“Tom Hardy playing later-years Al Capone is apparently ‘excruciating’” links
  • May 18, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Tom Hardy’s take on Al Capone’s later years is apparently “excruciating.” [Pajiba]
Donald Trump is mad at 60 Minutes & Norah O’Donnell. [Towleroad]
Fitness & diet advice for losing the “covid 19.” [LaineyGossip]
Stevie the dog loves puddles. [Dlisted]
Taylor Swift’s City of Lover concert aired last night. [Just Jared]
Vintage Princess Grace photos, I love these. [Go Fug Yourself]
The dating chart of Hollywood queer women. [OMG Blog]
New Zealand is really good at social distancing. [Jezebel]
Before the 90 Days has an n-word controversy. [Starcasm]
Sigh… I love Naeem Khan. [RCFA]

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are a couple that shop together!

4 Responses to ““Tom Hardy playing later-years Al Capone is apparently ‘excruciating’” links”

  1. Aims says:
    May 18, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Lisa, on the 90 day fiance, is totally vile. I have been watching this show for years and she is rude, demanding, controlling and now add racist to her resume. Never once has she given a sincere apology for her behavior. She is disrespectful and has treated Usman horribly. He needs to run and run fast. She’s evil.

    • ravynrobyn says:
      May 18, 2020 at 1:51 pm

      ITA 1,000 % with every word that you said. What really enrages me is when poor Usman tries to assert himself & she crushes him like a little insect with her shoe. Her sense of entitlement & savage verbal abuse make Angela (!!!!!!!!!!!) look like a meek flower.

      Did you hear that Lisa has a live-in fiancee that took care of her daughter when she was IN Nigeria? SMDH 🤔

      • Aims says:
        May 18, 2020 at 2:09 pm

        If she can talk to an adult man that way, I can only imagine how she talks to her kid. She needs to be investigated. She is angry and unpredictable, and that’s a bad combination.

  2. Elizabeth says:
    May 18, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    I found Tom Hardy excruciating to watch as a clone of Patrick Stewart in Star Trek Nemesis.

