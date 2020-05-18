Elon Musk tweets some incel crap about ‘taking the red pill’ & Ivanka Trump responds

I’m actually not happy about the fact that Elon Musk is now a regular on gossip blogs. It started happening with more frequency when he dated Amber Heard, but this year it’s been next-level. There’s his relationship with Grimes, there’s his pot-smoking and the fact that he’s on Twitter a lot now. The story about his baby’s dumb name (X Æ A-12 Musk) was a week-long story. Dude also took about two days of paternity leave, and he threw a hissy fit about the coronavirus lockdown and how it was affecting production at a California Tesla plant. He defied governor’s orders and ordered his employees to work. He’s been showing for months – years, probably – that he’s definitely on the MAGA-lite side of things. And now this:
Take the red pill 🌹
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020
“Take the red pill” is from The Matrix, and it’s about opening up your eyes to the real story of what’s happening in the world. It’s been adopted by MAGAs, right-wing conspiracists and mostly toxic, violent incels as some kind of shorthand for “we hate the feminist/liberal/progressive world we live in.” As if to underline the disgusting, misogynist, MAGA point that Elon was making, this happened next:
Taken! https://t.co/Ng0S2OFC93
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 17, 2020
Lilly Wachowski, who made the Matrix, tweeted a response: “F–k both of you.” It got double the likes as Ivanka’s tweet, which… lol. Not only that, but Grimes’ mom is apparently on Twitter and she’s not happy about Elon’s tweets either:
This is Grimes' mom. Thanksgiving is going to be fun. pic.twitter.com/7i3oLnzvrO
— Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) May 17, 2020
Mess.
My sympathy today is with the Wachowski sisters, who made the last great SF movie of the 20th century then had its key moment abducted by basement-dwelling neckbeard incels … and then by @elonmusk, who knows just enough about the singularity that he ought to know better.
— Charlie Stross (@cstross) May 18, 2020
I am sorry fo that baby.
If ‘red pill’ means opening up your eyes…
“He defied governor’s orders and ordered his employees to work. ”
This is the red pill right here.
America, I am TIRED OF YOU.
No kidding. We have truly become a shi^thole. I wish I had somewhere else to go.
From all of the film references out there, these maga idiots using Matrix …. I can’t even form a sentence. Props to Lilly. Leave that film alone. Also the amount of hate in Lilly’s comment section is horrible.
This dude is so canceled.
I’m honestly surprised that Grimes (honestly don’t know a lot about her) is with him. Although I get the feel that it won’t be like that for long. After this tweet yesterday there were like three articles immediately published about his downward spiral. This is some top rate INCEL crap. The liberal crowd is trying to inch away from him the bros of Reddit are there to stay.
The worst part about him is his fans. Like that personal literally tried to tell the baby’s grandmother how old he was! And then the “He’s a genius…,” is he?? He sounds like he’s just an engineer.
I was watching and screaming over this and the reactions to this all yesterday afternoon and evening.
The majority of MAGATS use “red pill” all the time with no understanding of The Matrix connection. They think it means to “walk away” from liberalism and embrace Trump.
Elon is pushing hard for a Department of Defense contract for his rockets.
Nagini is soliciting donations to Daddy’s campaign, which has lost some major donors, AND she’s looking to move on from her starter husband. A fascist genius with billions would suit her portfolio nicely.
Grimes’s mom need not worry about Thanksgiving; he’ll be gone. Probably at Mar a Lago if Nagini has her way.
Lilly won Tweet of the Month, possibly of the year.
Nagini is too ignorant to know she was slammed.
Did you see that at one point Junior tweeted “Welcome” to Musk? I wanted to scream, too.
I thought the red rose emoji was a Bernie Bro thing, too, which made Musk’s tweet extra cryptic to me.