Duchess Meghan wore Hugo Boss & Armani for the big day of events in Sussex

Do you know how much I love pencil skirts? SO MUCH. I love pencil skirts as much as I love proper trousers on women. For years now, I’ve wanted the Duchess of Cambridge to bring trousers and pencil skirts into her wardrobe, but year after year, we still get the same old jeggings and chintzy, fly-away full skirts and coatdresses. But the Duchess of Sussex is with the program! She’s a big fan of trousers (often with too-long inseams) and demure pencil skirts. Today was another professional, working-woman look from Meghan, and it just makes me happy.
Today, Meghan and Harry made their big trip to “their namesake county,” Sussex. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting Chichester, Bognor Regis, Brighton and Peacehaven in a day full of events and engagements. For the day trip, Meghan decided on an ensemble of green and cream: a tailored, cream-colored Armani coat over a Hugo Boss leather pencil skirt and a blouse by And Other Stories. I love dark shades of green, so I’m loving the outfit. If I have to quibble about anything, it’s that the Armani coat isn’t the absolute best, and it gives off “doctor’s coat” vibes. You can read the Daily Mail’s story here, and they have some good photos. I expect that Meghan won’t have any costume changes today.
PS… her funky little purse is Gabriela Hearst. It’s the “Nina bag.” I appreciate that Meghan is doing things differently and God knows, not every outfit needs a clutch, but I think it’s probably a pain in the royal ass to carry those little baby-sized handbags on a rope line.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Wear. British. Brands.
Loosen. Up. A. Little.
She looks sharp and on point.
@Tanguerita
Laughing. Out. Loud.
Sorry @merrit, all in good fun.
I agree, that was the first thing I thought. We’ve got great brands who would be able to pull together a similar look. Plus amazing high street brands so maybe she could wear something we could afford!!! Edit: hadn’t heard of And Other Stories so thanks for bringing this to my attention. Still, British please.
And Other stories is Swedish (H/M) I can’t see her in those clothes as it’s a lot like Cos many items sort of boxy and she’s too petite for that. She’s American but I suppose she is living here married a Royal so they would like to see British designers.. but she needs to wear what works for her. She could wear Whistles or maybe Jigsaw??
She’s. Not. British. 😂
On a serious note, I get where you’re coming from, but I guess I’m more fussed about the cost of these people’s clothes (while the NHS crumbles and teachers buy their own school supplies) than where the brands are based.
I mean – I imagine she could get pretty much the same look from, like, brands at John Lewis. A nip and a tuck here and there (to the clothes, not the human!) and they’d look juuust fine. Shrug
@ Clare. She is supposed to be representing GB and the Commonwealth. Doesn’t matter weather she’s British or not. They keep pushing the “we want to rep the Commonwealth narrative”. So, as a Brit who pays for her lifestyle, I want her to wear British brands.
@Merrit, Meghan often wears commonwealth brands, as she wears a lot of clothing from Canada. She wore a Smythe coat at the launch party for the charity cookbook just a couple weeks ago.
IMO it’s not only about wearing British brands. While Meghan looks stunning in this outfit (Harry looks great as well), she seems to be quite tone-deaf regarding both the brand and the price of her outfits.
and +1 on And Other Stories – will check whether this brand is available in my city.
And how do y’all know this is ALL your money? Meghan wears a lot of coats and shows that she owned pre Harry, maybe this is one of them!! Could be that some of these clothes she also owned pre-Harry, c’mon now!! Is Meghan supposed to throw away everything she owns that isn’t a “British brand” just so to wear British brands and make people happy?
I always thought British royals were expected to “fly the flag” for British brands etc but maybe I’m wrong?
I’m not a big fan of her outfit but she is dressed in a professional manner like someone going to work, which, in my humble opinion, is good.
I love this whole look, it’s classy and classic, very appropriate and professional.
She is not supposed to be a FASHIONISTA and I hope she never becomes one.
I look to movie stars and models to be fashionistas.
Sometimes I feel like Meg’s clothes are wearing her, too much fabric, pants way too long, huge coats, but not here.
