Michael B. Jordan: ‘We don’t have any mythology, black mythology, or folklore’

I’m enjoying the new Vanity Fair, under the stewardship of Radhika Jones, mostly because I was sick to death of all of the ghoulish Kennedy covers and Marilyn Monroe covers. Plus, VF had a nasty habit of elevating mediocrity, but only if that mediocrity was “sexy” and blonde. Someone like Michael B. Jordan should have had the cover of Vanity Fair YEARS ago. He should have had it for Fruitvale Station, or Creed, or even Black Panther. But we’re getting it now, and how! This VF piece is super-long and detailed, all about Michael’s family and how his dad was super militant in Black Power movements and such. There’s also a lot of detail about how Michael operates within Hollywood, and how he’s setting himself up to be the next Denzel, the next Will Smith, the next Leo DiCaprio. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

He wants to have a career like Leonardo DiCaprio or Matt Damon: “I’m first and foremost a black man, for sure, but what I’m trying to do, and what I’m trying to represent and build, is universal. We live in the times where everything is based around race. And for me, it’s like, I get it, I understand. It just makes everything so loaded. When the way to do it is to Trojan-horse it, so then people look up, and say, ‘Oh wow, what happened? I didn’t even realize that.’ ” When he first came to LA: “I remember when I first came to L.A., and me and my mom, we went to all these agencies trying to get representation and they passed on me—WME passed on me, CAA passed on me, Gersh, all these guys f–king passed on me,” says Jordan. He says it gave him a “healthy chip” on his shoulder. Growing up in Newark: “You get inspired, the possibilities, the dreams, what opportunities are over there. It gives you this hunger to get across the water, across the bridge, across the tunnel, to the other place.” Black mythology: “We don’t have any mythology, black mythology, or folklore. Creating our own mythology is very important because it helps dream. You help people dream.” He sees himself & his peers as generational heirs to Will Smith and Denzel Washington. “They broke down those barriers for us. Now it’s time for us to take what they did and take it to the next level.” Business goals: “I want to create projects for Brad Pitt, but at the same time I want to be able to create a movie for Will Smith, or Denzel, or Lupita, or Tessa. It’s gonna be eclectic. It’s gonna be animation. It’s gonna be non-scripted. It’s gonna be digital. It’s gonna be film, television. It’s gonna be video games.”

[From Vanity Fair]

He goes on at length about how he’s not “comfortable” in the industry and he’s still searching, still setting goals, still reaching and hustling. I get that – he’s been like that for years now, always working, always putting together deals and projects and more. And you know what? He’ll get there. After Fruitvale Station, I knew that he would eventually be one of the biggest stars in the world. It was a career-defining performance, and he has all the pieces to be the biggest star of his generation. Now, we’ll see if Hollywood recognizes that.