just Harry and Meghan. But there were so many other storylines and conspiracies from that day! One of my absolute favorite conspiracies was “did Duchess Kate wear white to Meghan’s wedding?” There was a massive argument between British peeps and American peeps about whether weddings guests are allowed to wear white. Here in America, no wedding guest should wear white. Only the bride gets to wear white. But some British peeps argued that across the pond, it’s no big deal. Remember the fights we had?
Anyway, Kate wore a McQueen coatdress to the Sussexes’ wedding, and she paired it with a new Philip Treacy hat which was absolutely yellow. On the day of the wedding, royal reporters claimed that Kate’s ensemble (hat and coat) was “primrose yellow” and that Kate had ordered a new bespoke McQueen coat which was nearly identical to the one she wore to Charlotte’s 2015 christening – the christening coat was off-white, they argued, and the Sussex wedding coat was primrose yellow. Other eagle-eyed royal-fashion peeps claimed that Kate simply rewore the 2015 christening coat and that Kate really did wear white to another woman’s wedding. Well, hello controversy my old friend, the Daily Mirror has this story today:
The bride should always been the centre of attention at any wedding, and all eyes should be on that stunning white dress from start to finish. But unfortunately this isn’t always the case when your guest list includes some of the most famous people in the world – including celebrities, royals and sporting legends. While we’re sure she didn’t mind, this was the situation Meghan Markle was in as she married Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel two years ago today – something her future sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge would have been very aware of.
So, when planning her outfit for the special day Kate made a very thoughtful decision. In order not to steal any of the limelight and ensure all the fashion focus was on Meghan, Kate opted to rewear an old outfit for the day. She wore her Alexander McQueen tailored coat, and it was the fourth time we’ve seen her in it. Most famously, she wore it to Princess Charlotte’s christening in July 2015.
Rewearing an old outfit means fashion fans and the media can’t get too excited about what she’s wearing as they’ve already seen and analysed it before. And this isn’t the first time Kate has done this, and she actually rarely wears a new outfit to a wedding, always recycling an old dress or coat.
So… which is it? Did Kate rewear an old McQueen coat, which was off-white/cream in 2015? Or did she order a new McQueen coat in the same bespoke style in a very pale shade of yellow, which read as off-white in daylight? We still don’t know. It’s still a big royal mystery, as far as I’m concerned. Also a mystery: what really went down between Kate and Meghan at the pre-wedding fitting for Princess Charlotte? That was the incident where “Meghan made Kate cry,” although no one has ever been clear on what actually happened. Enduring Royal Mysteries…
It was off-white.
Yup, white or off white.
Off white,primrose yellow whatever the case i think the point is ,it was enough for people to question the colour. It seemed very petty,look at that ruby colour she wore to Eugenes wedding just months later. Completely unnecessary i dont recall her wearing something that questionable to anyone elses wedding.
Right, this is exactly the point IMO. If it is a different coat, then it’s even worse, because it was a very calculated move to wear something that close to white. So I don’t know why the Kate fans are so insistent that it was new. It makes Kate look worse.
If it was a rewear, at least there’s a defense of “she was post partum and this fit.”
It was yellow, and there are numerous articles pointing out how they are different coats (sleeve buttons, etc).
It’s a different coat but in terms of it being yellow … that coat was so tacky. A design that made people think of a major moment in the Cambridge family and so light that it looks off-white. It was a fail for Kate.
She also wore this coat in light blue to a RAF ceremony. Did that make people think of a “major moment” for the Cambridge family? Honestly.
I believe that the dress is yellow. Looking at it against the white of Charlotte’s dress it looks like a very, very soft yellow. I would say, i really doubt that Kate didn’t tell Meghan or communicate to Megan’s team what she was going to wear. This was a highly publicized event and I doubt anyone wanted last minute problems. It’s still too close to white to be appropriate to wear at a wedding but I do think it is yellow.
As for the Meghan made Kate cry thing.. my tinfoil hat is that Kate just cried in front of Meg. I dont think Meg had anything to do with it I think she was just there. Kate had just had a baby and its very likely that Charlotte may have been acting like a frustrated toddler because of a boring dress fitting or maybe Kate got emotional because her child was getting so big and she cried. And Meg was there. And then it became “Well Kate was in the room with Meg while she cried and so … must be her fault.” I think it was normal postpartum emotion that got spun to the tune of the smear campaign.
Isn’t it considered in poor taste to rewear something for a wedding? I think it is.
No it’s not at least where I come from.
