Donald Trump mocked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford at his Nazi rally last night

U.S.-WASHINGTON D.C.-TRUMP

It’s important to stay agitated. It’s important to take care of yourself too, so I understand how people don’t want to stay agitated 24-7, and I’m one of those people. I was fighting with myself about this: on one side, I’m not surprised in the least that Donald Trump attacked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, and on the other side, I’m still appalled and angry and exhausted. Of course Trump attacked Dr. Ford. This is the same man who mocked his own victims for not being attractive enough to sexually assault. We all knew that Trump would eventually begin attacking Ford, I just thought it would be through more tweets. Instead, he made Dr. Ford’s testimony into a punchline at his Nazi rally last night:

The way his Nazi supporters laugh… this is America. This is America now. Trump went on to say, “And a man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered.” He called the Democrats “evil people” who are out to “destroy people” and lamented the idea that sexual predators are “guilty until proven innocent.” One thing to note is that Trump is ONLY talking about powerful white men who are sexual predators. They’re the ones who should be granted presumption of innocence. But brown and black children and adults? Nope – they’re guilty, according to Trump. They’re so guilty, just look at their skin color. That’s how you know they’re guilty. I would argue that Trump believes in a presumption of guilt for ALL women too, because he genuinely believes that all women – probably even Precious Ivanka – are scheming, lying bitches.

Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee

  1. Lenn says:
    October 3, 2018 at 7:30 am

    It’s the women, the women there cheering. They are what’s wrong with America.

    Reply
  2. Rapunzel says:
    October 3, 2018 at 7:34 am

    What gets me is the cognitive dissonance here. He’s simultaneously saying it’s a plot, but also saying, “she’s lying cause she can’t remember.” These two things don’t really go together. If she was lying, she would make up details to be believed. And if this was a coordinated Dem plot, wouldn’t they make up a better story than a 30+ year old HS allegation that Republicans could easily dismiss? If it’s a plot, it’s a poor one.
    I swear, it’s like nobody thinks anymore.

    Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      October 3, 2018 at 8:14 am

      Don’t expect logic or coherent thought from IQ45. He just spews out whatever sh1t pops into his minuscule brain at the moment. That’s why his mouth looks like a puckered anus-nothing but sh1t coming out.

      PS That took place in Southhaven MS, in the NW corner of the state, in case you want to avoid it.

      PPS Listen to yesterday’s Fresh Air with Michael Lewis, author of The Fifth Risk. It’s all about how departments like Energy and Commerce are being stuffed with dangerously incompetent boobs who either don’t know what they’re doing or are trying to destroy the department or are looking to stuff their pockets. In most cases, all three.

      Reply
    • CharliePenn says:
      October 3, 2018 at 8:52 am

      Many conservatives are extremely religious. I truly believe extreme religiosity is a breeding ground for cognitive dissonance. Sorry to insult anyone. There are Christians I love and respect, of course there are.
      But religion has so many unanswered questions, dogma insists that you accept things that your logical mind resists. Once you make that leap, usually as a small child unfortunately, you have learned to accept cognitive dissonance. And someone like Trump just plays on that weakness of the mind. Once you learn that you can just go ahead and believe something because it FEELS good to believe it, rather than because it makes logical sense, that can be applied to all different aspects of your life.

      Reply
    • FhMom says:
      October 3, 2018 at 9:25 am

      Don’t forget how he paraded Bill Clinton’s accusers at the debate with Hillary. I guess you should never believe women when they accuse him or his cronies but always believe women when they accuse his “enemies”. Total hypocrisy and cognitive dissonance.

      Reply
    • Maggie says:
      October 3, 2018 at 10:03 am

      I had this EXACT conversation with my husband this morning. If this was all a plot, she would have had better lies. Listening to Trump exclaim that men are the victims in all of this, is excruciating. He is a beast.

      Reply
  3. Missy says:
    October 3, 2018 at 7:34 am

    I can’t believe anyone would think Dr. Ford was lying, what does have to gain??! The president of the country is mocking her now and getting huge crowds to laugh about it…but yeah, kavanaughs life is ruined. This is so wrong, everything about this is just wrong. I wish Dr. Ford every happiness and hope she can block this out and try to move on.

    Reply
    • manda says:
      October 3, 2018 at 7:40 am

      And the fact that he refuses to agree to an investigation shows that he is hiding something, to me at least. If you are so innocent, stop acting like a total ass and do everything you can to show that the allegations are untrue! It makes me sick that this guy will be on our supreme court for like the next 20 to 30 years plus just because the repubs HAVE to get one over on the libtards. Like there aren’t dozens of conservative judges who would also push their agenda. I just can’t believe where we are as a country anymore. It makes me not what to strike up conversations with strangers anymore because, omg, sooooooo many people are perfectly fine with all of this.

      That being said, omg this Kavanaugh seems like such a childish baby. I can’t believe a federal judge would behave in that manner

      Reply
    • me46 says:
      October 3, 2018 at 10:04 am

      I’ve read that if Kavanaugh gets confirmed,she’s planning on leaving the country.

      Reply
  4. Jenns says:
    October 3, 2018 at 7:39 am

    I’m only surprised it took him this long.

    And don’t think for one moment that a lot of men think the exact same thing. Same sh*t, different day.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      October 3, 2018 at 8:14 am

      It seems he waited to unleash it at his rally, after trying to maintain some semblance of being quasi-presidential beforehand. It was like some surreal standup act. He feeds on those events where he can be as unhinged and ignorant as he wants, instead of facing all the “hard” presidenting.

