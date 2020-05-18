Eric Trump: The coronavirus will ‘magically’ disappear after the November election

I’m only saying this to inform: Joe Biden currently has a national lead in polling, and he’s far ahead of Trump in many “battleground states.” I’m not saying that to encourage complacency or anything – we all still need to vote. Now is the time to register to vote or to double-check that you’re still registered. Some states will offer mail-in ballots, some won’t. Please stay aware of what your state is doing. And also be aware of how the Trumpers and MAGAs are actively spreading some of the dumbest conspiracies out there. These conspiracies are designed to confuse and to keep you from voting. Speaking of, Eric Trump was on Drunk Jeanine Pirro’s Friday night show, and Eric decided to share a very special coronavirus-election conspiracy.
Eric Trump claimed Saturday that the coronavirus will “magically” vanish after the November election and allow the country to fully reopen — an assertion that has no basis in science and is contradicted by health experts worldwide. In an interview with Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro, Trump suggested the president’s critics were using the pandemic to undermine his father’s rallies, calling it a “cognizant strategy” that would cease once it was no longer politically expedient.
“You watch, they’ll milk it every single day between now and November 3,” the younger Trump said. “And guess what, after November 3, coronavirus will magically, all of a sudden, go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”
He also attacked former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, and boasted about crowd sizes at President Trump’s political events.
“They think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time,” he said.
The Biden campaign pushed back against Trump’s comments, calling them “unbelievably reckless.”
“We’re in the middle of the biggest public health emergency in a century, with almost 90,000 Americans dead, 1.5 million infected, and 36 million workers newly jobless,” said Biden communications director Kate Bedingfield in a statement. “So for Eric Trump to claim that the coronavirus is a political hoax that will ‘magically’ disappear is absolutely stunning and unbelievably reckless.” She also accused the Trump administration of being “desperate to do whatever they can to throw up a smokescreen to try to conceal his historic mismanagement of this crisis.”
I’m still laughing about this and I saw the video days ago. Eric is literally sitting at home, doing a video-linkup interview about how no one should stay at home because the virus isn’t real except the virus is real and it was made by Democrats, and that’s why the virus will magically disappear after Election Day. Democrats are only telling people to stay home because they know Trump’s Nazi rallies are so bigly. Why not just go to Pirro’s home in person and do the interview then? I don’t get it. And how is the virus going to magically disappear in November?
After saying Biden can’t go on stage without making a horrible blunder, Eric Trump accuses Democrats of manufacturing Coronavirus shut downs to prevent Trump from holding rallies. He goes on to claim after Election Day, “Coronavirus will magically disappear” like it’s a hoax pic.twitter.com/nytfmbVN8I
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 17, 2020
After 2016, I trust polls as much as I’d trust medical advice from Eric Trump.
Isn’t that the truth! I can’t believe this doofus even gets airtime.
No but I pray that he and his family will “magically disappear” after November.
Word.
Poof! Into a jail cell with them all!
If he doesn’t believe it’s real, or thinks it’s over-hyped, he’s welcome to go volunteer in any ER around the country.
Is it wrong that I want a Romanov style ending?
No! because in the case of Romanovs it was not only Tsar Nicholas 2 and Tsarina Alexandra who were brutally murdered but also their five innocent children who were murdered and two of Tsar Irina and Natasha Pavlovna Paley’s young nieces were violent by the Bolsheviks.The most horrible punishment for the Trumps is not so much the prison, but to lose all their fortunes and influences.
I was thinking Nicolai and Elena Ceausescu.
He has the face he deserves.
Thank you for this comment. I needed to laugh.
Yes. Don’t know how Lara does it.
Vava, perfectly stated! 🤣
Somebody on Twitter once said that he looked like an undercooked chicken, and I can’t un-see that.
I came here to say what VV said above…hopefully they all disappear after November…
VV beat me to it too.
So Eric Trump stole money from a cancer charity.
To claim COVID-19 is a hoax is so disrespectful and dismissive to those who have lost a loved one to this virus.
And to those risking their lives to fight it.
Well this seals the deal. He is officially the dumbest in a family of dummies.
The entire family, except Baron, is heartless and soulless. They are pretending that we have not lost about 90,000 souls partly because of his father’s incompetence and lying, eg, “it will vanish like magic”, Or something like that.
