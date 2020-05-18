Eric Trump: The coronavirus will ‘magically’ disappear after the November election

I’m only saying this to inform: Joe Biden currently has a national lead in polling, and he’s far ahead of Trump in many “battleground states.” I’m not saying that to encourage complacency or anything – we all still need to vote. Now is the time to register to vote or to double-check that you’re still registered. Some states will offer mail-in ballots, some won’t. Please stay aware of what your state is doing. And also be aware of how the Trumpers and MAGAs are actively spreading some of the dumbest conspiracies out there. These conspiracies are designed to confuse and to keep you from voting. Speaking of, Eric Trump was on Drunk Jeanine Pirro’s Friday night show, and Eric decided to share a very special coronavirus-election conspiracy.

Eric Trump claimed Saturday that the coronavirus will “magically” vanish after the November election and allow the country to fully reopen — an assertion that has no basis in science and is contradicted by health experts worldwide. In an interview with Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro, Trump suggested the president’s critics were using the pandemic to undermine his father’s rallies, calling it a “cognizant strategy” that would cease once it was no longer politically expedient. “You watch, they’ll milk it every single day between now and November 3,” the younger Trump said. “And guess what, after November 3, coronavirus will magically, all of a sudden, go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.” He also attacked former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, and boasted about crowd sizes at President Trump’s political events. “They think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time,” he said. The Biden campaign pushed back against Trump’s comments, calling them “unbelievably reckless.” “We’re in the middle of the biggest public health emergency in a century, with almost 90,000 Americans dead, 1.5 million infected, and 36 million workers newly jobless,” said Biden communications director Kate Bedingfield in a statement. “So for Eric Trump to claim that the coronavirus is a political hoax that will ‘magically’ disappear is absolutely stunning and unbelievably reckless.” She also accused the Trump administration of being “desperate to do whatever they can to throw up a smokescreen to try to conceal his historic mismanagement of this crisis.”

[From Washington Post]

I’m still laughing about this and I saw the video days ago. Eric is literally sitting at home, doing a video-linkup interview about how no one should stay at home because the virus isn’t real except the virus is real and it was made by Democrats, and that’s why the virus will magically disappear after Election Day. Democrats are only telling people to stay home because they know Trump’s Nazi rallies are so bigly. Why not just go to Pirro’s home in person and do the interview then? I don’t get it. And how is the virus going to magically disappear in November?

After saying Biden can’t go on stage without making a horrible blunder, Eric Trump accuses Democrats of manufacturing Coronavirus shut downs to prevent Trump from holding rallies. He goes on to claim after Election Day, “Coronavirus will magically disappear” like it’s a hoax pic.twitter.com/nytfmbVN8I — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 17, 2020