This is why I hate what weddings have become. Buy a wedding gift, buy a shower gift, give money towards the wedding, buy something for the stagette, and now it’s poor taste to rewear clothing? Come on now, the wedding industry is out of control. I’ve heard it’s poor taste (in Canada) to wear white, I’ve never heard anything about having to shell out for a brand new outfit….Glad I’m of an age where my friends are on their 2nd weddings – much less of the money grab.
I don’t get it, everyone is supposed to wear only new clothes to a wedding? Never heard of that. I certainly recycled outfits, nobody was looking at me.
Lots of people have go-to wedding outfits that are classic, comfortable, and always appropriate. That way you never have to worry whether you have the right bag, shoes, jewelry, or makeup, and you know what hairstyles work best.
Its not considered tacky where I am, but the line about how Kate always rewears clothes for weddings is also BS.
It is white. The hat matches the dress, and only the flowers on the hat are a slightly contrasting pale yellow.
I think it’s good that she recycles outfits (esp. for weddings) so that the press coverage isn’t about her, who/what she wore, etc. But this may not have been the best option out of her vast closet on this particular occasion. Don’t know if it was intentional – like you said, the “no guests in white” rule may not exist in the UK – but in a family where etiquette and “protocol” are so consciously studied, I find it hard to believe she wouldn’t at least be aware that at a wedding with an American bride and many, many Americans present and viewing from home, that her choice would be noticed, that her decision would appear to be a conscious one, and that it would become an even bigger story than a new bespoke McQueen ever would have.
Whatever I may think of her as a public figure, but this is a different coat. A) it’s very clearly yellow B) the skirt is narrower, less flowy. I don’t doubt that she ordered more or less the same thing with minor alterations in different colours. It’s her MO.
She’s also worn a version in blue. I honestly am not even sure this was Kate’s fault. I can see her just asking them to make her versions in blue and yellow and not bothering to see the exact shades. I’m pretty sure her stylist was on maternity leave during that time. She doesn’t put much thought into her outfits. It’s always been her stylist’s job. She just asks that they be on theme. Her clothing started to pick up again when she hired someone after her maternity leave.
Yes. The FFQ did a tacky and insulting thing and wore white to her SIL’s wedding and made a stinkface in the wedding pictures to boot.
She also exchanged looks of condescension with Camilla when Bishop Curry was speaking and I think the whole family looked down at their program during the vows.
The family went through the motions of seeming friendly so they couldn’t be criticized by the press and then left Harry and Meghan to the wolves except for when their own public images were involved -Kate denying speaking up for her staffmember and William’s bullying statement from Harry.
The length Cambridge stans will go to is ridiculous. We can all see the color of the coat. Kate knows better. This was not a mistake.
Team “it was off-white”. I remember WKW had a whole breakdown at the time of the differences and how this WAS a new dress, and it was just…stupid. Like, the options are stupid. Either Kate rewore a white/off white dress to the wedding, or Kate paid money for ANOTHER bespoke McQueen in the EXACT same style as a McQueen she already had that she had worn for another significant event, in just a SLIGHTLY different shade.
I’m not sure either of those scenarios makes Kate look awesome, to be honest.
I think her hat was off white too, it was the flowers that were yellow.
the ONLY pass I’ll give her is that this is a style she wore when Charlotte was a few months old, so maybe she knew it would fit her post-partum and was comfortable, so she decided to re-wear it.
But lets not forget that she wore this exact style in a pale shade of blue for a RAF event a few months later so if she was going to have it made in a different color, she could have (ie. not “primrose yellow.”)
We all know that paying money for an almost identical bespoke wouldn’t stop her.
Whether it was primrose yellow or off-white, either way, it was too close to white.
Doesn’t matter what color it was, it was too close to white and THAT was the issue. I’m not Meghan and I don’t even know if she cares about any of that, but that was a sign of disrespect to me.
I just cant forget how she seemed so rude in the chapel ,when the bride walked in soon after she was more interested in reading the days programme. Very Unwelcoming all of them!
Agree 100% with NOKI.
Yeah, I haven’t rewatched their wedding cause of the royals behavior. I vividly remember, Zara (no, I don’t care that she was pregnant) being so rude during the Reverend’s sermon. 0 manners.
Zara and Mike are so lucky they haven’t caught more flak for how they behaved about social distancing. They went skiing in Italy and then went to Cheltenham because they were not going to disrupt their lives.
And then Zara went on Good Morning Brtain with Piers Morgan to promote her charity donation.
It was totally off-white, the yellow hat brought out some added yellow undertones in the coat-dress, but it was totally off-white. My mother in law wore a gleaming, floor-length white dress to my wedding – she looked more like a bride than I did (I wore a cream, lace ankle length dress). Three of my guests also wore white but they wore shorter cocktail dresses.
