Donald Trump mocked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford at his Nazi rally last night

It’s important to stay agitated. It’s important to take care of yourself too, so I understand how people don’t want to stay agitated 24-7, and I’m one of those people. I was fighting with myself about this: on one side, I’m not surprised in the least that Donald Trump attacked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, and on the other side, I’m still appalled and angry and exhausted. Of course Trump attacked Dr. Ford. This is the same man who mocked his own victims for not being attractive enough to sexually assault. We all knew that Trump would eventually begin attacking Ford, I just thought it would be through more tweets. Instead, he made Dr. Ford’s testimony into a punchline at his Nazi rally last night:
The way his Nazi supporters laugh… this is America. This is America now. Trump went on to say, “And a man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered.” He called the Democrats “evil people” who are out to “destroy people” and lamented the idea that sexual predators are “guilty until proven innocent.” One thing to note is that Trump is ONLY talking about powerful white men who are sexual predators. They’re the ones who should be granted presumption of innocence. But brown and black children and adults? Nope – they’re guilty, according to Trump. They’re so guilty, just look at their skin color. That’s how you know they’re guilty. I would argue that Trump believes in a presumption of guilt for ALL women too, because he genuinely believes that all women – probably even Precious Ivanka – are scheming, lying bitches.
It’s the women, the women there cheering. They are what’s wrong with America.
53%
Indeed, I don’t expect much from those 53% this year either….
Trump is trash, same for his cult.
A female blogger said it best on IG: These women have bought into their own subjugation and will literally stand behind those that oppress or harm us no matter what.
I was watching a woman laughing and wondering what was actually going through her mind. And wondering if maybe she was an actress? My brain is malfunctioning.
Rage does not begin to describe my feelings about Trump, the crowd, and most especially the women who laughed and cheered.
When Padma Lakshmi came out about her rape, I saw a woman on facebook write, “Enough already, shut up you f’ing bitches!” My take is this: Women who don’t support other women are hurting. They have put up with the same crap, buried it somewhere deep and resent other women for reminding them. There’s this sort of, “I got through it and you’re just a weak bitch for bringing it up and trying to get people to feel sorry for you.” I have women like this in my family. I understand this thinking. It’s flawed and based in pain and misguided anger.
A commentor on Pajiba wrote something regarding this that really struck me. Statistically, those women cheering him on know someone who has been sexually assaulted. Their daughter, niece, sister, friend. And those victims are watching their mother, aunt, sister, or friend jeer a sexual assault victim. So that daughter won’t feel like she can tell her mother what happened to her.
And people wonder why women don’t come forward…
You got it! They are the ones who thought Sarah Palin would make a good vp; they are the ones who hold “Trump Loves All People” signs; they are the ones who say it is the woman’s fault for going into the bedroom/locker room/car/etc. They are christians???? They disgust me.
What gets me is the cognitive dissonance here. He’s simultaneously saying it’s a plot, but also saying, “she’s lying cause she can’t remember.” These two things don’t really go together. If she was lying, she would make up details to be believed. And if this was a coordinated Dem plot, wouldn’t they make up a better story than a 30+ year old HS allegation that Republicans could easily dismiss? If it’s a plot, it’s a poor one.
I swear, it’s like nobody thinks anymore.
Don’t expect logic or coherent thought from IQ45. He just spews out whatever sh1t pops into his minuscule brain at the moment. That’s why his mouth looks like a puckered anus-nothing but sh1t coming out.
PS That took place in Southhaven MS, in the NW corner of the state, in case you want to avoid it.
PPS Listen to yesterday’s Fresh Air with Michael Lewis, author of The Fifth Risk. It’s all about how departments like Energy and Commerce are being stuffed with dangerously incompetent boobs who either don’t know what they’re doing or are trying to destroy the department or are looking to stuff their pockets. In most cases, all three.
