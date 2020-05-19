“Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich are fighting for their relationship” links

Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich are “fighting for their relationship.” [JustJared]

The Last Dance is over & I saved the whole thing to binge-watch. [LaineyGossip]

Gwyneth Paltrow looks Botoxed to hell in The Politician’s Season 2. [Tom & Lorenzo]

I enjoy the “me and my plans for 2020” meme. [Pajiba]

R. Kelly won’t be released from prison because of the virus. [Dlisted]

Vintage Sophia Loren in Cannes! [GFY]

Donald Trump says stupid sh-t about WHO, China. [Towleroad]

Tekashi 69 thinks Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber falsely inflated their singles numbers. [The Blemish]

The Seinfeld cast knew trivia about their show. [Seriously OMG]