This outfit seems to skim the body, it’s not painted on or is 2 sizes too big.
Great color scheme too.
Lovely!
+1 Merritt.I love the ensemble and I love Meghan but this is something she shouldn’t be getting wrong.
She is the duchess of UK and her clothes so far have mostly been from Canada,America +other countries. She needs to be flying the flag for British clothing not what she’s doing now.We have stores and brands that she can get similar clothes from and for less as well.Ditch Jess and get a British stylist cos they would know this.
@Sam – She needs to ditch Jess for more reasons than just flying the flag for UK fashion industry – Jess has horrible taste, IMO. I think she is misleading Meghan stylistically. And with the price tag on this outfit, it shouldn’t look like an office worker’s day clothes, it should look like a Duchess paying her first visit to the Dukedom whose name she bears. I’m sorry, one can ssay he’s “not supposed to be a fashionista” but with these price tags and luxury labels, she’s trying to be one.
There’s something hypocritical about an office worker look at close to $10,000. She is spending a fortune on clothes that don’t even look quite right on her and aren’t British. Sooner or later, this is going to bite her.
What cost close to $10000?
Why? Kate doesn’t even wear British brands all the time. Give hear a break! At least she dresses age and even appropriate. That’s my than we can said for work-shy Waity.
Hugo Boss is German like her in laws, so you know, she’s representing. J/K
She is not British… yet. But did apply and will be a citizen eventually. It would be nice to see her support more British and Commonwealth up and comers. But it’s only been a couple months. I’m hoping the tour will have many.
and designed for the Nazis, like that uniform her husband once wore.
Give Meghan some time to learn more about British brands. `I don’t think it’s a good idea to just go to British high street stores and buy something just for show. You could see it on Kate that those clothes don’t last well. That teal suit she wore on her engagement with the Queen looked a little shabby the second time she wore it
Meghan wears a fair amount of Canadian brands but then her stylist is from Canada and I think this is the main issue. She needs a British stylist or at least her stylist needs a British assistant.
The plus of doing fewer engagements is that you have far more time to prepare your wardrobe, the minus is you do less work.
+1000
Amen @Kaiser 1st para…
Dolittle middleton – this is how professional work ethics /wardrobe is done!
Well done to HRHs Sussex and thank you Duchess Meghan for the professional wardrobe and HRHs Sussex performing Royal Duties of substance.
Also agree, the Duchess need to promote more GB designers. We dont know if she is granted citizenship upon marriage, and special circumstances – as a family member of HM / BRF – Princess of the UK / and representing GB CW government?!
Harry in a well fitting gray suit and an open shirt? Zoinks! Sex on a stick. I’m here for this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my first thought. Sure Meghan looks nice….but look at Harry! He’s not wearing chinos with a sweater or blue blazer (he and William both dress the exact same so it cracks me up. Its like they decided – this is our dressy outfit, this is our casual outfit lol).
I’ve always found that really funny, Will and Harry’s lack of basic style, considering their father is such a clothes horse. Say what you like about Charles but he loves his suits and accessories and always looks really well put together.
I agree. Charles always looks old-school dapper.
IKR? My eyes went straight to Harry. We need to be talking more about his fashion choices. More Harry!!
I mean…yeah! I adore Meghan but I was looking at Harry.
+100
I love the leather skirt but the shirt looks sloppy & ruins the look. The two shades of dark green also don’t go together.
Yeah I like all these pieces individually but not sure I like the two shades of dark green together? I think you can mix and match two garments of the same color in different shades but I’m not sure I would know how to do it.
Harry looks really good in his grey suit, and great in her green ensemble.
The purse seems like a surplus requirement given that its a walk about??
She looks nice, I love the dark green.
Harry looks great in his grey suit!
As for Meghan, ugh, I don’t like this outfit. I don’t know exactly what is it that makes it so.. not interesting in my eyes, but I don’t like anything. The coat is the worst offender here.
I do love that little bag though. If it were cheaper or I had that amount of money, I would love to have it
It looks thrown together and not in a good way. Usually she’s swimming in coats but this one looks too small. Nice to see them looking so happy.
