The Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding holds up pretty well too

For the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s ninth wedding anniversary, I did a retrospective of their 2011 wedding and whether the event “held up” nine years later. I kind of thought that the biggest parts did hold up – Kate’s McQueen gown looks classic rather than dated, and the event had simplicity and tradition… and not that much modernity. In retrospect, I doubt they would have been allowed to modernize their wedding too much, which is good news because they had zero inclination to do so. Harry and Meghan on the other hand…
May 19th is the second wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They were married on a bright and sunny day at St. George’s Chapel on the greater Windsor Castle complex. From what I remember, the Queen did not offer them the chance to marry in London, and Harry and Meghan seemed happy with Windsor as their locale. It ended up working out well, especially with the long carriage procession back to Windsor Castle for their reception – there were thousands of people gathered along that route, waving and cheering for the Sussexes. It ended up being a very photogenic/scenic locale.
The wedding service itself was pretty “modern.” In the days leading up to the wedding, Meghan’s father had introduced himself to the world as one of the most toxic dirtbags ever. Toxic Tom didn’t go to the wedding, and Prince Charles stepped in at the last minute to walk Meghan part of the way down the aisle, although she took the final steps to Harry on her own. Charles also made the effort to ensure that Meghan’s mother was included, and he took Doria’s arm as they exited the chapel.
Meghan’s wedding gown was Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy – a British designer at a French house. The gown was instantly controversial because it wasn’t body-con or a princess-mermaid gown and it wasn’t cinched with a corset. I dug the simplicity of the design, although in retrospect… yeah, the fit could have been slightly better. My biggest peeve about Meghan’s wedding look is still her hair – that was back when Meghan preferred to look slightly “undone,” with loose strands of hair in an updo. That is fine for daily wear, but I have to think she kind of regrets those loose strands around the tiara now. The tiara is a whole different conversation – we learned, months later, that Meghan possibly chose a different tiara but the Queen yanked it. Or something. I’m still not entirely clear what happened there, just that the bitchy courtiers spent more than a year bitterly complaining about it.
I genuinely loved Meghan’s reception look too – this was bespoke Stella McCartney, the most I’ve ever liked a McCartney gown. It’s gorgeous. And Meghan wore an aquamarine ring once owned privately by Princess Diana (the ring was given to Meghan by Harry).
I so wish she had done more with her hair!!!!
If I ever get married (hahahah) I’m not having a stiff hair style.
I agree… but her hair looked like an afterthought! The dresses were gorgeous and the two of them were so happy and dreamy… just a shallow observation on my part. 😃
The story the press obsessed over was that Kate did her own makeup because she wanted William to recognize her as the girl he knew, I feel like Meghan’s hair was the same thing, she looked like the relaxed woman that Harry fell for.
The smiles on their happy faces says it all.
Exactly’. The looks between them could’ve set the place on fire! “Those looks” we’re ones even a blind man in New Jersey could see!
Happy (early) Anniversary H&M! 🥂🎊
When Harry said “you look amazing” and bit his lip……honestly surprised Archie wasn’t a honeymoon baby.
The best thing about the entire wedding was that gorgeous vintage car that had been re-engineered to be electric
Yes! That car is a work of art.
I actually loved her hair. The draped bangs and the tiara are beautiful. I love how natural her makeup looked that day too.
My biggest peeve will always be her dress. I love her dress! I just wish it was better fitted. That was always the issue. The dress itself is beautiful and she was beautiful in it, but the fitting was off. I had a lot of people tell me it was purposefully like that on one of the original posts but.. why?? It looks like she got it before it was ready. Whatever, its still gorgeous.
Aged very well, I would say!
I came here to make both of these points! I completely agree with you on dress and hair.
Agreed, re: her wedding dress. I also recall quite a number of people on the original post were saying that she probably lost some weight in the week before the wedding because of stress from her a-hole father…but that always just reinforced the fact to me that this wasn’t how it was meant to fit.
BUT her reception dress – amazing, loved it.
I don’t think the dress could have fit any better with the fabric that was chosen. It was too thick for the design and the designer should have known that.
I think the dress fit perfectly until Thomas started all his foolishness. You can lose weight overnight sometimes from stress. I am sure her appetite was gone and she probably was losing sleep as well. Can you imagine? The weeks leading up to her marrying the grandson of the Queen of England, your half siblings trash & scandalize your name and your dad, telling a GOSSIP WEBSITE he had a heart attack & would not be coming? That poison pen letter from Junior just took the cake! No wonder the dress was a little loose. She had gone through hell from the time the relationship was announced until the day of the wedding. I know I would have lost my appetite. Scammy caling her a fake humanitarian, news outlets world wide giving that poison family free reign to slander her. So glad Harry’s love for her is true love.
Happy (almost) anniversary! Ah I remember when all the “psychics” were “predicting” they would be divorced in 9 months and look! 2 years and counting!
