George W. Bush made a call for pandemic unity & Donald Trump whined about it

It didn’t matter if it was three hours or three years after Donald Trump was elected, the depression was and is so profound and the desire for any kind of authentic statesman was palpable. I hated George W. Bush and his eight years in office so much. Loathed him in a really deep way. I wasn’t alone there at all. But as soon as Trump became our baby-fisted Nazi dictator, even liberals like me were suddenly like “Sh-t, Dubya wasn’t ALL bad.” We were legitimately waxing nostalgic on the Bush years and falling for W. Bush’s friendship with Michelle Obama. (Sidenote: George & Laura Bush were always completely respectful and kind towards the Obamas, so I really don’t have any shade for them there.) Anyway, my point: I really have to force myself to remember that the Bush Years were awful and that the Bushification (or the Karl-Rovification) of the GOP led to Trump. So with that in mind, Bush said words this weekend:
A Message from President George W. Bush@TheCalltoUnite pic.twitter.com/FIn9wuOPTF
— George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) May 2, 2020
For what it’s worth, Bush mostly went underground during the Obama years, but he’s definitely signaled a few times publicly that he’s not into Trump’s energy at all. As for the video, I… honestly don’t believe that Bush had a political agenda here at all. I don’t think this is some kind of entrance into the “politics of 2020.” I think he simply wanted to give a message of hope and unity for the country. And we’re so lacking in those kinds of big, apolitical and frankly humanitarian messages that people were truly talking about Bush as the great American uniter or something this weekend. And of course that made the Orange One mad. We all hate it when he’s mad.
.@PeteHegseth “Oh bye the way, I appreciate the message from former President Bush, but where was he during Impeachment calling for putting partisanship aside.” @foxandfriends He was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2020
Reader, I laughed. Trump is mad that Bush suggests that we need to unite as a nation during the pandemic so we can take care of each other, and Trump wonders where this call for unity was during Trump’s impeachment. I can’t. Tweetledumb is just so f–king stupid.
I’m going to admit something here.
I cannot stand to read Trump’s tweets. I read your analysis of them instead. Thank you for saving me from the orange muppet’s words.
When I read his tweets I hear Stephen Colbert doing the voice. Makes them a tad more tolerable.
I’m with you – I can’t look at him, I can’t listen to him, I can’t read his words.
However I love the suggestion of hearing Stephen Colbert‘s voice, that would make it possible, thank you.
You also really don’t need to read his tweets at the end of the day the messages are all the same it’s all about him. Me, me, me, is really all he saying anyway.
Cause to Trump his impeachment was a humanitarian crisis on the same level as 65000+ dead. Tells us what we need to know about this anus-mouthed Ayatollah. Vote blue, y’all.
But even if Bush had called for “putting partisanship aside” during impeachment, it would have been a call for Republican senators to step up and actually do the RIGHT thing instead of the party thing.
Trump having a tantrum once again… I am not a fan of violence but I want to slap him so bad lol I’m sorry guys, and he is not even my president
I’m with ya.!!!
Meghan McCain may be voting for Biden.
Maybe the rats are finally leaving the ship.
She’s a horrible, entitled, mean person. Plenty of reasons to vote for Biden, but that’s not one of them. And while Trump’s tantrums should not be given any credence, none of us should be looking to Bush for any advice, considering what he did to Iraqis and to the people who suffered in his own country from Katrina. Trump’s awfulness is no reason to rehabilitate Bush, who was just as awful in different ways.
What? I used the word “rats”. I don’t see how your reply tied to what I said.
Meghan may vote for Biden and crow about it, but her husband runs a FAR right media company that pushes a LOT of Trump’s hateful, dangerous nonsense, so I take her protest vote with a grain of salt.
SAME Kaiser. I hope all the former Presidents campaign for Biden over the summer and fall. Our country cannot continue like this with the orange ass clown in the White House.
SAME. I NEVER thought I would wish for the days of W., but holy cow – I would pay good money to go back there right now.
He’s a war criminal and, more recently, he actively campaigned for Brett Kavanaugh. Never forget.
Yeah, W may have brief moments of good, but they get lost in a sea of bad.
I do hope he uses whatever influence he has left to sway some Republicans to Biden though.
Trump was interviewed in front of the Lincoln monument, whining that he has been treated worse than Lincoln. I honestly think he doesn’t know that Lincoln was assassinated, he’s just that stupid.
I still hate him and nothing will change that. Just because he was not talking into every microphone available doesn’t mean he wasn’t doing damage behind the scenes, the current example cold calling for Doughboy Kavanaugh and supporting his seat on the Supreme Court. It wasn’t respect, it was having enough sense to read the room and talk out of both sides of his mouth when out in public.
Can someone slap him?
Which one?
Both. But the orange one harder. Wear gloves when you do.
Hahahaha yes please
Man, that picture of him sitting there with his arms crossed is his presidency personified – a giant, bloated man baby pouting because he is not getting everything he wants every single time.
If Shrub, who is just dumber than a bag of hammers, can manage to get this message across, then there is zero reason the current president can’t.
“Oh bye the way” it’s spelled BY! Idiot.
Was just thinking that I hope the “Daily Show” catches this grammatical error…
Seriously.
Do people realize that Trump is not encouraging his supporters to be bigoted versus anyone who looks Asian? his new message is blame china for my incompetence during Covid-19?
Governor Cuomo turned down (thx gosh) his nonsense request to do a briefing together! no one who wants to be believable should deal with Trump
I detest him so much; please please for those who are Americans, let’s vote this trash out of office
This is why the lesser of two evils approach is flawed. You can make anyone look good if you can find someone else shitty enough to compare them to.
AMEN.
“I’m a uniter, not a divider.”
God, thanks for putting all the 01-07 memes back into my head!
Oh, looks like baby Huey is at it again.
Bush is a war criminal and should always be remembered, and treated, as such. He was also dumb as a rock, prone to (international) gaffes…granted, he was not as unhinged or infantile as our current president. To me, personally, they’re one and the same. The only difference being..Bush administration caused an imaginable destruction overseas while Trump is busy plunging his own country into darkness.
TL,DR: Bush was as bad Trump but for slightly different reasons.
Bush is a war criminal, responsible for tens of thousands of deaths of innocent people. He ignored warnings prior to 9/11 because his month long vacation was more important to him than giving a simple order to put air marshals on planes and tighten up what could be brought on board, thousands of Americans died as a result. He ignored the FEMA warnings that the Super Dome would not withstand Katrina but did not pass that information to the city or state and did nothing to accelerate evacuation. After the storm, he delayed rescue for days and declined help from other countries, including a French hospital ship that could have been there within 48 hours and Netherlands engineering assistance and then lied, claiming nobody offered anything. Again, thousands of Americans died. At the time of his presidency, he was considered barely literate and could hardly put an articulate sentence together without a gaffe. I have no love for Bush or any of his family.
However, he could, at times, show concern for other human beings. He could sympathize or empathize. He could offer condolences. Trump has not, cannot, and will not. It infuriates me to say that, in this horrible time, George W. Bush would have handled it much, much better.
I can’t believe George W. Bush just made me feel okay with being American for a few minutes. THAT folks. THAT is the speech a president is supposed to give during a time like this. They’re supposed to unite us and give us hope and determination to survive this. Not create chaos and division and pit states against each other. UNITED states. I forgot what it felt like for a President to make me feel a little bit comforted during a tough time.
And yes, I realize I’m saying this about George W. Bush.
“Bye” the way, Dump probably can’t stand that Bush is no longer considered the stupidest president in U.S. history.