Many conservatives are extremely religious. I truly believe extreme religiosity is a breeding ground for cognitive dissonance. Sorry to insult anyone. There are Christians I love and respect, of course there are.
But religion has so many unanswered questions, dogma insists that you accept things that your logical mind resists. Once you make that leap, usually as a small child unfortunately, you have learned to accept cognitive dissonance. And someone like Trump just plays on that weakness of the mind. Once you learn that you can just go ahead and believe something because it FEELS good to believe it, rather than because it makes logical sense, that can be applied to all different aspects of your life.
Wow-This couldn’t have been said better.
I have seen portraits of these devout “patriots”. You know the ones. A couple posed in front of a Confederate flag; he’s holding a M-16, she’s holding a bible. It brings tears to my eyes…of rage.
You just summed up in one paragraph what I’ve been trying to explain to myself (regarding religions) my entire life. Thank you!
absolutely accurate.
both authoritarian governments and the church only perpetuate by keeping the masses uneducated and unable/unwilling to think critically or think for themselves.
Very interesting take and I could believe this is the thought process for some people. But I know plenty of liberals who are religious. They are perfectly capable of making the distinction between faith and its unanswered questions and the real world. And they truly dismayed at the state of the world right now, too.
It’s probably more accurate to say they’re “fundamentalist” than religious. That requires a level of fanaticism that is only capable of being maintained through willful delusion, ignorance, and insecurity.
Don’t forget how he paraded Bill Clinton’s accusers at the debate with Hillary. I guess you should never believe women when they accuse him or his cronies but always believe women when they accuse his “enemies”. Total hypocrisy and cognitive dissonance.
I had this EXACT conversation with my husband this morning. If this was all a plot, she would have had better lies. Listening to Trump exclaim that men are the victims in all of this, is excruciating. He is a beast.
I can’t believe anyone would think Dr. Ford was lying, what does have to gain??! The president of the country is mocking her now and getting huge crowds to laugh about it…but yeah, kavanaughs life is ruined. This is so wrong, everything about this is just wrong. I wish Dr. Ford every happiness and hope she can block this out and try to move on.
And the fact that he refuses to agree to an investigation shows that he is hiding something, to me at least. If you are so innocent, stop acting like a total ass and do everything you can to show that the allegations are untrue! It makes me sick that this guy will be on our supreme court for like the next 20 to 30 years plus just because the repubs HAVE to get one over on the libtards. Like there aren’t dozens of conservative judges who would also push their agenda. I just can’t believe where we are as a country anymore. It makes me not what to strike up conversations with strangers anymore because, omg, sooooooo many people are perfectly fine with all of this.
That being said, omg this Kavanaugh seems like such a childish baby. I can’t believe a federal judge would behave in that manner
Lib**** is not a good word to use. Its mocks a precious group of people. It demeans developmentally disabled folks.
I’ve read that if Kavanaugh gets confirmed,she’s planning on leaving the country.
I’m only surprised it took him this long.
And don’t think for one moment that a lot of men think the exact same thing. Same sh*t, different day.
It seems he waited to unleash it at his rally, after trying to maintain some semblance of being quasi-presidential beforehand. It was like some surreal standup act. He feeds on those events where he can be as unhinged and ignorant as he wants, instead of facing all the “hard” presidenting.
And right after he said it, that middle aged privileged white woman (candidate?) stumped to the crowd, “Isn’t he the best president we’ve ever had?” I expect no less from IQ45 (using that one forevah, thank you) but seeing that display on the news made my legs buckle….
Disgusting! He should be ashamed to be mocking a victim of a crime. It really makes me sick to see Trumpsters cheering while the POTUS says things like that. I’m willing to bet there’s sexual abuse victims in the audience that are still diehard Trumpsters, and this is just another day when they keep the blinders on about how moraly bankrupt Trump is, and keep supporting him . When will enough be enough?
