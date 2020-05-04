Duchess Kate spoke to new moms & midwives via Zoom on her anniversary

As always, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spread out one “event” so they get credit for it four or five times. Last week was the Cambridges’ ninth wedding anniversary, and the first that they’ve spent in lockdown, unable to celebrate with friends or family. I wondered if William and Kate had anything special planned, but we’ll never find out. What we did find out was that Kate spent her anniversary “working.” She used Zoom to speak to charities connected with new mothers and midwives:

Kate Middleton spent her ninth wedding anniversary supporting charities working with pregnant women and new mothers. The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, and her husband, Prince William, 37, got married at Westminster Abbey on 29 April in a service that was watched across the globe. Last week the couple marked nine years of marriage but were forced to stay home due to the ongoing lockdown. And according to the Court Circular – the official daily list of royal engagements – the duchess spent the afternoon taking part in a roundtable discussion with organisations supporting women in her role as patron of the Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

[From The Independent]

This info came out on Thursday/Friday, I think, and I wondered if we would actually hear anything else about it. Turns out, it took a few days for Kensington Palace to put together the video highlights of Kate chatting with new mums and various charity people, combined with some jaunty music. Kensington Palace also highlighted some resources for Midwives, expectant mothers and new mothers on their social media.

I’m not going to complain about any of this – this is what Kate is supposed to be doing, and what she should have been doing throughout the lockdown. It took the Cambridges about a month to figure it out, that this is how they could work during the lockdown, and how they could show it off on social media. Thankfully, they grabbed the Sussexes’ old social media guy in March, right?

The Duchess spoke with Midwives on the impact of coronavirus on them and their families — last week The Duke and Duchess launched @OurFrontlineUK, which provides round mental health support to frontline staff and key workershttps://t.co/JFXDZ9nx05 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2020