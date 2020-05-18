The Sussexes are now paying a monthly ‘rent’ on Frogmore Cottage

There are so many dumb stories about Prince Harry being “lonely” and “rudderless” since moving to LA with his wife and child. All of those stories come from bitter British tabloids and royal reporters who act like jilted lovers trying to convince themselves that their ex isn’t happy. Besides, most people are lonely these days in lockdown – most of us haven’t spent time with friends or gone out to dinner or a party in months. But here’s something I didn’t even think about before now: there’s a sizeable British expatriate community in LA. Harry probably already knows some of the British people who live in LA. Including Adele?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made one good friend in Los Angles, fellow Brit Adele. Adele, 32, lives a few minutes away from the duo’s new home in Beverly Hills, and the singer often stops by to say hello and gives Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, advice about living in LA, reported the Daily Mirror.
“Adele’s just five minutes from Harry and Meghan and they’ve swapped notes on the area. Adele loves the neighborhood. She’s also recommended her four-year-old son Angelo’s pre-school and discreet places to take Archie where they won’t be bombarded by fans,” a source told the Mirror. “All three of them get on so well. Meghan admires how Adele has managed to keep out of the spotlight despite being a huge star. And she is a big fan of her album 21, which she says helped her through her divorce from Trevor Engelson.”
Yes, because lord help the monarchy if Harry develops a group of American friends! No, British people have to be friends with British people, those are the rules! In any case, this just sounds like another desperate attempt to “put” the Sussexes with various celebrities. Whatever happened to Meghan and Harry’s deep friendships with Oprah, or Gayle King? Now Adele is the one.
Meanwhile, did you hear that Meghan and Harry are now paying some kind of “rent” on Frogmore Cottage?
Frogmore stands empty as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain happily ensconced in their £14.5million, 12-bedroom villa – 5,400 miles away in Hollywood – where they are living rent-free. Frogmore stands empty as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain happily ensconced in their £14.5million, 12-bedroom villa – 5,400 miles away in Hollywood – where they are living rent-free.
Although Harry offered to repay the cost as part of the ‘Megxit’ arrangements, officials were baffled at how he could ever do so. But now The Mail on Sunday can reveal that it has been quietly arranged for the couple to start paying rent on the property, beginning last month. Meghan and Harry are now paying just shy of £18,000 a month to keep Frogmore as their official British base.
It is being described as a ‘rental-plus’ agreement in which they pay more than what the commercial rate would be, enabling them to pay down those building costs with the excess. When the Sussexes dramatically quit royal duties in January, Palace officials said the couple would repay that taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant expenditure ‘and meet the running costs going forward.’
This is so f–king stupid. The Queen never made the Cambridges pay rent on Kensington Palace Apartment 1 during the years they barely used it, even though it had been renovated at great expense by the taxpayer too. The Queen still doesn’t make Andrew pay rent on the Royal Lodge – which is a huge mansion in Windsor – even though he stepped down from royal work. But sure, Meghan and Harry have got to pay, massive eyeroll. I hope that in their “one year review,” they say “actually, f–k your cottage, we’re not paying for that sh-t anymore, it’s not our fault you gave us a teardown.”
Right now they are all just doing zoom calls so what exactly are the “working royals” doing that warrants them not paying rent ?
And where is the part-time rent during all those years of being a part-time royal?
Andrew definitely should be paying more. He pays the equivalent of 250 pounds a week for a mansion with multiple cottages. No pretending ignorance on that one for the Queen.
Yeah, I wouldn’t have given them a cent nor payed for the reno if I were in their shoes. It’s not like it’s a rent to own. Folks were just crying about it cause it’s where the biracial princess was living.
In “Truth or Dare”, Madonna mocked the perception that all famous people are friends with each other. That’s what I thought of when I saw those Fail headlines about Adele and the Sussexes. She’s been in the news because of her weight loss and it’s as if someone there thought, hey, she’s English, she’s in California, let’s say they’re friends.