Well, he had to do something to deflect from the NYT article outing him and his family as massive tax fraudsters. Him and his cultists are so evil. But I heard this morning that Ford’s lawyers were calling out the Orange Turd by calling him “soulless” and “a disgrace”. I just hope Christine’s staying away from any media and just taking care of herself. This is so brutal.
Yes. I came on to say this. We are falling into his trap. The corruption in this family through generations is rank. Let’s talk about that. Make the headlines about that. This is all deflection.
I don’t know….I’m not convinced that he’s always doing something rude/obnoxious/controversial/cruel/whatever to distract from the news cycle.
I think this is who he is and who he’s always been: a terrible f*cking person.
This is who he is. He leaves the distraction gig to Nagini, who will be using our tax dollars this week for photo ops of her insulting victims of Hurricane Florence with her insipid presence.
I think you’re right. The breaking news about the shady finances was partially overtaken by his rally performance. He had to be extra-outrageous to drown out that story.
I really thought he’d go extra wacko during Monday’s TN rally. I figured he had bottled up his frustration over the weekend and would go crazy then.
I feel very sorry for women everywhere, who have been let down.
Dr Ford had said “it was the laughter…” that was the worst part. And then last night. Jesus fucking Christ.
Some people suggested that Emperor Zero was trying to change the headlines from his tax evasions reported yesterday, but a civilized person never goes this low.
From this guy to all the women out there:
Sorry. Peace. Vote.
Well said Eric. Thank you for this, I needed it.
Eric, thank you. Those rallies are proof that we have far fewer civilized people among us than I’d once imagined.
As a victim of sexual assault and rape that took years for me to come forward with, I want to thank you for your kind words, Eric.
Omg, you guys, I’m stuck on “vacation” with my mom, her husband and my brother in Ohio. Who are religious and conservative. Yesterday we got into it over Dr. Ford. They are convinced she’s doing it for money. I said who would uproot their life like this for money? She’s had to move, get security, shes getting death threats, prob won’t be able to go back to her job. Oh people will do it for money. I told other people in the car that i was raped at 16 and didn’t tell my mom for 10 years, didn’t go to the cops. Mom starts talking about how women have to be careful, cover up. I said mom, what are you saying? Her clothes dont matter, a rap.ist doesn’t care what you’re wearing. She says, well, you know, its in men’s genes. I said no, it’s not, that’s an excuse men use to do what they want to do. I said you were raised that way, it’s not in their genes. So then we change the subject and cool off.
Then we stop by husband’s brother’s house. He talks about Brian, if he’s still using, he’ll treat him like a ni@@er. I said, please do not use that word around me. He started talking about how he had black friends in Vietnam. I got up and walked outside, what a load of crap. Obvs you dont think blacks are equal! Mom came out to tell me he apologizes, can i come back in? I told her i accept his apology but I’m not coming back in. Now this morning, mom’s talking about Trump and how nobody attacked Obama! I had to walk outside so i wouldn’t say anything. I still have 5 days and then a 15 hour drive back to Florida.
Jesus god this sounds like my vision of actual hell. Like you die, and if you go to hell, this is it. My thoughts are with you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like Sartre’s No Exit, where Hell is other people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
wow, that sounds dreadful. I’d get in my car and leave. You are obviously stronger than I am.
OMFG…five more days of that shit? Nightmare. Sorry you have to deal with that, Snowflake. Stay strong!
Yikes! That is awful. Good for you for standing up for yourself and for what’s right. We’re here if you do end up staying those five days. Rant away. Sending strength
Any chance you can claim an emergency and pay $150 for a bus ticket home today? Your other visiting relatives can be entertained and taken care of by the relatives who share those political views. Or it if is your car, they can pay for their own bus ticket home.
Holy hell, I am so sorry. This is why I stay mute at family gatherings, not that we’ve ever gotten to the point you describe. We’re good at bottling everything up. And luckily I can keep the visits short. Hang in there, hopefully you can go for some very long walks to keep your head clear.