Original Lala, I agree. This was not yellow. It was white or off white. This was so on purpose. And personally, I think this is Kate’s passive aggressive way to get attention. We have all seen the Cruella Deville in her come out.
It was as close to white as she could get while maintaining plausible deniability.
Reminds me of when my big brother would hover his hand over me and say “I’m not touching you, I’m not touching you!”
It was a d!@k move — the dress reads as white regardless of whether she ordered a primrose yellow dress or re-wore the other one.
I think the plausible deniability is the key. These overly privileged folks always do just enough that they can have some room to deny it when things go bad, but we see you.
The Kardashians do the same stuff constantly.
I mean – I’ve always seen it as yellow. It’s a bit like that “THE DRESS” thing where the lighting can kind of do weird things. It’s a very light yellow though, and adding harsh lighting to that washes it out even more. But it’s clearly not the same color as Charlotte’s white dress, and it looks more yellow in the photo that she’s crouching over a bit where she’s in the shade more.
In the inside church photos it’s really hardly lighter than Camilla’s pink outfit. They’re both wearing VERY pale shades though, and I don’t think I’d have chosen either of those colors to wear as a wedding guest if it were me. It was just too close to white or off white for it to NOT cause people to notice.
It’s off-white, and she made the most horrible faces throughout the service. A true bitch.
Seriously? Comments like this are totally uncalled for.
In the above photos, compared to Charlotte’s white dress, it looks pale yellow. But, shrug, is Kate wearing white to Meghan’s wedding the worst thing she ever did to her? I mean, that’s sort of like fretting over a person jay walking on their way to a murder.
Thanks for the giggle!
It was off white. A different coat, still off white. Being generous, you could call it cream. It was definitely not primrose yellow.
But why tread so close to the line anyway? Of all the shades on the entire visible spectrum Kate had available to choose from, why go for one that might ever be confused with white or off white?
The fact that we had such a huge conversation about Kate’s outfit and are STILL discussing it a year later, was exactly the point for Kate. To steal away some of the attention from the bride. And she sort of succeeded, in a muted way. Perhaps she was hoping for another Pippa moment, who knows. Or maybe it was revenge for cry-gate. Either way, I have zero doubts that it was a calculated, spiteful move, wearing white to her rival’s wedding.
*We now know she sees and has always seen Meghan as a rival.
Even if kate turned up in her own wedding dress, the press would have still turned a blind eye. But I think her outfit in general looks ‘phoned-in’ and the fact that is was ‘nearly white’ is a passive aggressive move. It’s her way of saying she doesn’t give AF, without actually saying it.
a) Could Kate have worn any other color? Yes. This was petty of her.
b) Everyone and anyone knew that the one who was getting married was Meghan, and I think it’s different if it’s a coat than if it is a floor-length dress. That would’ve been a massive no-no. But if it’s a coat and it’s knee-length…
I do love how the DM portray it as Kate being super nice to Meghan so that no one pays attention to her by re-wearing something (if Meghan had worn a repeated dress/coat to Eugenie’s wedding, the comment would’ve been ‘How dare she repeat, can’t she be a little original? How disrespectful’).
It was def a new dress, and i agree with another comment that said she probably picked it because it was a reliable fit for her post-baby body. but it was definitely too close to white, and the first of many instances i’ve peeped where kate expresses her pettiness via clothing.
as for the crying thing… we’ll never know what happened (until maybe finding freedom), but knowing everything meghan was going through leading up to the wedding, that they could still victimize kate and center her feelings was truly gross. imagine preparing for the biggest moment of your life, with your father acting an ass embarrassing you every day, and then your SIL, whom you barely know, making the moment about her feelings? man, i hope it isn’t true.
Does anyone else remember Oprah saying she had Stella McCartney redo her dress the day before the wedding because the original colour read off-white on camera?
Found it!
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/05/19/oprah-winfrey-had-last-minute-outfit-change-avoid-wedding-faux/
This just shows that kate is either dumb as rocks or mean as a snake: if you are going to be photographed- which she knew she would- then part of your job, as a celebrity, is to think how the fuck your clothes will look like in pictures.
As the article pointed out, Kate wore this clothes before. She knew how they would look like in pictures. So, again, she either dumbly went ahead and wore a dress that looks white on picture without realizing…OR she chose to wore this outfit, which is a very pale shade of yellow, just to sparkle a controversy, be center of attentions and have an ” excuse” as to counter attack (“oh, I did not want to steal Meghan´s thunder, so i wore this old dress I found and it is yellow by the way)
Honestly? I think it was a mean move from Kate. I
Not surprised, it was a wedding, & Kate is “known for her love of literal dressing.” 💁🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️