When Meghan left Trevor, she took only the Vitamix. It’s hard to fight someone who just gives in and lets you win so they can leave. The BRF is certainly trying to keep some control of the Sussexes. Who has to pay back a gift and one that had been left in such disrepair?
The BRF is desperate to be the victims in this. They haven’t issued one word of support for the Sussexes against the harassement. Instead, it’s Harry who had to give a statement of support for William about not being bullied. That needs to be a major part of every story about the brothers reconciling. William is totally blameless! Here’s the proof he made sure to get from Harry!
This family … blech. The Queen and Charles could BOTH cover this expense for Harry, they are both quite, quite wealthy. His Grandmother and his Father. Neither does? That is ridiculous. Blech. Rudderless? I think his rudder was pointed in a perfectly fine direction.
I hope they rent it out on Air B&B.
I sincerely hope that once Frogmore is “paid off” Harry and Meghan give it up and get a place of their own, completely outside the royal family.
And yeah, tell me more about how Andrew is repaying the 7 million spend refurbishing Royal Lodge or the 250 a week rent he pays.
Prince/Princess Michael of Kent only paid a peppercorn amount of rent on their place in KP, with the Queen covering the rest but they’re charging H&M how much??? This is really petty even for Petty Betty.
Someone needs to tell fictional Adele from this article to stop breaking quarantine.
I guess there is precedent, don’t other members of the royal family who live in KP pay rent?
But, considering Will and Kate never lived in KP full time until 2017, and as far as I can tell were never asked to pay rent for that…it looks petty.
Adele giving them advice about LA? Lol. She’s been there what, five years tops? Meghan was BORN there. I have no doubt that Adele has probably connected with Harry & Meghan but this story is dumb. And every story these British rags write seem to conveniently forget that we are in the middle of a pandemic and no one is “stopping” by people’s houses to visit.
And the Frogmore cottage rent? Ugh. At every turn the Queen continues to reveal how awful and petty she is.
All the Zoom calls during this pandemic means that Harry and Meghan can network to their heart’s content and no one will be the wiser.
Thank you, who ever wrote this is so stupid, hello Meghan was born and raised in LA, her mother still lives there.
Some of Meghan’s best friends live in LA, at this point I don’t think the Sussexes are looking for new friends, they have trust worthy friends.
That is why no one knows when they move from point A to point N.
I love how the author of this piece includes the detail that (fictional) Adele is “teaching” Meghan how to avoid paparazzi and sharing some tips on how to thrive in LA, given that a. Meghan grew up in LA and b. The Sussexes are already really good at going undercover – nobody knew for weeks that they had even moved!
Just another little dig at Meghan and the visibility of the work she and Harry have been doing, even if it’s not on their own social media. They really don’t like her getting credit for anything, huh?
I hope Harry’s eyes have been open on just how much his family and firm hate him.
I hope they give Frogmore back and just stay in a hotel when they go back.
That’s what I would do if I were them. I wouldn’t want to be beholden to that mess of a family for anything.
But of course if they stay in a hotel, the tabloids will claim it’s at the taxpayers expense and how dare they when a perfectly good cottage is there, and if they stay in the cottage, how dare they use that since they gave up royal life?
They can’t win.
Both Andrew and Edward purchased long term leaseholds on their homes, Royal Lodge and Bagshot Park respectively, from The Crown Estates.
Why the hell should they pay rent, when the Brits didnt let them live in a moments peace the two minutes they were there, good for them, but really this so unbelieveably blatantly RACIST no matter how you want to sugar coat it!!!!
Someone please explain to us how Adele is providing Los Angeles native, Meghan of all people, advice about living in the city of her birth.
Frogmore was listed to be renovated long before Harry and Meghan moved there and they paid for the fittings over and above the structural work. It is absolutely ridiculous that they should pay anything now.
But, if they volunteered to, I can see why. The £2.4m figure was blasted so far and wide that paying it back allows them to sever another tie. How can the press claim public interest if they’re not working royals, have “paid back” what they were perceived to owe and have privately arranged their own security? It’s another step to being free.
