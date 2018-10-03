“Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters are coming for Venom’s wig” links
  • October 03, 2018

  • By Kaiser
UK Premiere of 'A Star is Born'

Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters are trying to sabotage Venom, because Venom & A Star Is Born are being released on the same day. [Dlisted]
Tom Hardy will always stop for dogs on the red carpet. [Buzzfeed]
Anita Hill says that Brett Kavanaugh should not be confirmed. [Jezebel]
Lainey is obsessed with Beyonce’s costume changes mid-tour. [LaineyGossip]
Valentino’s new collection is okay. [Go Fug Yourself]
Dear foreigners: don’t move to America right now, we’re being terrorized by a fascist goon and his gangster buddies. [Pajiba]
NeNe Leakes is filming a movie and gosh she looks different. [Reality Tea]
Should you go to jail if you allow your 10-year-old to get a tattoo? [Starcasm]
Miranda Kerr’s neighborhood had some drama. [Wonderwall]

The World Premiere of “VENOM”

15 Responses to ““Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters are coming for Venom’s wig” links”

  1. antipodean says:
    October 3, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    The bloke is looking mighty foine! I have just been watching Charlotte Riley in Press, and it is worth seeing if you like a Byzantine plot and peerless acting. Ben Chaplin is quite chilling too.

    Reply
  2. HelloSunshine says:
    October 3, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    The article about the ten year old getting a tattoo is really messed up. She allowed her ten year old to be tattooed (legal, apparently) by a 16 year old that wasn’t wearing gloves (i guess that’s the illegal part??). Oh.. and the 16 year old has tattooed others and one of them ended up with MERSA due to poor hygiene. What the what Ohio???

    Also, Gaga’s little monsters or whatever they call themselves have shown before that they’re very vicious and Gaga doesn’t say a thing about it. She needs to start checking her fans imo.

    Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      October 3, 2018 at 12:54 pm

      I don’t know if she should go to jail, but the CYS definitely needs to look into the home situation. That’s just an unbelievable lack of poor judgement and outright negligence. Tattoos are not something to mess around with considering how easily they can become infected when done improperly.

      Reply
      • HelloSunshine says:
        October 3, 2018 at 1:19 pm

        Exactly! I have a lot of tattoos and can’t imagine a)letting a ten year old pick and get one and b)not going somewhere extremely clean with good reviews and a personal reference from someone I know.
        Hopefully that poor kid doesn’t end up with any infections

    • Meghan says:
      October 3, 2018 at 1:16 pm

      But she was tired of him asking about it!

      I’m tired of my kid asking me things and “Mama. Mama. Mama” all the time but he’s a kid, that’s life.

      Why not let the kid get the fake tattoos from the skating rink? “Sure you can have all the tattoos you want. Here are your options.”

      Reply
      • Sigh... says:
        October 3, 2018 at 2:42 pm

        PLUS, plus she’s not teaching
        him ANYTHING about self-restraint when refused/rejected, and he’s NOT too young for that instead of tattoos. She’s practically put him on the road to male entitlement.

        SOMETIMES “Because I said so” has to be enough, ESPECIALLY for a child who has NO PHYSIOLOGICAL ABILITY (not even developed in his brain yet) to FULLY comprehend “ownership,” “lifetime/forever/permanent,” &/or “consequences.”

  3. CK says:
    October 3, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    Seems like a futile effort on the Little Monsters part. Venom is going to gross more at the boss office, but given that it hasn’t screened for critics and features Tom Hardy doing his Bane Voice again, it probably won’t get glowing reviews or rewards. A Star is Born will have a respectable gross at #2 and probably go on to win it’s two leads Oscars, Gaga for Song and Cooper for Acting or Directing, among others. Take the win, little monsters.

    Reply
  4. Lala11_7 says:
    October 3, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Venom is one of my FAVORITE comic book characters…so when I saw the previews and saw how the narrative of the story was going…I was already on the “Meh Express”…and when I focused on the cinematography…I transferred to the “Meh Bullet Train”…

    Now…I’m on the…”Will buy DVD when it’s released” car….

    Reply
  5. Veronica S. says:
    October 3, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    Oh little monsters, no worries. From what I’ve seen in the reviews, Venom is going to sabotage itself lol.

    Reply
  6. Tiffany says:
    October 3, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    From the title of your headline Kaiser, I thought they were going after Michelle’s wig in the film. To which I would say, understandable.

    Reply
  7. ann carter says:
    October 3, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    I realize this is super naive in 2018, but, let it happen organically, right?
    Gaga always seems (and I love her) but she seems to want to MAKE things happen.
    I don’t think that’s the way you want to do it as an actor..you want people moved by your performance and word of mouth to take care of that for you, no?

    Reply
  8. Chaine says:
    October 3, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    NeNe messed up her nose and you’re right, she does not even look like the same person she was originally but for whatever reason she looks a LOT younger than she used to. I guess if I could look decades younger but with wonky nose, I might go for it.

    Reply