When I first saw Meghan’s wedding dress I was like “Oh. Is that it?!” but looking at it now, I think it’s ageing pretty well and I think it’s a lovely dress. A dress size down would have been better but I read that Meghan apparently lost some weight leading up to the wedding so that could explain it.
They have been together for about 4 years now, and haters still treat it like a ‘whirlwind romance’.
I loved both of her dresses so much. I think the main dress had fit issues because of unexpected weight loss due to stress.
Didnt she first walk alone then Charles walked her all the way down.
Yes, it was about half and half
Theirs is easily my favorite royal wedding (followed by Victoria & Daniel of Sweden). It looked beautiful, there was so much love and happiness and best of all it wasn’t remotely snoozeworthy (the music was perfection). Screw the RF and their humorless pinched faces, this is the only royal wedding that’s warranted a rewatch imo. I absolutely loved Meghan’s dress, the modern simplicity is right up my street, and the epic veil gave it that romantic wow factor, the pictures of her coming down the aisle are amazing she looked like she was floating.
I agree completely starryfish29!! Like Victoria’s and Daniels’ wedding, Harry and Meghan’s wedding was so filled with love, joy and excitement! And imho, her wedding dress was perfection! I thought the fit was spot on and it reignited my love of the bateau neckline. And the veil!! Oh my goodness, the thought and love that went into it’s creation still makes me swoon. I think I might have to rewatch the wedding ceremony soon!!
I also love Mary and Frederik of Denmark’s wedding. He literally had tears in his eyes when she walked down the isle – and he gave a wonderful speech at the banquet. Not to mention the bridal waltz where they were slowly surrounded by the guests who were clapping in sync with the rhythm of the waltz (it is a Danish wedding tradition). There was a lot of visible happiness – not just from the couple but from the family and guests as well.
Victoria and Daniel’s wedding was just extra emotional because they really had to fight to get married.
The visible happiness between Harry and Meghan at their wedding is joyful to see but then antics of some of his family members mar the event somewhat. Their behaviour just struck a sad discord in an event that was very happy for the couple in question. Harry and Meghan were very happy but his family was visibly not.
Thanks for pointing that out ArtHistorian! I haven’t ever watched Mary and Frederik’s wedding but now I’ll make a point to.
I agree that the behavior of some members of Harry’s family left a lot to be desired. During Reverend Curry’s sermon, I was very embarrassed by the behavior exhibited. For all their money, “good” breeding and supposed class, they sure do have some bad manners.
My favorite part of her look was her veil. I am a veil person and always prefer a simple gown with a detailed veil. Hers was GORGEOUS.
I agree. The veil was perfection.
What I loved about Meghan’s hair and makeup is how much she looked like herself. So often for wedding looks brides end up looking…too done? too heavy with the makeup? Meghan looked like her, but….more glowy, lol. Her makeup artist did a great job.
I loved her dress, I loved how simple it was, I understand that people say it didn’t fit well but I loved it. Tiara, veil – everything worked IMO.
And I loved that it was at Windsor. They had gorgeous weather and it was so pretty to watch the guests arriving, the carriage drive, etc.
Her reception dress though….that just sealed the deal on the whole thing IMO. When she and Harry walked out to get in the car it was SUCH an iconic moment. the way Harry is clutching her hand – contrast that with Will not even bothering to walk to the car with Kate for their reception, ha.
So yeah, I think their wedding holds up. I’m a bit of a fan of it, lol.
Or when Harry whispered, “You look amazing. I’m so lucky” to her when she met him at the alter. Swoon…
I don’t think the hair was too informal for the event, I think the event was probably too formal for Meghan. Her hair, makeup, and dress were really the only things she could control, so those ended up looking the most like herself. If left to her own devices, like her first wedding, I think she’d have wanted something much more lowkey and relaxed.
For the longest time I thought the queen yanking the tiara must be bullshit. Because the queen went on a private train tour with Megan and all this stuff. But looking at it now….. I totally believe the queen pulled it. My gran was a lot like that. Mercurial. By one turn generous and loving. Another cold and mean and petty af.
My gran once walked through her sitting room with me – which was chuck full of incredible antiques. Asking me which I liked etc. I finally said that I though some vine style candle holder wall sconces were beautiful and she promised them to me. Even put a note on them.
This was on a Friday. On Sunday there was a family baptism. My gran pulled me aside in her cutesy kind familiar way to show me something. She led me into the dining room of her daughters house and there were the sconces. I felt her eyes on me waiting for the slightest glimmer of pain or hurt. She fed on that. I looked at them and made myself smile
huge. “Grammy they really do look perfect here! What a lovely spot for them!”
Should have seen the smirk melt right off her face.
She could be wonderful. But she was also a vampire for pain and suffering. Complicated woman.
And I could have given two f’s about the sconces. Her elaborate attempt to hurt me though ….. that’s what sucked. Just glad she got no satisfaction from it.
The queen reminds me of my gran.
Well ouch to your gran, she must have been deeply unhappy in herself and from what we know about the queen and her life it sounds like there are some definite similarities. It’s the whole “I can control you” thing as you manipulate people, making them happy and sad. Well done for managing your reactions.
