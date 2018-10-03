The FBI is allegedly expanding their investigation into Brett Kavanaugh

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies at Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

I can barely keep up with all of the minute-by-minute updates of the FBI’s investigation into Brett Kavanaugh. Either the FBI is talking to everyone or no one. Either the FBI has free rein to talk to everybody, or they’re being limited by shadowy White House figures. Either the FBI investigation is merely a political cover for Senate Republicans, or the FBI already has a mountain of dirt on Kavanaugh. Take your pick. CNN reports this morning that the FBI is actually expanding their investigation, so I guess that’s the latest version. Meanwhile, Debbie Ramirez is the woman who said that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while he was drunk, when they were both students at Yale. Ramirez’s lawyer tweeted this yesterday:

Debbie Ramirez spoke to the FBI for over two hours this past Sunday. It was a detailed and productive interview, and the agents were clearly motivated to investigate the matter in any way they were permitted. Ms. Ramirez identified a number of witnesses, and at the end of the interview, her lawyers provided the FBI the names and known contact information of additional witnesses (totaling more than 20) who may have corroborating information. Although we do not know the status of the investigation, we are not aware of the FBI affirmatively reaching out to any of those witnesses. Though we appreciated the agents who responded on Sunday, we have great concern that the FBI is not conducting—or not being permitted to conduct—a serious investigation.

[From John Clune’s Twitter]

It’s worrying. Michael Avenatti still says that the FBI hasn’t spoken to his client, Julie Swetnick, but Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham have released a letter with unsubstantiated claims that Swetnick is a sl-t.

But besides all that, there’s a mountain of evidence that Kavanaugh blatantly lied and committed perjury under oath. He lied about his excessive drinking, and apparently Mark Judge called Holton-Arms students “hosebags.”

I’m not even going to make any predictions at this point. It’s a mess.

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh pauses as he testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

45 Responses to “The FBI is allegedly expanding their investigation into Brett Kavanaugh”

  1. Abby says:
    October 3, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I just don’t understand why republicans are dying on this hill. SURELY there’s some other qualified person to be a nominee????

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      October 3, 2018 at 8:00 am

      He has been groomed for this. They want HIM in for specific views. Not only about Dump not being able to be indicted, but a case up in the SC now about states not being able to go after someone on charges after a presidential pardon. You KNOW they’re all dirty as mud, between illegal campaign financing, Russian and NRA $$$$$ etc. He would be their get out of jail free card.

      Reply
      • Abby says:
        October 3, 2018 at 8:09 am

        that is interesting. I know a lot of people voted for trump solely because he’d be nominating SC judges and they felt it was important to get conservatives in that position. But seriously. Even if the investigation doesn’t find anything else, he seems to have disqualified himself with all his shenanigans, not even counting Blasey. FIND SOMEONE ELSE FOR GOD’s SAKE.

    • Beth says:
      October 3, 2018 at 8:10 am

      Lindsey Graham is making a fool of himself by refusing to stop supporting Kavanaugh. If his bff, John McCain was still alive, he would probably try to knock some sense into Lindsey

      Reply
      • Esmom says:
        October 3, 2018 at 8:22 am

        No kidding, his choosing this hill to die on is just crazytown. Many of his longtime colleagues seem to think it’s way out of character, too.

      • Jan90067 says:
        October 3, 2018 at 9:02 am

        He’s coming up for reelection in 2020, so he’s probably showing what a good “Red” he is (both politically and from Russian $$$$$- $800K that we know about *so far*). This most likely is why he’s been so rabid. If you look at his vids/speeches from the campaign, he only had nasty (albeit true!) things to say about Dump and his capabilities/mentality; now, he can’t praise his new messiah highly enough. Truly makes you want to vomit.

    • Cate says:
      October 3, 2018 at 8:54 am

      The reason for ramming of Kavanaugh to SCJ on next month’s SCOTUS docket is Gamble vs US. No 17-646. This is what the rush is about. Yes, they want him to overturn Roe, yes they want him to drag us all back, but they need him seated for October to rule on that specific case. At stakes is the “separate sovereigns” exception to double jeopardy. If he (and the other 4 conservative judges) vote to overrule it, people given presidential pardons for federal crimes cannot be tried for that crime at the state level. Trump can pardon the lot of them and they have nothing to fear from state’s attorneys.

      ***September 4, 2008, pleading guilty, Gomez is convicted in state court for second degree robbery. April 28, 2016, he is also charged with possessing a firearm as a felon in violation of a federal statute, 18 U.S.C. 922 (g). May 27, 2016, a month later the Alabama state court convicted Gomez of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm under Ala. Code Ann. Sec. 13 A-11-72. The 2016 convictions in state and federal court were based upon the “same incident.” Gomez has since been trying to dismiss the federal indictment. For Gomez to prevail, the Court would have to overturn standing law that dates back to 1959.