Thumbs up for this outfit – love the leather skirt in particular.
I love it too. This kind of color scheme is one of my favorites on her – she looks amazing in the rich green tones. And I have jacket envy. I’m not a tiny-purse person, but I like this one.
Love it too.
The color, the style. Business chic.
She looks like she’s going to work not Paris fashion week. Also she’s listening to you all “more color!”
I love that she has no time for panty hose. wasnt the thing always about how the queen insists on tights? Kate always wears tights. Megan almost never does.
Totally agree
Purse is so tiny as to be unnecessary when she has a coat with pockets!
Coat is the wrong length, should be the length of the skirt. Loving the bottle cream/cream combo though
I also agree that it looks like a Dr.’s coat, it needs to be nipped in a bit at the waist
It makes me so happy to see someone having fun in 2018. They both look joyful. True newlyweds.
+1. I have some quibbles with her outfit but that’s not as important as their happy appearance.
+100
Spot on – a real joy to see both!
And that we can truly say HRHs Sussex Royal Event deserves the attention – than the wardrobe. An accomplishment to be sure, considering middleton is the reverse – with little else substance to comment on.
You know what I love? That they’re paying Sam dust. LOL. I’m sure her face matches Megan’s outfit with her obvious envy and hatred toward the “maid’s” biracial kid.
She’s wearing And Other Stories – I LOVE THAT STORE!!!! That brand is the best thing to come out of H&M (I mean the clothing brand who is the parent company).
I like her look!!
I had never heard of it until now – gonna check it out online! (I dont think there is a brick and mortar store in Canada..boo)
You should – they have a sale on at the moment (well in the UK). Her shirt is current season and retails at £69. I have a few of their silk shirts and they are very nice, bit on the small side but lovely.
One of her best looks since she got married! Pencil skirts are always chic and sophisticated.
Also, the pics on the dm are much better.
She looks good – I love the mix of textures between skirt, blouse, and coat. Harry! Thank god you are not wearing that navy suit!
They are beautiful today and Harry is hot with grey suit.
Wow, I didn’t realize she was wearing green! Her outfit looks black in a number of the photos I’ve seen. They both look nice today (I might nitpick the skirt being a touch too big) and the crowd is adorably excited to see them.
Meghan looks fantastic. I LOVE that skirt*, the coat looks great, etc. Her hair looks beautiful. They look happy and like they are enjoying themselves. My one quibble is that the purse seems a little too small, almost unnecessary, but I guess its not necessarily smaller than a clutch and having the strap means she doesn’t have to hold it the entire time, so probably a smart choice in the end.
*I’m another one who loves pencil skirts. I think Meghan looks great in them, and I think Kate really looks good in them too. Most of my favorite outfits of Kate’s involve pencil skirts.
Her ankles! So delicate!
Love it!! My mom gave me a leather skirt like that in a similar olive shade that was from the early 80s and I’m obsessed! Totally random note, anyone seen Atomically blonde?!! I want every one of her outfits from that movie!!!
I thought it was weird that the Daily Mail’s headline for Kate yesterday included the cost of her clothes, particularly as she’s had the boots and pants for years. But now I see why they did it. So they can compare Kate yesterday (1300 pounds) to Meghan today (7000 pounds). Meghan looks great! It’s just not great that they were anticipating her clothes would cost so much.
DM has it out for Meghan. Period. Doesn’t matter what she does. And the comments on Kate’s appearance yesterday were awful awful, all negatively focused on M and elevating K. I hope to god they are not all real people because if they are, the world is going to h*ll in a handbasket.
A lot of DM commentator are on their payroll – they do that to swing opinions. So wrong. Don’t take everything you read to heart value.
I came across a quora questions thread on Meghan and the majority can see through DM evil agenda and actually do quite like her.
Hope that help. xx
@ LizB
They are not. It’s filled with lots of paid DM trolls, toothless racists and tumblr riff raff. They’ve been trying desperately to whip up and lead some sort of anti-MM march in the UK, but have failed miserably.
Ignore them.
