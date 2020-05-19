“Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich are fighting for their relationship” links

Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich are “fighting for their relationship.” [JustJared]
The Last Dance is over & I saved the whole thing to binge-watch. [LaineyGossip]
Gwyneth Paltrow looks Botoxed to hell in The Politician’s Season 2. [Tom & Lorenzo]
I enjoy the “me and my plans for 2020” meme. [Pajiba]
R. Kelly won’t be released from prison because of the virus. [Dlisted]
Vintage Sophia Loren in Cannes! [GFY]
Donald Trump says stupid sh-t about WHO, China. [Towleroad]
Tekashi 69 thinks Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber falsely inflated their singles numbers. [The Blemish]
The Seinfeld cast knew trivia about their show. [Seriously OMG]
Someone’s figured out that when movie stardom doesn’t work out, relationship drama will get you headlines.
So R. Kelly is not being released you say…*shrugs*.
I mean, I really wouldn’t be surprised if someone told me Ariana and Biebs DID cook the numbers somehow. Or rather, that their management teams did. But let’s not pretend they’re the only reason that Tekashi didn’t hit number one.
Anyone competing against a charity single is going to have a hard time. People who wouldn’t normally buy songs are more likely to buy one that raises funds for charity. He needs to put his big boy undies on and get over it.
On Julianne Houghe – I think this kind of thing is a perfect argument for why we shouldn’t be pushing the expectation of marriage and children onto people. You see SO many people put so much stock into having a wedding and being a bride who probably should never have gotten married in the first place. There should be zero shame in just having long term relationships that never move to marriage.
Brooks is a really great guy. When he was here playing for the Caps he was simply beloved. He did so much for the communities of DC, VA & MD. He deserves better than this silly little twit. She was all into him when he was playing & it does seems their issues started when he retired from the NHL. Oh & there was that little “I’m really gay but choose to be married” comment she made (or some kind of nonsense to that effect) SKATE away Brooks, skate away