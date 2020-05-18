Donald Trump posted a video where he was superimposed into ‘Independence Day’

Donald Trump has barely been able to golf on weekends during the pandemic, which means he’s stuck inside and doing his second-favorite activity: tweeting endlessly. Two weekends ago, he tweeted (or retweeted) almost 100 times in one 24-hour-period. It’s no secret that he’s got itchy Twitter fingers, but the tweets and retweets have always been a portrait of a man unhinged, a man untethered from reality and grossly obsessed with weird little conspiracies and petty grievances. But did you also know that he loves sh-tty computer editing which place him as the “hero” of hit ‘90s movies? Yes. He tweeted this on Saturday:

That’s a bizarre edit from a scene in Independence Day. Trump’s fat head is superimposed on Bill Pullman’s head – Pullman played the president in that fictional world. The creator of the video also added Ted Cruz, Don Jr, Ivanka, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. Trump liked this video so much, it was pinned to the top of his page overnight (he replaced it Sunday with a pinned “OBAMAGATE” tweet). This is how this idiot amuses himself on weekends while tens of thousands of Americans have died because of lack of testing, lack of supplies and sh-tty leadership from the top down.

For what it’s worth, Bill Pullman spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about the tweet, and merely said: “My voice belongs to no one but me, and I’m not running for president — this year.” Yeah. I never understood why Pullman’s career didn’t continue to be amazing past the ‘90s. He was a good actor and he deserves to still be a thing! All this did was remind me that I am here for a Bill Pullman resurgence. Also: Pullman’s best work was in While You Were Sleeping, an absolutely dumb story that both he and Sandra Bullock sold, 100%. Their chemistry is SO GOOD.