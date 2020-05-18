Elon Musk tweets some incel crap about ‘taking the red pill’ & Ivanka Trump responds

I’m actually not happy about the fact that Elon Musk is now a regular on gossip blogs. It started happening with more frequency when he dated Amber Heard, but this year it’s been next-level. There’s his relationship with Grimes, there’s his pot-smoking and the fact that he’s on Twitter a lot now. The story about his baby’s dumb name (X Æ A-12 Musk) was a week-long story. Dude also took about two days of paternity leave, and he threw a hissy fit about the coronavirus lockdown and how it was affecting production at a California Tesla plant. He defied governor’s orders and ordered his employees to work. He’s been showing for months – years, probably – that he’s definitely on the MAGA-lite side of things. And now this:

Take the red pill 🌹 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020

“Take the red pill” is from The Matrix, and it’s about opening up your eyes to the real story of what’s happening in the world. It’s been adopted by MAGAs, right-wing conspiracists and mostly toxic, violent incels as some kind of shorthand for “we hate the feminist/liberal/progressive world we live in.” As if to underline the disgusting, misogynist, MAGA point that Elon was making, this happened next:

Lilly Wachowski, who made the Matrix, tweeted a response: “F–k both of you.” It got double the likes as Ivanka’s tweet, which… lol. Not only that, but Grimes’ mom is apparently on Twitter and she’s not happy about Elon’s tweets either:

This is Grimes' mom. Thanksgiving is going to be fun. pic.twitter.com/7i3oLnzvrO — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) May 17, 2020

Mess.

My sympathy today is with the Wachowski sisters, who made the last great SF movie of the 20th century then had its key moment abducted by basement-dwelling neckbeard incels … and then by @elonmusk, who knows just enough about the singularity that he ought to know better. — Charlie Stross (@cstross) May 18, 2020