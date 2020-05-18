Eric Trump: The coronavirus will ‘magically’ disappear after the November election

Eric Trump oversees construction on the new Trump Tower in Punta del Este

I’m only saying this to inform: Joe Biden currently has a national lead in polling, and he’s far ahead of Trump in many “battleground states.” I’m not saying that to encourage complacency or anything – we all still need to vote. Now is the time to register to vote or to double-check that you’re still registered. Some states will offer mail-in ballots, some won’t. Please stay aware of what your state is doing. And also be aware of how the Trumpers and MAGAs are actively spreading some of the dumbest conspiracies out there. These conspiracies are designed to confuse and to keep you from voting. Speaking of, Eric Trump was on Drunk Jeanine Pirro’s Friday night show, and Eric decided to share a very special coronavirus-election conspiracy.

Eric Trump claimed Saturday that the coronavirus will “magically” vanish after the November election and allow the country to fully reopen — an assertion that has no basis in science and is contradicted by health experts worldwide. In an interview with Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro, Trump suggested the president’s critics were using the pandemic to undermine his father’s rallies, calling it a “cognizant strategy” that would cease once it was no longer politically expedient.

“You watch, they’ll milk it every single day between now and November 3,” the younger Trump said. “And guess what, after November 3, coronavirus will magically, all of a sudden, go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”

He also attacked former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, and boasted about crowd sizes at President Trump’s political events.

“They think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time,” he said.

The Biden campaign pushed back against Trump’s comments, calling them “unbelievably reckless.”

“We’re in the middle of the biggest public health emergency in a century, with almost 90,000 Americans dead, 1.5 million infected, and 36 million workers newly jobless,” said Biden communications director Kate Bedingfield in a statement. “So for Eric Trump to claim that the coronavirus is a political hoax that will ‘magically’ disappear is absolutely stunning and unbelievably reckless.” She also accused the Trump administration of being “desperate to do whatever they can to throw up a smokescreen to try to conceal his historic mismanagement of this crisis.”

[From Washington Post]

I’m still laughing about this and I saw the video days ago. Eric is literally sitting at home, doing a video-linkup interview about how no one should stay at home because the virus isn’t real except the virus is real and it was made by Democrats, and that’s why the virus will magically disappear after Election Day. Democrats are only telling people to stay home because they know Trump’s Nazi rallies are so bigly. Why not just go to Pirro’s home in person and do the interview then? I don’t get it. And how is the virus going to magically disappear in November?

Eric Trump oversees construction on the new Trump Tower in Punta del Este

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

38 Responses to “Eric Trump: The coronavirus will ‘magically’ disappear after the November election”

  1. bettyrose says:
    May 18, 2020 at 10:42 am

    After 2016, I trust polls as much as I’d trust medical advice from Eric Trump.

    Reply
  2. Valiantly Varnished says:
    May 18, 2020 at 10:43 am

    No but I pray that he and his family will “magically disappear” after November.

    Reply
    • ATLMathMom says:
      May 18, 2020 at 10:51 am

      Word.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      May 18, 2020 at 11:19 am

      Poof! Into a jail cell with them all!

      If he doesn’t believe it’s real, or thinks it’s over-hyped, he’s welcome to go volunteer in any ER around the country.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      May 18, 2020 at 11:31 am

      Is it wrong that I want a Romanov style ending?

      Reply
      • line says:
        May 18, 2020 at 11:44 am

        No! because in the case of Romanovs it was not only Tsar Nicholas 2 and Tsarina Alexandra who were brutally murdered but also their five innocent children who were murdered and two of Tsar Irina and Natasha Pavlovna Paley’s young nieces were violent by the Bolsheviks.The most horrible punishment for the Trumps is not so much the prison, but to lose all their fortunes and influences.

      • Jerusha says:
        May 18, 2020 at 11:49 am

        I was thinking Nicolai and Elena Ceausescu.

  3. Vava says:
    May 18, 2020 at 10:47 am

    He has the face he deserves.

    Reply
  4. Mellie says:
    May 18, 2020 at 10:52 am

    I came here to say what VV said above…hopefully they all disappear after November…

    Reply
  5. Ali says:
    May 18, 2020 at 10:53 am

    So Eric Trump stole money from a cancer charity.

    Reply
    • tback says:
      May 18, 2020 at 11:25 am

      To claim COVID-19 is a hoax is so disrespectful and dismissive to those who have lost a loved one to this virus.

      Reply
    • Mac says:
      May 18, 2020 at 11:31 am

      Well this seals the deal. He is officially the dumbest in a family of dummies.

      Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      May 18, 2020 at 11:35 am

      The entire family, except Baron, is heartless and soulless. They are pretending that we have not lost about 90,000 souls partly because of his father’s incompetence and lying, eg, “it will vanish like magic”, Or something like that.

      Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    May 18, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Not a single adult member of that extended family gives a damn about a single one of the 90,000 Americans who have died due to their failures. It’s like watching Adolph Eichmann’s statement come to life in contemporary times – that they could only kill him once for the millions he had killed because after a few dozen the mind can comprehend the numbers of lives taken.

