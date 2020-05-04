The book about the Duke & Duchess of Sussex is called ‘Finding Freedom’

Amazon finally has a listing for Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The working title of the book was something about “Thoroughly Modern Royals,” but the title changed to Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book comes out August 11, 2020 and it’s now available for Amazon preorder. Here’s the book blurb:
When news of the budding romance between a beloved English prince and an American actress broke, it captured the world’s attention and sparked an international media frenzy. But while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to make headlines—from their engagement, wedding, and birth of their son Archie to their unprecedented decision to step back from their royal lives—few know the true story of Harry and Meghan.
For the very first time, Finding Freedom goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond. As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can.
With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world.
“With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple…” Meaning, it’s an authorized biography and Meghan and Harry authorized their friends to speak on-the-record to Scobie and Durand. My strong belief is that Harry and Meghan absolutely spoke to Scobie and Durand as well, but they will probably not be directly quoted in the book or be seen officially participating in the promotion of the book. It will be all “a source deep within the Sussex camp [gave us this information on Meghan’s exact state of mind when this and that happened].”
Also: it’s not the most important thing, but I love that they used the photos of Meghan in that spectacular green Hugo Boss & Armani ensemble for the cover. She wore that when she and Harry visited Sussex in 2018.
I wish that Carolyn Durand wasn’t a part of this. It would be nice if both writers were true advocates of the couple. I feel like we’re going to get a Fox News “fair and balanced” deal where the racism and Cambridge smear campaign are downplayed.
I am genuinely surprised this book is happening. It’s like they are throwing a flame thrower at that bridge and won’t be returning to the royal fold in the near future.
There are plenty of books on the Sussexes.
What’s so different about this one?
Ali, the difference is this book is written with their full agreement. But that would be Ok if the word freedom was not included in the title. They are not free, they would be free if they refused the titles and were not being fully paid by Prince Charles. That would be real independence. I find a book at the stage counterproductive for them.
They have every right to defend themselves how they see fit. I just think the word, “Freedom” in the title will cause some controversy. That’s a very heavy word for them to use.
At the end of the day, publishing houses want money. That is exactly what they are aiming for I think.
I also doubt there will be any earth-shattering news in the book. They will probably correct timelines, contextualize some actions and rectify misconceptions. I doubt they will spill all the tea- perhaps one of two tidbits I suspect.
Also: this is clearly for the american market. the keywords are all attributes American value more than brits.
It’s honestly kind of cheesy in my opinion. Definitely not the worst, but also not the best title. And you KNOW people will be calling that out, and I know that most of it will be coming from people who hate everything that they do regardless of what it is. Sometimes I wonder if the people advising them are just in this for the cash, though.
But even just at face value … the title kind of contradicts its self. Finding Freedom and the Making of a Modern Royal Family – you’re not making a modern royal family if you’re leaving for your freedom. They absolutely have the right to leave and be happy – and I’m happy for them, the title just seems like a strange choice when put all together.
yep. that’s what I thought. Not in the RF any more, not making a new RF so… they (whoever it was) should not have mentioned anything Royal in the title unless it was to do with stepping away from…
the Daily Fail readers will go MAD over this and I cannot wait.
My goodness, why are some of you writing comments with heavy insinuations that the Sussexes are writing this book or that they are choosing the wordings or titles? Very wired. The authors are the journalists and this is Omid and Sarah book on the Sussexes, why you pretend this is a memoir instead of a unauthorized biography?
Babs, you’re also pretending that neither Harry or Meghan have ANY choice on this. I’m sure this WAS done by the publisher – but let’s be clear. If they wanted to shut this down, they could have in a lot of ways. They’ve basically unofficially authorized it through their friends – they didn’t have to authorize them to speak with ANYONE. And I’m sure if they complained about the title they could have that edited. It was just last week that they only had a working title.
I know that they’re literally not writing the book themselves. Have a little more faith in the other posters level of intelligence instead of making generalized comments dictating what they’re thinking/believing.
It’s a cheesy title regardless of whether it came from the M&H, Omid, or the publisher or whoever. There’s no way that SOMEONE on that project didn’t think “hmm, that’s a contradiction isn’t it?”
@Snappy Fish, aren’t Omid and his co-author the ones choosing a title for their own book?
i think perhaps “Freedom” was used to appeal to the American market?
As a non-american, it feels like the US has sort of co-opted that term.
@ERINN the Sussexes cant stop a publication of a book nor stop people from talking about them.
