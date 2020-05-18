“Tom Hardy playing later-years Al Capone is apparently ‘excruciating’” links

Tom Hardy’s take on Al Capone’s later years is apparently “excruciating.” [Pajiba]

Donald Trump is mad at 60 Minutes & Norah O’Donnell. [Towleroad]

Fitness & diet advice for losing the “covid 19.” [LaineyGossip]

Stevie the dog loves puddles. [Dlisted]

Taylor Swift’s City of Lover concert aired last night. [Just Jared]

Vintage Princess Grace photos, I love these. [Go Fug Yourself]

The dating chart of Hollywood queer women. [OMG Blog]

New Zealand is really good at social distancing. [Jezebel]

Before the 90 Days has an n-word controversy. [Starcasm]

Sigh… I love Naeem Khan. [RCFA]