    Also, all weekend long Eric and Junior have been pushing a doctored video of Biden touching girls (yes, he hugged and sniffed and made women uncomfortable but this video takes those pictures and doctors them to be even worse) and are pushing the argument that Biden is a pedophile. The idiots forgot that the internet is full of pictures of their father and sister in inappropriate poses including one of him on a bed with an adolescent, but heavily made-up, Ivanka and others of her giving him a lap dance. Twitter responded fiercely.

    Junior is also pushing into investigations into Hunter Biden, claiming he stole our tax money and gave millions of it to China, again forgetting about his sister.

    Eric has a poll up on Twitter this morning asking if you would let Joe Biden drive your child somewhere. Twitter has responded with all sorts of vicious anti-Trump polls.

    This is going to be the dirtiest presidential campaign in history.

    Reply
    • Jaded says:
      May 18, 2020 at 11:07 am

      It’s also going to be the most violent presidential campaign in history. I truly believe Trump and his spawn of satan will rile up the MAGAts and exhort them to take up arms to defend against the commies. Heck, they stormed government offices in Michigan armed to the teeth to protest stay-at-home measures.

      I’m pleased that there’s a ton of tea coming out about Tara Reade or whatever name she’s currently going by. She’s an A-class grifter, owes many people a lot of money, and not once did she mention Biden’s alleged attack until he was well down the path to the election. She’s looking for a payday for sure.

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        May 18, 2020 at 11:34 am

        She has also now changed the location of the attack to another building entirely, after thousands of people pointed out that the area she described in the Russell Building would have been teeming with Senators, aides, and tourists so there would likely have been dozens, if not hundreds, of witnesses.

      • Jaded says:
        May 18, 2020 at 11:38 am

        Aha….the thought plickens…

  7. minx says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:00 am

    Dumb AND homely.

    Reply
  8. 10KTurtle says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:02 am

    How is it supposed to magically disappear in November when Daddy already said it would magically disappear by the end of April?
    Man, I never would have guessed all the people dying in Italy were just die-hard Never Trumpers. [pun intended]

    Reply
    • Brandy Alexander says:
      May 18, 2020 at 11:32 am

      Oh, they don’t think they the people who died are anti-trumpers. They think they the numbers are inflated and that anyone who has died since the beginning of March was labeled with Covid-19, even if they died from say….. a heart attack or other causes. Unfortunately, I speak fluent deplorable because the majority of my family worship Trump.

      Reply
  9. line says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:09 am

    American egocentric in all its splendor. So the Democrats, along with all the other world leaders, have decided to create a global virus, which damages the global economy and kills people around the world only to keep Trump from securing a second presidential term ?
    Seriously! It’s not possible to be so stupid!

    Reply
    • sassafras says:
      May 18, 2020 at 12:23 pm

      If “they” did have the money, power, influence and time to go to the trouble of creating a virus to take out Trump, why didn’t they just sneak something untraceable into his Diet Coke? Seriously, you would think the conspirators would be a little more focused on the efficacy of their efforts. I’m embarrassed for them.

      Reply
  10. Veronica S. says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:10 am

    Satisfying to know that I knew by 19 what these two idiots haven’t figured out pushing forty: being as much a piece of shit as your father won’t make him love you.

    Moderna has had early success with a vaccine candidate. What Trump jump all over that if it manages to go live by the end of the year, even though it had nothing to do with him.

    Reply
    • Mina_Esq says:
      May 18, 2020 at 11:20 am

      He will totally try to take credit for the vaccine, just as he is trying to take credit for all the governors’ work!

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      May 18, 2020 at 11:24 am

      It’s so pathetic how desperate they all are for his love and attention, and they’ll never get it. He’s a monster, and it turned them all into monsters too.

      I was just reading about the Moderna vaccine progress, that’s hopeful.

      Reply
  11. Mina_Esq says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:17 am

    This is an incredibly callous thing to say, even for a dumb-dumb like Eric. 90,000 American families have been shattered because of the virus. He is disrespecting each and every one of those people. What’s next? He is going to say that all the names of the victims are fake? Negate their very existence? Disgusting. I can’t wait until we can all start ignoring these morons.

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Imma need at trigger warning for that face.

    Reply
  13. ariel says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:29 am

    I LOVE the way they play that dolt on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update.
    Kind of perfect, actually.

    Reply
  14. adastraperaspera says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:40 am

    Many people actually believe this idiot, and so we all get trapped at home because Trump supporters won ‘t wear masks. Dangerous!

    Reply
  15. Jerusha says:
    May 18, 2020 at 11:52 am

    jr. looks like he moisturizes with Crisco. #2 looks as dry as the Sahara. ivanka looks like you could bounce a dime off her stretched skin. What a trio.

    Reply
  16. BeanieBean says:
    May 18, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    Do y’all see that sign he’s standing in front of? Looks like it’s a trump property, with ‘trump’ above and below it says, ‘welcome to the ultra exclusive…’ and then we can’t see the rest. For some reason, that just makes me laugh–welcome to the ultra exclusive…. That’s a phrase that would only impress grade-schoolers. Why, it’s not just exclusive, it’s ULTRA exclusive.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment