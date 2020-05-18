Senior royals dismiss the Sussexes’ ‘Finding Freedom’ book as ‘a soap opera’

It’s been two weeks since we found out about Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. That’s the halfway-authorized (but not officially authorized) biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Considering the royal reporters’ reactions to the news of the book, I’d say that there are a lot of nervous people in the “inner circle.” This is what Diana did so well too – she understood her power in cutting through the layers of bureaucracy/establishment media and she found a way to get her real story out. And that’s what the Establishment fears most of all: that Meghan and Harry will be seen as what they are, sympathetic victims of a racist, colonialist, arch-conservative power structure. But to hear those same Establishment sources tell it, the book will just be a melodramatic soap opera.
A new book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their decision to quit royal duties has been dismissed as a “soap opera” by Buckingham Palace. The couple are believed to have given their backing to the authors of ‘Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family’. The book’s description says it will offer an “honest, up-close, and disarming portrait” of the Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, and will portray in a positive light their decision to step down from royal duties.
But senior members of the royal family are understood to have been briefed about the book and have dismissed it, The Sunday Times reports.
“It was a soap opera. Everyone knows the narrative that’s coming,” a source told the paper. “The feeling is that drama and everything that comes with it has left. Let the rest of the royal family get on with it. It’s just not a hot topic of conversation in the family. They have had so many books written about them that have lobbed some hefty bombs over the sides. They’re used to it.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now thought to be living in a £15million Beverly Hills mansion since moving to California after quitting the royal family. The 320-page book has been written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Catherine Durand and they reportedly have the royal couple’s blessing for the book.
A spokesman for the Sussexes said the couple were “relaxed” about the authors’ access to people “close to them”.
“There has been no organising from our side in terms of who they have spoken to. It is not an official, authorised or endorsed book.The authors have not had interviews with the duke and duchess. We have asked to see a copy ahead of publication.”
“The feeling is that drama and everything that comes with it has left.” Meaning, the feeling is that they successfully exiled Harry and Meghan, which is what they wanted, except they immediately had second thoughts about tossing Harry in the trash. And if the Sussexes are merely some secondary soap opera, then why did these same courtiers spend months throwing massive tantrums about their exit? Why all of the punitive measures against the Sussexes, if Harry and Meghan were merely two drama queens and good riddance to them? Basically, it’s the same old story – all of these old, out-of-touch courtiers are very, very worried about this book, and they’re worried about Harry and Meghan basically setting up a rival “court” in America.
I certainly hope that Omid and Catherine are paying hefty money to the tabloids for all this publicity, lol
Senior Royals, excepts Charles and few others, defend and close their eyef for Pedo Andrew. just saying…
The men of the family have never been expected to behave with sexual propriety or responsibility. A “royal boys will be boys” mentality, unfortunately.
The people against them are worried that the book will create a new narrative on stories they want to remain the same, ie. “What Meghan Wants, Meghan Gets, the making Kate cry story, the tiara story, etc…we’ve never really heard the other side of these frivolous tabloid reports. They seem meaningless, but they have been repeated so much that they have done some damage. To get another side of the story out there is what is causing anger for royal reporters and the courtiers who pushed them.
“The drama has left” said the family with adulterers and pedo running all through the bloodline and inner circle.
Ironically, the book is thought to be about them. Does that make them cheap drama??
The royals wanted Meghan out, but they apparently didn’t foresee losing Harry too or what the loss of control over those two would look like. The Firm is so used to bending everyone in its own direction from the power and wealth associated with it and they can’t stand having anyone not bow to that.
The RF and those awful courtiers had months to stop them from leaving, the queen even said she knew for months. But they still did nothing. If only they did a few joint engagements or photo ops just to show some unity, this divide could have been avoided. And yet the queen was so quick to jump in the back of a car with Andrew the day Epstein was ‘suicided’. Charles is a shit father, who sits back and lets their own son go through all of this. The entire ship deserves to sink.
I heard the RF tried everything to make them stay and when they said no, they took Harry’s military appointments to be petty.
I think Omid will call out the family in the book. He has done it on television appearance. He has said they had no support from the family. That is what made them leave.
