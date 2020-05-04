The book about the Duke & Duchess of Sussex is called ‘Finding Freedom’

Amazon finally has a listing for Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The working title of the book was something about “Thoroughly Modern Royals,” but the title changed to Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book comes out August 11, 2020 and it’s now available for Amazon preorder. Here’s the book blurb:

When news of the budding romance between a beloved English prince and an American actress broke, it captured the world’s attention and sparked an international media frenzy. But while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to make headlines—from their engagement, wedding, and birth of their son Archie to their unprecedented decision to step back from their royal lives—few know the true story of Harry and Meghan. For the very first time, Finding Freedom goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond. As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can. With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world.

[Book summary courtesy of Amazon]

“With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple…” Meaning, it’s an authorized biography and Meghan and Harry authorized their friends to speak on-the-record to Scobie and Durand. My strong belief is that Harry and Meghan absolutely spoke to Scobie and Durand as well, but they will probably not be directly quoted in the book or be seen officially participating in the promotion of the book. It will be all “a source deep within the Sussex camp [gave us this information on Meghan’s exact state of mind when this and that happened].”

Also: it’s not the most important thing, but I love that they used the photos of Meghan in that spectacular green Hugo Boss & Armani ensemble for the cover. She wore that when she and Harry visited Sussex in 2018.