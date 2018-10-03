The FBI is allegedly expanding their investigation into Brett Kavanaugh

I can barely keep up with all of the minute-by-minute updates of the FBI’s investigation into Brett Kavanaugh. Either the FBI is talking to everyone or no one. Either the FBI has free rein to talk to everybody, or they’re being limited by shadowy White House figures. Either the FBI investigation is merely a political cover for Senate Republicans, or the FBI already has a mountain of dirt on Kavanaugh. Take your pick. CNN reports this morning that the FBI is actually expanding their investigation, so I guess that’s the latest version. Meanwhile, Debbie Ramirez is the woman who said that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her while he was drunk, when they were both students at Yale. Ramirez’s lawyer tweeted this yesterday:

Debbie Ramirez spoke to the FBI for over two hours this past Sunday. It was a detailed and productive interview, and the agents were clearly motivated to investigate the matter in any way they were permitted. Ms. Ramirez identified a number of witnesses, and at the end of the interview, her lawyers provided the FBI the names and known contact information of additional witnesses (totaling more than 20) who may have corroborating information. Although we do not know the status of the investigation, we are not aware of the FBI affirmatively reaching out to any of those witnesses. Though we appreciated the agents who responded on Sunday, we have great concern that the FBI is not conducting—or not being permitted to conduct—a serious investigation.

It’s worrying. Michael Avenatti still says that the FBI hasn’t spoken to his client, Julie Swetnick, but Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham have released a letter with unsubstantiated claims that Swetnick is a sl-t.

But besides all that, there’s a mountain of evidence that Kavanaugh blatantly lied and committed perjury under oath. He lied about his excessive drinking, and apparently Mark Judge called Holton-Arms students “hosebags.”

We also tracked down a copy of Georgetown Prep's underground newspaper, written in part by Mark Judge. It includes a column about Holton-Arms girls, calling them "hosebags." Christine Blasey Ford was a student there.

I’m not even going to make any predictions at this point. It’s a mess.