In reality, I think Meghan is steadily rising in popularity, not only in the UK, but around the world — which is why the BRF is milking her image so much right now. Just sit back and enjoy the ride.
Yeah the Daily Fail is wrong again as usual. And the express and the sun just copies without checking. I don’t know where they are getting the prices of these items but they said Megan’s purse cost almost £5,000. It doesnt. It cost £1,600. Her coat is around £300. Same with skirt. Her blouse is £65. So in total her whole outfit cost under £2500 which is on par with what most royal ladies like Kate and Sophie wears on average.
Yes, everybody has been saying that Kate’s boots are 10 years old. Does anybody really believe this? I bet she bought several pairs of these boots a couple of years ago. That is more realistic.
There are pictures of those boots going back years and years and they are obviously well worn.
That being said, the leather skirt here surprised me, then made me giggle because between that and the gray suit on Harry I had bad thoughts.
Hehehe! we’re both having “those” thoughts today Carol!
I no longer pay much attention to what these tabloids and all Meghan haters say about the price of her outfits because even stuff that she owned before meeting Harry is counted as their “tax payer money” whenever she wears them. Most of Meghan’s coats, shoes, earrings and finger rings are from when she worked on suits, but they still are always counted and tallied whenever she wears them (shrugs), WE, its what it is. Last time she wore her Birks earrings there was such an uproar about the cost of her outfits etc, and the British tabs do it on purpose to have people rile up more against Meghan, WE. I have to RME every time I read the “Meghan is being tone deaf about the cost of her outfits” etc geez, like simmer down a notch, this girl had her own money and she did indeed own some expensive stuff before she met Harry, ya know!!
@ Masamf – Exactly, Meg was an actress, seems to have made some good money, and had opportunities to see and buy things that many ordinary people do not have a chance to.
I’m Canadian and some of the Canadian brands she has worn I have never even heard of.
In her field of work, clothing and overall appearance are very important.
I’m an engineer and wear mostly designer suits from Holt Renfrew to work.
Amazing.
I admit at first glance at Meghan I was like wtf? But then I looked at Harry and thought these are young modern royals dressed as such. They look comfortable, relaxed and Engaged. Just lovely. My one nitpick is the length of her coat and too short sleeves. She could use some help putting her outfits together imo.
I love this look; it isn’t high drama but frankly not all work outfits can or should be. The colors are nice, the hair is in a cute bun, this is a big win in my book. She’s pulling it together, it just takes time.
I think her style is going to be this kind of outfit; jewel tone/dark separates (I don’t see her doing queen Elizabeth colors), nice contrasting color coats and minimal jewelry. It’s a great working look.
So who is a fashion and style icon of the modern era? It isn’t Meghan and it isn’t Kate. They are both beautiful women and they generally look nice, but they are not wearing anything interesting or groundbreaking or even just exuding a phenomenal personal style. I think perhaps they are too safe in their choices, which is not a bad thing necessarily and maybe they don’t want to make waves for whatever reason. I am just wondering who in the public eye does deserve to be called a fashion icon these days? Opinions celebitchies?
Tilda Swinton.
@skylark. Good one, yes her name does come up often.
I think it depends on what you mean by “fashion icon.” I agree that its not Kate or Meghan – Kate has been called that but she doesn’t really wear high fashion or cutting edge fashion (not a slam, stating a fact). Even her bespoke outfits are kind of…..I dunno. Safe? Boring? I guess she may be a fashion icon in that people want to dress like her, but I also think for many women in their mid 30s (raises hand!) we dress similar to her already. So I see many of Kates outfits (like her one from yesterday) and I like it and I would wear it, but I don’t consider her a “fashion icon.”
So for me when I think of fashion icon I think of someone that I always want to see what they are wearing. If I see a post on CB about what so-and-so wore to an event, I always click on it to see. And for me right now that is Tilda Swinton like mentioned above, Cate Blanchett, Lupita Nyong’o, and previously Sarah Jessica Parker (not anymore though.)