I’m curious if it will shed light on the incident reporters always slyly bring up that happened around the time of their wedding. Something being said, but no one ever talks about what “it” was that was so bad.
I hope this book tells us more than we already know.
The cover is beautiful. Is the title pretentious, or am I just grumpy today?
Well, if you’re grumpy so am I. “Finding Freedom?!” Whose idea was that?
Almost definitely the publisher’s.
Do you think it would have been at least run past M&H first though? Genuine question, not trying to be snarky because, yeah, the title sucks and I can’t see them not having a right of veto if they were involved behind the scenes.
The choice of the green outfit for the cover was excellent though.
Sorry, that title is mortifying.
The title is terrible.
I wouldn’t care if it was cheesy or trite, but their path to freedom comes from a place of privilege (even though they’ve struggled, been attacked by family/press), so it doesn’t sit quite right.
Oh I am glad you are all saying this. I HATE the title. Just not appropriate
I really dont understand the big deal about a title.
Freedom – the power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants without hindrance or restraint.
Nothing controversial.
She repeated that adorable little handbag for their last official appearance, with the green cape dress. I do not need a new bag, and I don’t often wear green, but… WANT!
I’ve preordered it lol. I’m excited for it. I bet there wont be a lot of new information for those of us who have followed this whole thing, but if you are just a casual observer the book may be more interesting.
And yeah, the Sussexes definitely are “authorizing” this without actually authorizing it, which I’m fine with it. They aren’t the first royals to do this and they wont be the last.
It’s clear Harry and Meghan know this book is happening and gave their friends the OK to talk and may have talked themselves. That is why the RR’s are having meltdowns over this, it’s going to dispel the rumors and they are scared.
I know a lot of Sussex fans don’t want to believe that Harry and Meghan may have given their permission. I don’t see what’s so wrong with getting their truth out there. We don’t know if they will ever do a tell all but this book will probably be a “soft” version of what happened.
A lot of people want to act like Omid doesn’t really have access to the Sussex’s but I believe he does. People like to bring up the Mothers Day story with Doria. He said she was with Meghan but she was in LA. He may not have had access then but I believe he does now. Everyone goes to his twitter page to see if he can confirm or deny a story on them and they believe what he says so why deny this book?
This book is driving reporters, haters and even supporters mad so it must be good . I can’t wait to read it! I think this as closest to a tell all on what REALLY happened.
so, this book is published by a subsidiary of Harper Collins, which is owned by New Corps (Murdoch) which .. tada.. also owns the DailyMail
Were there really NO other publishers?
Murdoch doesn’t own the Daily Mail. It’s owned by Daily Mail and General Trust plc& essentially Viscount Rothmere.
I bet this book will be serialised by the Fail or another tabloid they aren’t cooperating with any longer. Only the monarchist papers will care about all these upcoming books on this saga.
I love the cover, I will buy the book.
Bad title. This book seems to be causing much uproar in the press and is apparently already selling out.
Would be great if this Omid/Carolyn book had the tea we really want to know. But I can’t see Omid& Carolyn exposing their journalist friends& the palaces too much especially as they aren’t part of official rota& will still want access to the palaces. Omid has already addressed lack of Palace support for the Sussexes in an article so may go there but imagine it will be light. I can see book addressing the Markles more than the Windsors.
Could be wrong but my guess is this book will be typically fluffy royal fare like some of the Kate Nicholl books on the Cambridges (where she also claimed to have spoken to Will& Kate’s friends) & will talk BTS stuff on engagements& tours, impact, quotes from staff& charities& on their recent projects. Personal stuff like happiness on Archie’s birth. Correct some stories we now know to be false eg Markle drama around the wedding. I feel the more serious fare is likely to be around impact of press stories like having to move from cottage cos of pap pics, mosque story etc.
Going by above assumptions, I guess robert Jobson’s biography where he stipulated he had cooperation with Clarence House, can be seen as a Charles authorised autobiography especially as Jobson is very much Charles’ guy and defends him a lot. Puts new light on some of the unflattering comments about William& Harry in that book then. What a family.
I will still stick to my original thoughts:
Harry and Meghan didn’t do a sit down interview but they definitely gave their ok for their friends to speak and whatnot. Its not going to be a Diana/Morton level scathing tell all
Publishers and authors chose the title and not the people who the book is about.
H&M will retain the rights to edit the final draft. Both have been cautious, seeking legal advice during the exit cycle. I like the title Finding Freedom, but do not like any reference to royal. I’ve mentioned before on this site, my family left England during the Great Migration due to religious and political persecution. To the best of my knowledge no one returned.