Senior royals dismiss the Sussexes’ ‘Finding Freedom’ book as ‘a soap opera’

It’s been two weeks since we found out about Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. That’s the halfway-authorized (but not officially authorized) biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Considering the royal reporters’ reactions to the news of the book, I’d say that there are a lot of nervous people in the “inner circle.” This is what Diana did so well too – she understood her power in cutting through the layers of bureaucracy/establishment media and she found a way to get her real story out. And that’s what the Establishment fears most of all: that Meghan and Harry will be seen as what they are, sympathetic victims of a racist, colonialist, arch-conservative power structure. But to hear those same Establishment sources tell it, the book will just be a melodramatic soap opera.

A new book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their decision to quit royal duties has been dismissed as a “soap opera” by Buckingham Palace. The couple are believed to have given their backing to the authors of ‘Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family’. The book’s description says it will offer an “honest, up-close, and disarming portrait” of the Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, and will portray in a positive light their decision to step down from royal duties. But senior members of the royal family are understood to have been briefed about the book and have dismissed it, The Sunday Times reports. “It was a soap opera. Everyone knows the narrative that’s coming,” a source told the paper. “The feeling is that drama and everything that comes with it has left. Let the rest of the royal family get on with it. It’s just not a hot topic of conversation in the family. They have had so many books written about them that have lobbed some hefty bombs over the sides. They’re used to it.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now thought to be living in a £15million Beverly Hills mansion since moving to California after quitting the royal family. The 320-page book has been written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Catherine Durand and they reportedly have the royal couple’s blessing for the book. A spokesman for the Sussexes said the couple were “relaxed” about the authors’ access to people “close to them”. “There has been no organising from our side in terms of who they have spoken to. It is not an official, authorised or endorsed book.The authors have not had interviews with the duke and duchess. We have asked to see a copy ahead of publication.”

[From The Sun]

“The feeling is that drama and everything that comes with it has left.” Meaning, the feeling is that they successfully exiled Harry and Meghan, which is what they wanted, except they immediately had second thoughts about tossing Harry in the trash. And if the Sussexes are merely some secondary soap opera, then why did these same courtiers spend months throwing massive tantrums about their exit? Why all of the punitive measures against the Sussexes, if Harry and Meghan were merely two drama queens and good riddance to them? Basically, it’s the same old story – all of these old, out-of-touch courtiers are very, very worried about this book, and they’re worried about Harry and Meghan basically setting up a rival “court” in America.