Thanks, guys for the support. We drove up in my car but my mom is 77 and her husband is 80 so I will just stick it out and give them a ride back. Never doing this again. We usually avoid politics but being w them 24/7 this week, it’s impossible to avoid. Watch the news, then they spout their conservative brainwashing. I did ask my mom how evangelicals can support Trump. Basically she told me she likes his economic policies. They think he’s helping the country and support deregulation. She feels Obama put too many regulations on things. Of course, they’re Fox News watchers. Which should be renamed Trump News imo. Have a nice day everyone 😁
Tell Mom she’ll only get a lift home if she can provide 15 minutes of video evidence of Trump speaking knowledgeably, accurately, honestly and coherently about economic policy….
Snowflake, you’re a saint. I have one Trump-loving immediate family member, but he knows to keep this kind of stuff to himself because I *will* walk and stay gone. You are being a good person and doing the right thing, but if it were my family member I would have Paypal’d him the bus fare and left his aging butt in Florida. I salute your good nature, we need more of it in the world.
I am tired of older women seeing assault as a result of men feeling horny after seeing a short skirt. F*CK THAT. Rape is a violent crime based on power and control, not sex.
Get through the five days, go home, cut them out. I finally did with my aunt’s family. We used to be very close when I was younger, but I don’t recognize them anymore. I refuse to. They chose to become something alien and hateful, and I’m tired of it. Love has no responsibility to tolerate that. Let their actions and words have repercussions and they may learn something.
Complete asshole. Let’s just say CBF is lying (and I believe her 100%), there are millions of victims who hear this and he’s a complete piece of crap. Sickening.
God, you’re angry and silly. Take a quick breather and learn more about the situation beyond your own indignation.
Is this directed at Trump or at the author of this post?
the orange grand wizard gives the permission to vent the hate they’ve always had. We have to stop acting like these are good, misunderstood people, as michael moore likes to spout..they aren’t and they never were.
He is an agitator.
For sure. Imo, Obama was a peacemaker, Trump is the opposite.
Trump, the bastard, made fun of Dr. Ford. I repeat, the bastard. I am convinced that the man has no soul. He’s just an empty caricature of a man, a parody. He and Kavanaugh are so much alike. They are both liars and predators.
I have read an incredible article, and I think that someone posted the link on Celebitchy, but I can’t find it to give them credit. It should be required reading for every Senator getting ready to vote on sending Kavanaugh to SCOTUS. Not only does he not belong on the Supreme Court, but I sincerely believe that he should be impeached from the Court of Appeals for the D,C. Circuit..
https://www.currentaffairs.org/2018/09/how-we-know-kavanaugh-is-lying
And the crowd chanted “Lock her up.” Disgusting.
What’s just as infuriating as the shaming of this woman is that this is a man who has made up numerous allegations against people. Obama wasn’t born in the US. Ted Cruz’s father killed JFK. The Central Park 5 were actually guilty. Almost no one died in Puerto Rico. Etc., etc.
No self-respecting woman would ever vote Republican again in her life after this fiasco.
I just try to remember Michael Flynn leading the crowd at the Republican convention in their chant of “Lock her up.” He soon will be locked up. Karma, thy name is Mueller.
Disgusting behavior! DISGUSTING❗️
President or not.
He and the people who laughed at what he said, have no soul. The crowd was laughing with a man who has spent his entire entitled life being a bully, a coward, loud-mouth and a fraud . It is sad, but what does that say about them?
And he rallies them for midterms. This is our $$$ being spent for ego rallies where he consistently degrades women, pocket or people he considers enemies. This will not be favorable in the history books. We are living in a nightmare. He even focused on how scary it is for men today, effing men.
There are no limits to how low he will go.
The women who support this, are as bad or even worse than the men who say this crap.
I couldn’t watch it.
They are confirming the confirmation daiky.
I hope he’s removed from the bench before he does too much damage.