      So, Senator Orrin Hatch (R) of Utah, submits an Amicus brief and advocates that the Court grant Gomez’s request, “overrul[ing] the dual sovereignty doctrine in the double jeopardy context,” arguably to help 45 and his bed-fellows. Hatch’s brief is dated September 11, 2018.

      Reply
    • Ramona Q. says:
      October 3, 2018 at 9:19 am

      John Oliver said it perfectly: The republicans want BK as a spiteful F you to democrats and a big F you to women. Plus BK is guy Trump wants because BK has said that sitting presidents cannot be indicted. The Republicans know they have to push for BK if they don’t want Trump to put them on his naughty list.

      Reply
  2. Chaine says:
    October 3, 2018 at 7:52 am

    My prediction: regardless of what the FBI finds, Republicans will fall in line and confirm this guy.

    Reply
  3. Maya says:
    October 3, 2018 at 7:53 am

    I give up on predictions because at this rate, evil aka white men still win in America…

    My wish is that McConnell schedules a vote but Brett doesn’t get confirmed.

    That would help get rid of the Republicans and payback for Garland.

    Reply
  4. aang says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Nothing in my experience tells me that rich white men are ever held accountable. I am not hopeful this will be the exception. Pod Save America discusses the idea of Democrats adding members to the court next time they are in power, worth a listen.

    Reply
    • Darla says:
      October 3, 2018 at 8:08 am

      They did discuss that? I hope that idea is mainstreaming. IMO it’s our only way out.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        October 3, 2018 at 11:21 am

        I would suggest you read Medhi Hassan’s piece in The Intercept on this very topic. Very thoughtful.

        I completely agree that our nine judge/lifetime appointee system is insane and it’s worth investigating the idea of dismantling it entirely or even putting a cap on the number of years that a justice can serve. But the problem with this idea of Dems adding two judges is then when the GOP gains control a few years down the road (because historically, that is what happens) then who’s to stop them from adding two judges of their own? Then back and forth as the Supreme Court becomes politically weaponized to further the agenda of each party. In that sense, packing the court a dangerous precedent to set.

        Remember all those executive orders that Obama signed? You always have to think about what will happen when the Rethuglicans are back in power. We need to preserve our institutions the best that we can and not leave an openings for them to walk back all the progress we make, like Trump automatically reversing every EO Obama ever signed.

    • Louisa says:
      October 3, 2018 at 8:25 am

      aang – Can you explain what you mean by adding members to the court. Do you mean that the Dems could add 2 seats to make it 11 on the court and a 6-5 dem majority? Is that allowed?

      Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Dr Ford’s lawyer is also saying that the FBI has yet to interview her. I’ll bet my last dollar that they have not yet interviewed Mark Judge, nor do they intent to.

    I think having Avenatti as her lawyer was potentially a bad move by Swetnick – GOP and Trump hate him and are going out of their way to keep him out of this. She is another credible woman who also has witnesses that can back her up.

    There is also evidence that Kav was texting his friends about Ramirez’s claims before it the story broke, which proves he lied as he said in his sworn testimony that the first he heard about it was when it broke on the news.

    I agree that the sexual assault and drunk allegations won’t get him, but his lying under oath will.

    Reply
  6. Rapunzel says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:07 am

    If he gets on, the next President will be Dem, and get a Dem Congress. Then add two seats and neutralize this douche.

    Reply
  7. grabbyhands says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Honestly, all this news does is depress me because none of it is going to change the fact that they’re going to confirm him. They don’t care about public reaction because they don’t have to., and they know it. They know once this goes through, they’re in an even more powerful position that they are now, regardless of what happens at the mid-terms.

    Reply
  8. boredblond says:
    October 3, 2018 at 8:33 am

    It seems like the press is doing the real investigation, or at least expanding beyond what’s been ordered by the WH ..not that blissfully ignorant repubs are going to read any of it.

    Reply
  9. tw says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:16 am

    Confirmation or not, it won’t end there. Too much outrage and dirt on this guy. It will keep coming out and he will be disgraced. Dems will follow up, no matter how long it takes.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      October 3, 2018 at 10:35 am

      With the key cases coming up, it won’t matter. Drumpf gets freed from being tried at all, all cronies get a walk on state vs. federal charges because he’ll pardon them, Roe v Wade is overturned, and Repubs win in a walk in fall 2018 and nationwide 2020. That’s how big this is. Hell, they’ll introduce and pass a bill welcoming open election tampering and allowing foreign interests to donate as much money as they want to any campaign. Many many politicians are dirty with Russian money.

      Reply
  10. Lila says:
    October 3, 2018 at 10:37 am

    CNN is reporting this morning, that the FBI might be wrapping up their investigation this morning.

    Reply