      Reply
      • CityGirl says:
        October 3, 2018 at 11:20 am

        And right after he said it, that middle aged privileged white woman (candidate?) stumped to the crowd, “Isn’t he the best president we’ve ever had?” I expect no less from IQ45 (using that one forevah, thank you) but seeing that display on the news made my legs buckle….

  5. Beth says:
    October 3, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Disgusting! He should be ashamed to be mocking a victim of a crime. It really makes me sick to see Trumpsters cheering while the POTUS says things like that. I’m willing to bet there’s sexual abuse victims in the audience that are still diehard Trumpsters, and this is just another day when they keep the blinders on about how moraly bankrupt Trump is, and keep supporting him . When will enough be enough?

    Reply
  6. Chrissy says:
    October 3, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Well, he had to do something to deflect from the NYT article outing him and his family as massive tax fraudsters. Him and his cultists are so evil. But I heard this morning that Ford’s lawyers were calling out the Orange Turd by calling him “soulless” and “a disgrace”. I just hope Christine’s staying away from any media and just taking care of herself. This is so brutal.

    Reply
  7. Eric says:
    October 3, 2018 at 7:54 am

    I feel very sorry for women everywhere, who have been let down.

    Dr Ford had said “it was the laughter…” that was the worst part. And then last night. Jesus fucking Christ.

    Some people suggested that Emperor Zero was trying to change the headlines from his tax evasions reported yesterday, but a civilized person never goes this low.

    From this guy to all the women out there:
    Sorry. Peace. Vote.

    Reply
  8. Snowflake says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Omg, you guys, I’m stuck on “vacation” with my mom, her husband and my brother in Ohio. Who are religious and conservative. Yesterday we got into it over Dr. Ford. They are convinced she’s doing it for money. I said who would uproot their life like this for money? She’s had to move, get security, shes getting death threats, prob won’t be able to go back to her job. Oh people will do it for money. I told other people in the car that i was raped at 16 and didn’t tell my mom for 10 years, didn’t go to the cops. Mom starts talking about how women have to be careful, cover up. I said mom, what are you saying? Her clothes dont matter, a rap.ist doesn’t care what you’re wearing. She says, well, you know, its in men’s genes. I said no, it’s not, that’s an excuse men use to do what they want to do. I said you were raised that way, it’s not in their genes. So then we change the subject and cool off.

    Then we stop by husband’s brother’s house. He talks about Brian, if he’s still using, he’ll treat him like a ni@@er. I said, please do not use that word around me. He started talking about how he had black friends in Vietnam. I got up and walked outside, what a load of crap. Obvs you dont think blacks are equal! Mom came out to tell me he apologizes, can i come back in? I told her i accept his apology but I’m not coming back in. Now this morning, mom’s talking about Trump and how nobody attacked Obama! I had to walk outside so i wouldn’t say anything. I still have 5 days and then a 15 hour drive back to Florida.

    Reply
  9. Sayrah says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:38 am

    Complete asshole. Let’s just say CBF is lying (and I believe her 100%), there are millions of victims who hear this and he’s a complete piece of crap. Sickening.

    Reply
  10. Elle says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:43 am

    God, you’re angry and silly. Take a quick breather and learn more about the situation beyond your own indignation.

    Reply
  11. boredblond says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:57 am

    the orange grand wizard gives the permission to vent the hate they’ve always had. We have to stop acting like these are good, misunderstood people, as michael moore likes to spout..they aren’t and they never were.

    Reply
  12. C. Remm says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:19 am

    He is an agitator.

    Reply
  13. Giddy says:
    October 3, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Trump, the bastard, made fun of Dr. Ford. I repeat, the bastard. I am convinced that the man has no soul. He’s just an empty caricature of a man, a parody. He and Kavanaugh are so much alike. They are both liars and predators.

    I have read an incredible article, and I think that someone posted the link on Celebitchy, but I can’t find it to give them credit. It should be required reading for every Senator getting ready to vote on sending Kavanaugh to SCOTUS. Not only does he not belong on the Supreme Court, but I sincerely believe that he should be impeached from the Court of Appeals for the D,C. Circuit..

    https://www.currentaffairs.org/2018/09/how-we-know-kavanaugh-is-lying

    Reply
  14. Cay says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:05 am

    And the crowd chanted “Lock her up.” Disgusting.

    What’s just as infuriating as the shaming of this woman is that this is a man who has made up numerous allegations against people. Obama wasn’t born in the US. Ted Cruz’s father killed JFK. The Central Park 5 were actually guilty. Almost no one died in Puerto Rico. Etc., etc.

    No self-respecting woman would ever vote Republican again in her life after this fiasco.

    Reply
  15. Capepopsie says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Disgusting behavior! DISGUSTING❗️
    President or not.

    Reply
  16. Lila says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:33 am

    He and the people who laughed at what he said, have no soul. The crowd was laughing with a man who has spent his entire entitled life being a bully, a coward, loud-mouth and a fraud . It is sad, but what does that say about them?

    Reply
  17. JRenee says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:35 am

    And he rallies them for midterms. This is our $$$ being spent for ego rallies where he consistently degrades women, pocket or people he considers enemies. This will not be favorable in the history books. We are living in a nightmare. He even focused on how scary it is for men today, effing men.
    There are no limits to how low he will go.
    The women who support this, are as bad or even worse than the men who say this crap.
    I couldn’t watch it.
    They are confirming the confirmation daiky.
    I hope he’s removed from the bench before he does too much damage.

    Reply