@Becks1, yeah I think they are both kind of safe and boring to me, and I think it is by choice which is fine. However I feel like a really stylish person could also make relatively conservative clothes look great with their own personal charisma and confidence you know? I feel like both the duchesses don’t really do that. I think Lupita is a good call, as someone relatively new to the scene. The others are very well established as fashion people of course.
Sorry, but neither Meghan or Kate should be FASHION ICONS, it would be very inappropriate in my opinion.
Both of them need to dress for their roles that they willingly signed on to when they married into the royal family.
Meghan is no longer in the entertainment business, so she needs to leave the cutting edge FASHIONISTA stuff to actors and models and Kate is not a private citizen anymore either.
Both need to dress in classy, well tailored clothing suited to the events they are attending and hopefully from the Commonwealth.
Kate should stop with the skin tight jeggings, the massive 3-4 inch solid wedge heels, the fly around skirts and coat dresses.
She is a woman and not a 14 year girl.
Meghan looks great here, classy, simple, not skin tight, but also not 2 sizes too big.
Great colors, the green leather skirt is a nice modern twist on the traditional black wool pencil skirt.
Love the shoes and the coat.
@Bailie, I didn’t think I implied that they *should* be FASHION ICONS. I thought my comment was clear on that. I am just saying they are not, and wanted to check with the celebitchies about who they think qualifies as such.
@ Gem :
Neither Kate or Meghan are supposed to make ” waves ” with their clothing choices.
There are clearly certain rules they must follow, some are a must and some are probably a bit more optional.
I think that Meghan looks great here, modern, but classy, streamlined, but also not boring.
Sometimes she looks like the clothes are swallowing her…the too long pants, the big heavy coats.
Here it looks like she is comfortable, practical and appropriate with the hint of modern with that green leather skirt.
Cate Blanchet might be closest to a Style Icon, seems like often it’s about the shock factor and how little clothing some people think they can get away with wearing before it becomes almost indecent.
@Lisbon, yeah I know they are not supposed to and perhaps might choose to not make waves. I believe my comment did say that they are playing it safe and that’s fine. It’s just that because they are in the public eye and are relatively young and attractive, we look for good fashion from them.
I think there is also a difference with fashion and style. Perhaps I should have said style icon. Fashion implies wearing clothes that are current, cutting edge and maybe experimental. Style is about your own personal unique look. Not sure if I am putting this right. So I think the two duchesses could be style icons even while wearing conservative clothes (not that they HAVE TO).
Anyway I was just curious what people thought. I think your description of Meghan here is perfect. She looks classy with a modern touch with the leather skirt. I also agree that the clothes sometimes seem to wear her (either by being too big, or just metaphorically lol). Kate I feel often dresses like how she thinks she is supposed to. Both are ultimately not that interesting to me.
I LOVE the picture of Meghan crouching down to reach through a fence to pet a dog, a dog wearing a choke collar, no less! I adore dogs, so this photo made my morning!
I think grey or silver rather than beige would have looked better, it looks very odd to me. But the green is beautiful.
I LOVE the outfit! I appreciate a woman who dresses as a woman. Opposed to Kate, who is a woman trapped in a 14 year old girl’s mind regarding appeal selection.
It’s interesting how all of your comments include Kate in any way. For someone who seems to dislike her so much, you can’t stop mentioning her.
Have you read the name of this website, annie? What a ridiculous statement….
This is how it should be.
Classic pieces with a slight modern twist, like the traditional pencil skirt in black wool is here a dark green leather one.
The clothes seem to be gently skimming her body, it’s not too tight and it’s also not too much fabric that overwhelms her petite frame, which has been a problem before.
The green color is a nice choice, instead of the black.
They both look great. Sharp. I like the light colored coat on Meghan, and it’s not swallowing her up. She looks professional and confident. Harry looks great in the light grey. Kudos to the lovely couple.
I really like the outfit, except in the pictures without her coat you can see what appears to be a horizontal crease in the shirt, like it was folded up and not pressed. That’s the only part that bugs- looks sloppy. Her face, though. She has such a beautiful, expressive, photogenic face.
Looking at some of the footage with the kids coming out of today’s visit – Harry is going to be a great father. The kids just love him, they are not there for Meghan but all for Harry.