Wow. Just a reminder that mean girls in school grow up to be mothers and then grandmothers. So sorry for that experience.
Dang, I always thought grannies were all nice and lovely. Guess I was wrong.
Her reception outfit is stunning. I don’t get the hate towards her from the brits. She is so elegant and classy. Gorgeous woman, from what it seems inside and out.
I loved everything about the wedding. The dress was perfection to me. Simplistic in design, but complex in execution. No seams visible?! Mind blowing. Gorgeous. I didn’t need to see her caked up in makeup. Her natural beauty came through the minimalist application. The location was perfect. It was easy to see why Harry & Meghan loved Windsor. The ceremony was lovely and current. Charles walking her to Harry was so sweet and inclusive. The way H&M looked at each other. Swoons. The reception dress was amazing. One of the few Stella designs that I’ve liked. Didn’t know she had it in her. Most of all…the love on that day overshadowed the bad behaviors of the BRF and Thomas Markle.
Can you believe that that dress only had 6 seams?? I’m amazed at the craftsmanship!
I LOVED her hair! It looked classic and effortless, it really fit the tiara she wore imo. I will never understand why everyone made such a big deal about it. I also loved the wedding gown too. Simple and classic. However, the reception look was my absolute favorite. The whole scene with her, Harry and that amazing car….ugh. Sleek, modern and sexy. Their genuine love for each other was the icing on top of the entire day. They’re smitten with each other and you could tell.
The choir
Yes, the choir and all the other musicians were fantastic.
The day dress was beautiful but that evening look was spectacular.
I loved her wedding dress, it was something that Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy would have worn.
The McCartney gown was so great, I’m still hoping that Meghan will wear it again in the future.
When the bride’s already beautiful and glowing, there’s no need for froufrou. She was radiant. The gown, the tiara, everything, just showed how gorgeous she was. None of it was wearing her.
My theory on the dress fit is that the stress with her dad caused her to lose too much wait. I love the softness of her wedding and reception gowns.
While I liked the idea of the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding dress, the bodice was way too stiff and hard-looking. Like armor. But I also love Princess Diana’s dress so I love soft peaks and meringue.
My favorite royal wedding gown is the one Crown Princess Mette-Marit wore. It is utterly simple in its lines and the fabric just looks like it was made by fairies from spidersilk. it is gorgeous.
The veil was perfection, the dress was beautiful but needed better fit.
The real star was the reception dress. I feel like if she wasn’t married to a Royal this would have been the gown she chose. Her style icon for weddings was Carolyn Bisset and it’s so much more along those lines than the dress she chose to walk down the aisle. Relaxed, cool, modern! Royals gotta royal i suppose so no way she could have gotten out of a bigger and more elaborate dress.
I think she looks great, but I’m not picky. I could do without the flaps on Harry’s lapels though.
The best thing about the BRF is jewelry!
Fabulous, over the top, outrageously gorgeous jewelry.
IRL, I am a very practical person.
But, their jewelry does makes me feel like a happy six year old!
Faberge eggs, tiaras, the crown jewels, the history of the pieces, gotta give Wallis credit she had some real whopping good pieces made.
Liz Taylor also has many, many fabulous jewels.
I love looking at it all, until very quickly, my practical mind jumps in and I think WTH?
How many poor people could have been helped instead.
If you had told me that Stella McCartney would come out with a better fitting gown than freaking Givenchy, I would have laughed myself out of this planet… and yet.
The ceremony dress was ill-fited for sure. I have two theories. Either, Meg lost weight in the leadup to the wedding because of her sperm donor’s incessant drama and pathological need for attention. Or, the material used for the dress was too thick and stiff, hence the ill-fitted dress as a result. A shame truly. But she looked beautiful and incredibly happy.
My fave royal wedding- Windsor was a great setting, weather was great and Harry was so emotional 😭 . Some really award winning photos from the day too.
Funny on the fit of the wedding dress as in photos of them sitting on the step- it looks very close. But Claire Waight Keller shared recently that final fittings were on 23 April so if fit was off could guess pre wedding shenanigans might have caused slight weight loss.
Was looking at some photos and mostly thought wtf is wrong with Kate. I don’t care if the dress is light yellow- it photographs as white.
I’ll always love looking at pictures of the Sussex wedding b/c I just loved her neckline and tiara, also Windsor was so beautiful and green that day.
But also also (and I know this is off topic) because that weekend I made the decision to go sober and it changed my life. I started living that day and I wouldn’t trade the last two years for anything.
That’s amazing Murphy! So proud of you!
I loved her wedding dress in motion. When she was standing at the alter it looked like it didn’t fit. But I really love her gown and it will definitely hold up over time.
Their wedding is my favorite. I loved how it seemed like a regular wedding not so much a royal wedding. I also loved how they looked at each other saying their vows and exchanging rings. The looks were fire! I had to look away at some points, it was intimate.