Duchess Kate spoke to new moms & midwives via Zoom on her anniversary

As always, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spread out one “event” so they get credit for it four or five times. Last week was the Cambridges’ ninth wedding anniversary, and the first that they’ve spent in lockdown, unable to celebrate with friends or family. I wondered if William and Kate had anything special planned, but we’ll never find out. What we did find out was that Kate spent her anniversary “working.” She used Zoom to speak to charities connected with new mothers and midwives:
Kate Middleton spent her ninth wedding anniversary supporting charities working with pregnant women and new mothers. The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, and her husband, Prince William, 37, got married at Westminster Abbey on 29 April in a service that was watched across the globe. Last week the couple marked nine years of marriage but were forced to stay home due to the ongoing lockdown.
And according to the Court Circular – the official daily list of royal engagements – the duchess spent the afternoon taking part in a roundtable discussion with organisations supporting women in her role as patron of the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
This info came out on Thursday/Friday, I think, and I wondered if we would actually hear anything else about it. Turns out, it took a few days for Kensington Palace to put together the video highlights of Kate chatting with new mums and various charity people, combined with some jaunty music. Kensington Palace also highlighted some resources for Midwives, expectant mothers and new mothers on their social media.
I’m not going to complain about any of this – this is what Kate is supposed to be doing, and what she should have been doing throughout the lockdown. It took the Cambridges about a month to figure it out, that this is how they could work during the lockdown, and how they could show it off on social media. Thankfully, they grabbed the Sussexes’ old social media guy in March, right?
The Duchess spoke with Midwives on the impact of coronavirus on them and their families — last week The Duke and Duchess launched @OurFrontlineUK, which provides round mental health support to frontline staff and key workershttps://t.co/JFXDZ9nx05
Her lazy husband, AKA the future King of England is nowhere to be seen???
William will probably announce a new project that someone else has been working on soon enough.
I’m honestly glad he’s backed off and let Kate do things by herself again. He’s clearly been worried about his numbers and tagging along on everything she does lately. She’s better and more relaxed when he isn’t there. It’s better for her causes if he isn’t there.
Remember when the press bullied Meghan when she was pregnant/taking care of a newborn and Kate actively benefited from it? Because I sure as heck do!
I will never forget.
Kensington royal better not post anything about Archie.
Yup, that was my first thought too. the mental health of all pregnant women is important….but not the mental health of the biracial duchess married to her brother in law.
Yup. How anyone can take them seriously when they speak about mental health is beyond me. Actual family members spoke about the pain they were experiencing, crying out for help and nothing. They are the biggest hypocrites.
Still don’t know how to position the camera I see.
I’m not adept with the ins and outs of Zoom, etc. But even I know how I DON’T want to look on any camera. I have a Google hangout for work in three hours and my iPad is going on a higher table…I need all the help I can get lol.
All my thoughts on the Cambridges and their shenanigans aside – this really was lovely. And I agree: smart hire on the former Sussex social media person.
Interesting as feel like I saw a complaint that Kate hadn’t done any solo zooms & then up she pops.
This looks nicely done but going by recent times the royals have no credibility to me on issues of diversity, mental health& maternal health. A shame as I really respected when the young royals rolled out Heads Together& gave them a lot of credit for opening up conversations around mental health in the UK.
I sometimes wonder if Kate just dislikes the rigors of getting got up for public events, which is why she doesn’t like to do them. She seems so much happier/more comfortable in casual clothes events. I think this may be a lot of why she’s jelly of Meg: Meg is at home with glam and crowds, and getting dolled up.
Lol no it is the other way around actually. Meghan has never glammed up at all during her time as a royal. Idk why people have that misconception that Meghan was giving major Hollywood glam vibes in every thing she did. The girl had her hair in messy buns, she wore crisp white shirts and jeans whenever she could, she wore pantsuits. She was all about professional and casual and the occasional times where she literally dressed to kill.
Kate always looks “immaculate” in her looks and this was long before Meghan. She always has her hair in some neat and polished contraption and constantly wears pristine clothes even though they make her look like an old hag and she always has tons of makeup on. Kate is the Glam girl not Meghan.
From what we seen as Sussex goodbye tour , its was obvious they asked Meghan not to overshadow Kate as future future queen. That’s why they didnt give her any royal collection jewelry for the tour not even the brooch. Meghan can dress nicely if she wants but I think palace might insisted that she is not to be upstage kate.
Well, she still had time for a blowout and makeup in time for this Zoom. Also, looks like some of the extensions are back in.
I mean – anyone could do that to their hair. It’s not like she did anything difficult. She’s also got all of it pushed to the front so it looks thicker (I do this a lot haha) I don’t think there’s any extensions added. Her hair looks quite fine here – she’s just using the loose curls and the fact that it’s all in front to make it look thicker than it is.
Kate has a stylist, she does not do this herself. IMO.
In 10 years, Kate mostly have chosen ‘the obvious activities’ (and label them as ‘work’) that do not require much effort or deep knowledge; like things related to making babies and raising young children. Yes as a mother, these are self-evident activities, nothing special. However, her contribution often remains with ‘words’, some minor actions, not real ground breaking or life changing efforts. I am still waiting for a project or activity – of her OWN – outside her ‘comfort zone’.
i will never forget how she benefited from the smear campaign while Meghan was pregnant. I remember after Archie was born she was asked about it and instead of saying ‘I am happy for them and I hope the press leave them alone so they can enjoy this’ she says “Spring is such a lovely time to have babies!”
Because summer, fall and winter are not? Her reaction proved that she didn’t care about Meghan or Archie’s well being. It was such a dumb thing to say. I will never take her seriously when it comes to pregnancy or a mother’s well being.
Yes yes also her hubby said he is second time uncle and instead of being happy. Its says a lot. Dont forget keen katie wore white shade of dress to Meghan wedding. She is mean girl and I dont knownwhy she is that jealous towards Meghan it’s like Meghan stole her husband. Keen katie likes to have wales boys to herself and her mean behaviour is obvious. Dont forget to dress her kids in harry old clothes, wear diana earrings the same she wear to harry , kate wear that to archie .
It’s great that she did this but why isn’t she doing more I guess tangible work like Sophie? She could be reading to the sick or preparing food and making cute packages for children since she is more comfortable with her children charities.
This is great but I wish Kate would do more work instead of just doing zoom. She can read stories to sick children, make homemade foods to children too and make them into cute packages and she can record them and do it with her children to show compassion and care. She could volunteer at Norfolk hospital and help out. I feel like if this happened in the 80s or 90s Diana would do more.
Krafty Kate could do an Insta story with her kids-making simple masks in different sizes for families.
Sudden thought, could Party Pieces be making PPE? Or putting together single use meal/cutlery kits for frontline/essential workers?
I was wondering when this would happen. Kate seems to have an interest in nurses so I was hoping an engagement like this would happen.
Anyways she could have also supported her sister-in-law when she became a new mum (and no I don’t want to hear how Kate may or may not have supported Meghan privately. Private support means nothing in this case unless Meghan publicly benefits from it. It’s all well and good saying “Aw you poor thing” behind closed doors but the public response is what people see and base their judgements on – which is what’s happening here)
Kate is more false than Monopoly’s money.