I listened to a pod cast that put forth that same thought, that H&M wanted to pay back the 2.4 so that they would never have to hear about it again. I hope and pray that they will give up Frogmore and get a place that has nothing to do with the family.
I hope they tell them to take Frogmore and shove it but they probably won’t.
Hey, I’m french, we killed all our royals in 1789 so…
Meghan & Harry, as part of the British Royal family got public tax money, which means normal people paying taxes for their luxury lifestyle. Millions on their wedding, millions on their Frogomore house, millions on their protection, one million on her wardrobe
I would be British, I would ask for a refund on everything, to the last cent
A refund only from Meghan and Harry or all of the royals that take public money? Because if the issue is freeloading, why single them out?
I like that Meghan’s first year wardrobe cost has now been rounded up to a clean 1 million. Give it a year and the number will magically transform into millions.
Ask for a refund on Andrew especially seeing as he is universally considered terrible at his job and was essentially fired. Ask for a refund on the Westminster Abbey wedding!
For that matter, ask for a refund on Eugenie’s wedding because she has never been a working royal.
The British have this strange financial arrangement with this family. They can look forward to paying for three and counting massive weddings for the Cambridge children. The only difference with the Sussexes is they left instead of being thrown out and the Windsors can’t handle it.
@Amandine: Harry and Meghans wedding injected close to a billion pounds into the British economy. How do you propose they get every cent back?
I am french too and I fully agree with you…At first I was a Megan and Harry supporter, now myself and the people around me ( and there are quite a few!) are annoyed with the constant ‘poor me vibes” from them, especially in time of a pandemic. People like the Obama, Michelle especially (though living also in luxury,, unlike the royals or Megan and Harry, deserve it fully as they worked so hard for it!) still are so active in their communities and aware of people daily struggles.
How have they given off any “poor me” vibes? They’re working, volunteering, networking.
It’s funny how the royal reporters act like each taxpayer is going to get a rebate when it’s just going to the crown estate. They are addressing every thing held against them& it’s not fair but respect that.
What have Harry& Meghan said that gives ‘poor me’ vibes during the pandemic? And Meghan worked for her money.
That £1m clothing figure is fabricated- there was hardly any increase in Prince Charles published expenses from time Meghan joined the family& he was covering her costs compared to previous year.
Just throwing in the Obamas doesn’t make comments less iffy. Harry& Meghan’s wedding was said to have brought in £1bn for the British economy compared to the £3m spent on security- all the public paid for in relation to the wedding. Funny that nobody has an issue with ex Fergie living rent free in crown estate property let alone Andrew who I’m sure still has publicly funded security. Where are the calls for refunds for public costs towards eg non working royals Peter& Autumn’s wedding now they are splitting? Qwhite interesting
@ABritGuest. Lol, clearly this is why Kate had to do all those rewears. Meghan stole her clothing allowance! That’s why Charles’ expenses didn’t increase.
I thought they offered to pay back the costs rather than being requested to do so. If that’s the case AND they wish to retain the use, this actually sounds like a much more gentle way to do so than one great big lump sum.
Sure, Jan.
Adele is out there breaking quarantine to show her new neighbour around the city she grew up and lived most of her life.
How long before the Harry leaned on Adele for support and a proper cup of tea in the foreign land and they fell in love rumours start? Is Adele English Rose enough for the royal rota and courtiers?
Since she has lost weight, yes!
Los Angeles does indeed have a large British population, and some of them bring those wonderful British pubs with them. One of my favorite British pubs when I lived in L.A. was on the corner of Santa Monica and 3rd Street on the Promenade (I left L.A. in March 1994 so the Pub may not be there any longer). The Pub owners owned the building that housed the Pub so they could bring over Brits to work in the Pub for 1 to 2 years and, since they owned the building, they were also able to give their British staff a safe place to live (I know this because one of the waitresses and I had a nice chat when she brought out my fish and chips and McEwan’s ale).
There is also a United Kingdom Consulate in Los Angeles, CA. That might have been a consideration with the move to L.A.