Donald Trump posted a video where he was superimposed into ‘Independence Day’

Donald Trump has barely been able to golf on weekends during the pandemic, which means he’s stuck inside and doing his second-favorite activity: tweeting endlessly. Two weekends ago, he tweeted (or retweeted) almost 100 times in one 24-hour-period. It’s no secret that he’s got itchy Twitter fingers, but the tweets and retweets have always been a portrait of a man unhinged, a man untethered from reality and grossly obsessed with weird little conspiracies and petty grievances. But did you also know that he loves sh-tty computer editing which place him as the “hero” of hit ‘90s movies? Yes. He tweeted this on Saturday:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020
That’s a bizarre edit from a scene in Independence Day. Trump’s fat head is superimposed on Bill Pullman’s head – Pullman played the president in that fictional world. The creator of the video also added Ted Cruz, Don Jr, Ivanka, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. Trump liked this video so much, it was pinned to the top of his page overnight (he replaced it Sunday with a pinned “OBAMAGATE” tweet). This is how this idiot amuses himself on weekends while tens of thousands of Americans have died because of lack of testing, lack of supplies and sh-tty leadership from the top down.
For what it’s worth, Bill Pullman spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about the tweet, and merely said: “My voice belongs to no one but me, and I’m not running for president — this year.” Yeah. I never understood why Pullman’s career didn’t continue to be amazing past the ‘90s. He was a good actor and he deserves to still be a thing! All this did was remind me that I am here for a Bill Pullman resurgence. Also: Pullman’s best work was in While You Were Sleeping, an absolutely dumb story that both he and Sandra Bullock sold, 100%. Their chemistry is SO GOOD.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid & ‘Independence Day’.
Loved while you were sleeping – and him.
Love both While You Were Sleeping and Independance Day.
I don’t care for Independence Day but my sister and I absolutely love “While you were sleeping”. It is on our annual Christmas movie watch list.
Check his mental health.
This man has something really wrong in his brain.
The fact that he thinks tweeting this kind of garbage is somehow befitting of the office, even as people are dying and scared, really is effed up. But worse are all his defenders who say it’s fine.
Bill Pullman is so underrated.
Bill Pullman has had a great career. Low-key for sure, but solid. Check out The Zero Effect. Terrific performance. The Sinner, too. Love him.
I’m shocked that he didn’t go into I tweeting frenzy after Obama’s appearance on Saturday night’s salute to graduating seniors. The subtle shade was delicious and I was certain that it would unhinge him.
I expected a tweetstorm, too. I was wondering if maybe the wifi service wasn’t very good at Camp David.
I know!! I was looking forward to him tweeting a list of the FAR MORE SUPER DUPERER “possible commencement speakers” Trump University would have had if the mean old DOJ would’ve just let it be great
Ivanka sent out a test tweet during Obama’s speech about how much the Trumps love the military and was told in no uncertain terms by thousands to shut up because the President was speaking. None of her paid Russian trolls showed up. Daddy’s phone was probably confiscated at that point to spare him a similar humiliation.
He’s currently starring on The Sinner with Matt Bomer and has worked steadily for years, just not as high profile on things like Independence Day. WYWS is definitely one of my guilty-pleasure favorites but Spaceballs for the win (for me)!
It’s pathetic how his supporters are always trying to photoshop him into a strong, handsome, powerful leader when in reality he’s a fat, ugly boob constantly whining & pouting with his arms crossed like a petulant 2-year-old [see photo above].