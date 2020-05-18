Barack Obama: The pandemic tore back the curtain that people in charge are competent

When you graduated from high school, did you feel like that was your entrance into adulthood? As I watched Barack Obama’s 2020 commencement address, I asked myself that. He’s obviously speaking to an entirely new generation, but when I was 17 years old, I didn’t know sh-t. I still think that the bigger “rite of passage” for me was getting my driver’s license and getting a part-time job the next week. But yeah… I didn’t feel like an adult when I graduated high school. Nor did I feel very adult-y when I graduated college, but whatever. Anyway, Obama’s commencement was well-received, and of course he threw some well-deserved shade on Donald Bigly.

Without the springtime rituals of traditional graduation ceremonies, former President Barack Obama delivered two virtual commencement addresses on Saturday, urging millions of high school and college graduates to fearlessly carve a path and “to seize the initiative” at a time when he says the nation’s leaders have fumbled the response to the coronavirus pandemic. The speeches, aired hours apart, combined the inspirational advice given to graduates — build community, do what is right, be a leader — with pointed criticism of the handling of an outbreak that has killed more than 87,000 Americans and crippled much of the economy. “More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” Mr. Obama said in his first address, directed at graduates of historically black colleges and universities. “A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.” Although Mr. Obama did not mention President Trump by name, some saw his comments as criticism of his successor. In speeches that spoke to social inequities, Mr. Obama said the pandemic was a wake-up call for young adults, showing them the importance of good leadership and that “the old ways of doing things just don’t work.” “Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy — that’s how little kids think,” he said during a prime time special for high school seniors. “Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grown-ups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs, still think that way — which is why things are so screwed up. I hope that instead, you decide to ground yourself in values that last, like honesty, hard work, responsibility, fairness, generosity, respect for others.”

“A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge…” Yeah. It was about Trump, but more about the Republican party as a whole. The GOP spent decades running for public office by mocking the government, then once they became a part of the government, they dismantled it for the American oligarchy. Sorry to all the youths – this country is f–ked and it will take more than a generation to fix it.

OBAMAGATE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