Not a single adult member of that extended family gives a damn about a single one of the 90,000 Americans who have died due to their failures. It’s like watching Adolph Eichmann’s statement come to life in contemporary times – that they could only kill him once for the millions he had killed because after a few dozen the mind can comprehend the numbers of lives taken.
Also, all weekend long Eric and Junior have been pushing a doctored video of Biden touching girls (yes, he hugged and sniffed and made women uncomfortable but this video takes those pictures and doctors them to be even worse) and are pushing the argument that Biden is a pedophile. The idiots forgot that the internet is full of pictures of their father and sister in inappropriate poses including one of him on a bed with an adolescent, but heavily made-up, Ivanka and others of her giving him a lap dance. Twitter responded fiercely.
Junior is also pushing into investigations into Hunter Biden, claiming he stole our tax money and gave millions of it to China, again forgetting about his sister.
Eric has a poll up on Twitter this morning asking if you would let Joe Biden drive your child somewhere. Twitter has responded with all sorts of vicious anti-Trump polls.
This is going to be the dirtiest presidential campaign in history.
It’s also going to be the most violent presidential campaign in history. I truly believe Trump and his spawn of satan will rile up the MAGAts and exhort them to take up arms to defend against the commies. Heck, they stormed government offices in Michigan armed to the teeth to protest stay-at-home measures.
I’m pleased that there’s a ton of tea coming out about Tara Reade or whatever name she’s currently going by. She’s an A-class grifter, owes many people a lot of money, and not once did she mention Biden’s alleged attack until he was well down the path to the election. She’s looking for a payday for sure.
She has also now changed the location of the attack to another building entirely, after thousands of people pointed out that the area she described in the Russell Building would have been teeming with Senators, aides, and tourists so there would likely have been dozens, if not hundreds, of witnesses.
Aha….the thought plickens…
Dumb AND homely.
How is it supposed to magically disappear in November when Daddy already said it would magically disappear by the end of April?
Man, I never would have guessed all the people dying in Italy were just die-hard Never Trumpers. [pun intended]
Oh, they don’t think they the people who died are anti-trumpers. They think they the numbers are inflated and that anyone who has died since the beginning of March was labeled with Covid-19, even if they died from say….. a heart attack or other causes. Unfortunately, I speak fluent deplorable because the majority of my family worship Trump.
American egocentric in all its splendor. So the Democrats, along with all the other world leaders, have decided to create a global virus, which damages the global economy and kills people around the world only to keep Trump from securing a second presidential term ?
Seriously! It’s not possible to be so stupid!
If “they” did have the money, power, influence and time to go to the trouble of creating a virus to take out Trump, why didn’t they just sneak something untraceable into his Diet Coke? Seriously, you would think the conspirators would be a little more focused on the efficacy of their efforts. I’m embarrassed for them.
Satisfying to know that I knew by 19 what these two idiots haven’t figured out pushing forty: being as much a piece of shit as your father won’t make him love you.
Moderna has had early success with a vaccine candidate. What Trump jump all over that if it manages to go live by the end of the year, even though it had nothing to do with him.
He will totally try to take credit for the vaccine, just as he is trying to take credit for all the governors’ work!
It’s so pathetic how desperate they all are for his love and attention, and they’ll never get it. He’s a monster, and it turned them all into monsters too.
I was just reading about the Moderna vaccine progress, that’s hopeful.
This is an incredibly callous thing to say, even for a dumb-dumb like Eric. 90,000 American families have been shattered because of the virus. He is disrespecting each and every one of those people. What’s next? He is going to say that all the names of the victims are fake? Negate their very existence? Disgusting. I can’t wait until we can all start ignoring these morons.
Imma need at trigger warning for that face.
I LOVE the way they play that dolt on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update.
Kind of perfect, actually.
Many people actually believe this idiot, and so we all get trapped at home because Trump supporters won ‘t wear masks. Dangerous!
jr. looks like he moisturizes with Crisco. #2 looks as dry as the Sahara. ivanka looks like you could bounce a dime off her stretched skin. What a trio.
Do y’all see that sign he’s standing in front of? Looks like it’s a trump property, with ‘trump’ above and below it says, ‘welcome to the ultra exclusive…’ and then we can’t see the rest. For some reason, that just makes me laugh–welcome to the ultra exclusive…. That’s a phrase that would only impress grade-schoolers. Why, it’s not just exclusive, it’s ULTRA exclusive.