@FP, yes, and it was pretty disgusting how quickly Will and Kate did joint appearances with the Waleses and Wessexes. They could not wait to show THEIR united front!
The usual racist/classist crap of blaming the victims for not taking it silently.
The other reports were more direct in the Palace’s real reaction and what motivated it. They spoke about Meghan not Knowing her place, Kate knowing how to speak “servants talk”, Harry being weak, the racist members of the RF looking down on her and she knowing it.
All boiling down to Megan and Harry being over sensitive,overreacting people. Now it is ” drama”, “soap opera” and the Sussexes not allowing the poor racist family to “move on”
They all speak this coded Language of the ruling classes that simply means” yes, we do not like you, yes we mistreat you, but we do not want to hear anything about it because you are not welcome anymore. Stop bothering us.”
Sounds a lot about Willi being”bored” by talking about racism.
It’s hilarious how pressed the RRs are about this book. Omid has literally never written an unflattering word about ANY of the royals, yet from all the folks frothing at the mouth over this book, you’d think he was Meghan’s longtime BFF and had an axe to grind with each and every member of the press pack, those poor innocents! It’s never been clearer that their definition of bias is just ‘not harassing Meghan with made up nonsense.’ Add to that the fact that he’s mixed race, that just means that like anyone who isn’t completely white he can never be seen to occupy a space of neutrality, your very existence as a POC makes you biased against the overarching narrative of whiteness, the flipside, of course, being that white men are never asked to prove their objectivity, it is simply assumed as a given.
Really? They never commented on any previous books that trashed and smeared the Sussexes but they commenting on this single book calling it names before it even comes out? Like how do they even know what the book contains? That is very weird. No wonder they found the smear campaign to have worked this thanking the newspapers for such a job so well done. The BRF are evil people, well except Harry, Meghan and Archie.
Why are the courtiers so invested in this? And how do they know what the family thinks? Do they listen at doors and on telephone calls? I really don’t think Charles tells his aides what he thinks about his son’s wife. Nor can I see the Queen telling an courtier what she thinks about Harry & Meghan. So how do the courtiers know? If the aides are guessing why are they so invested in giving opinions? If I was hired to do scheduling for example, for the Queen, would I be “furious” if H&M did something? No, why would I care? I have my own job to do. And the over the top words, “incandescent with rage”. Who says that? So are the courtiers so pitiful they live vicariously through their employers and care about their family problems or are the press just making all of it up?
Have you ever met a Brit of a certain class? I have. They behave like they are still an Empire- some of them at least. They truly believe the crap they are better off with they have a title. Not even a nobility title: there was a study some decades ago that showed English would gladly take a pay cut if their job has a “better title”. Like they literally would go for “customer happiness associate” job that paid less than “call center agent” because the title is more pompous.
First, the royal family IS a soap opera and always has been. Now it seems silly bc there’s no real power involved (although there is money and influence) but the royals have always been about intrigue, backstabbing, removing perceived threats (here, a threat to W&K’s popularity), etc.
Second – I’m finding it hilarious that there is so much handwringing over this book. Even this “source” sounds like they are trying to downplay the book but are actually very worried.
I’m saying its hilarious bc most Sussex fans that I know aren’t really expecting anything out of this book. I’m going to read it, sure, but I’m not really expecting to learn anything new, maybe some tidbits here and there, but nothing significant. So why are people freaking out about it so much?
B/c deep down, the royal family, courtiers and media all know they did wrong here. They will never admit it!
I’m wondering why the palace is tossing out Queen mother’s ‘cardinal rule‘ about no complain no explain’ to brief about this unauthorised biography when there are at least three other books coming out focusing on Meghan’s time as a senior royal, including one involving palace staff who presumably would have had confidentiality clauses in their employment contracts🤔. Them and their media friends are oddly mute on that Andrew /Epstein book though.
This attempt at appearing to ‘take the high road’ is hilarious considering it was people in the royal household who had nasty nicknames& were leaking to the press, threatening punishment etc. And saying all the drama is gone? In that family of adulterers, paedophile& abuser sympathisers, dodgy finances- is very rich.
Well the joke’s on them because the British people love soap operas. Talk about free advertising.