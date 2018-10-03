Duchess Meghan wore Hugo Boss & Armani for the big day of events in Sussex

Do you know how much I love pencil skirts? SO MUCH. I love pencil skirts as much as I love proper trousers on women. For years now, I’ve wanted the Duchess of Cambridge to bring trousers and pencil skirts into her wardrobe, but year after year, we still get the same old jeggings and chintzy, fly-away full skirts and coatdresses. But the Duchess of Sussex is with the program! She’s a big fan of trousers (often with too-long inseams) and demure pencil skirts. Today was another professional, working-woman look from Meghan, and it just makes me happy.

Today, Meghan and Harry made their big trip to “their namesake county,” Sussex. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting Chichester, Bognor Regis, Brighton and Peacehaven in a day full of events and engagements. For the day trip, Meghan decided on an ensemble of green and cream: a tailored, cream-colored Armani coat over a Hugo Boss leather pencil skirt and a blouse by And Other Stories. I love dark shades of green, so I’m loving the outfit. If I have to quibble about anything, it’s that the Armani coat isn’t the absolute best, and it gives off “doctor’s coat” vibes. You can read the Daily Mail’s story here, and they have some good photos. I expect that Meghan won’t have any costume changes today.

PS… her funky little purse is Gabriela Hearst. It’s the “Nina bag.” I appreciate that Meghan is doing things differently and God knows, not every outfit needs a clutch, but I think it’s probably a pain in the royal ass to carry those little baby-sized handbags on a rope line.