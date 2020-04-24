Donald Trump suggests injecting disinfectant & sunlight to kill the virus

God bless all of you who can watch even one second of Donald Trump’s daily briefings, which veer from “stupid Nazi rallies” to “medical advice from Josef Mengele.” Apparently, Thursday’s briefing quickly veered more towards a Mengele-style advice session as Trump decided to riff on what doctors were saying about sunlight and disinfectant, and ended up suggesting that A) sunshine and heat could kill the virus and B) disinfectant injected into the lungs could kill the virus.
President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of an “injection” of disinfectant into a person infected with the coronavirus as a deterrent to the virus during his daily briefing Thursday. Trump made the remark after Bill Bryan, who leads the Department of Homeland Security’s science and technology division, gave a presentation on research his team has conducted that shows that the virus doesn’t live as long in warmer and more humid temperatures. Bryan said, “The virus dies quickest in sunlight,” leaving Trump to wonder whether you could bring the light “inside the body.”
“There’s been a rumor that — you know, a very nice rumor — that you go outside in the sun or you have heat and it does have an effect on other viruses,” Trump said, before asking coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx “to speak to the medical doctors to see if there’s any way that you can apply light and heat to cure.” Trump then asked Birx if she “ever heard of the heat and the light” having an impact on viruses. She responded, “Not as a treatment,” before Trump asked her again to look into it. Later, Trump again directed Birx to look into the potential for sunlight to be a cure.
“So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or just a very powerful light — and I think you said that hasn’t been checked because of the testing,” Trump said, speaking to Bryan during the briefing. “And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or some other way, and I think you said you’re going to test that, too…I would like you to speak to the medical doctors to see if there’s any way that you can apply light and heat to cure, you know, if you could. And maybe you can, maybe you can’t.”
After Bryan talked about experiments in which, he said, disinfectants like bleach and isopropyl alcohol quickly killed the virus, Trump mused about whether disinfectants could be used to treat the virus in humans: “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”
Yes, Donald Trump literally stood at a podium inside the White House and suggested that Americans find some way to inject themselves with bleach to kill the virus. Every medical correspondent got on the air across every channel (well, not Fox News) to say that OF COURSE NO ONE SHOULD DO THIS. Please, MAGA peeps, do not inject yourselves with bleach. Do not cut yourselves open to expose your blood and organs to the sunshine. I cannot believe it needs to be said, but you know *someone* will probably try it. DO NOT.
After hearing presentation President Trump suggests irradiating people's bodies with UV light or injecting them with bleach or alcohol to deal with COVID19. pic.twitter.com/cohkLyyl9G
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 23, 2020
He is beyond horrifying. That being said every news network in the US that broadcasts him live are responsible for people’s deaths.
I mean people should have common sense to not listen to him but a lot of people are scared and where he is speaking with official who are authorities I can see how some are confused.
Only the medical professionals should be shown live.
I can’t even w/this moron. It’s why Fauci was absent from the presser. I understand wanting to keep your job but someone needs to take the mic & stating simply “do not listen to this moron as he will get you killed” Scarfy McScarfface has already sold her soul, apparently for scarves, so I see no help from her. Fauci, out from under the WH thumb, could then go on all media fronts & give the real medical assistance & information the country needs. Then get your job back from Biden after the election. Or join forces with him to help eradicate the planet from the terror of the Orange fraud.
So, last evening I was in the middle of a big rewatch of Legends of Tomorrow, and I’m on season 1, so Wentworth Miller, and need I say more? I make the mistake of opening twitter between episodes, figuring I’ll catch up on news while I eat dinner.
THIS comes on. I seriously thought I must have fallen asleep while watching Legends, but why wasn’t I dreaming about Wentworth Miller, why would I be dreaming about this orange sstain telling people to inhale clorox? I even tweeted, am I awake? Does anybody see me?
How can any of this be real?
Trump knows his supporters don’t care.
At this point he is running a cult.
I see a Jim Jones 2.0. Why is the rep afraid of Article 25, time for him to go. If it was Barack he would have been gone 3 years ago. The country is under so much stress and this man is giving his sheep’s the recipe for suicide.
That was the first guy that came to mind and I’m not even American! Injecting/drinking poison because your leader tells you to. I can’t. In years to come, when they make movies about this sh*t, our kids will ask us how this was real. Anybody have an answer?
I was thinking of Jim Jones too and gave me shivers. I really hope somebody is monitoring his camps. I’m truly worried about those kids being subjected to his mad science.
Please USA citizens vote this trash away.
Tbh, I say let his supporters inject disinfectant into themselves. I say let them give it a shot!!!!
Sounds like natural selection to me. This stuff would go straight to the Darwin awards
OMG Gil, I think of the Darwin awards EVERY DAY now.
The maker of Lysol is also out there telling people not to do it because you know someone who does it will try and sue them. I’m just baffled that a grown a$$ man would even suggest that injecting/drinking disinfectants is even a possibility. I wish someone with balls would stand up, on air, to his bs. Hahn explained it away as being a question that someone would ask their doctor about. I cannot believe the gymnastics these people do to make sure they don’t upset Trump.
Trump is desperate for a miracle cure because he knows he won’t get re-elected if the economy does not come back.
BINGO!
This all day long! I made a similar point with a family member, that he’s in full-on desperation mode because all he cares about is getting re-elected (and I think he also fantasizes about being the “hero” or “savior”) and he knows that with each passing day of people getting sick & dying, and people being unemployed & hanging on by a thread (or not all) his chances of re-election get less & less.
I have to wonder if he heard about surfactant somewhere and got confused.
The MAGAts on Twitter of course are defending him, saying what he really meant are different types of already proven treatments, blah, blah, blah, but just didn’t explain it well.
Here’s the thing. My governor talks every day, using big, scientific words and easy to understand explanations about data, and makes his meaning clear because he is a coherent and sensitive human. And not an addled, self-centered dolt who can’t even be bothered to try to learn (or simply doesn’t have the capacity to learn) anything about anything, let alone try to explain it with any modicum of intelligence.
Ever noticed how often his followers have to come on line to say “what he really means” was so and so, or he “was just joking” ect. I’m asking….. can’t he express himself without the red hats who have never him have to try clean up his mess. Aren’t they ashamed to know their leader cannot but to sentences together. What is wrong with the maggots.🥴🤡
Yeah, I tell those MAGAts: if he hasn’t learned to say what he means by 73 years old, he shouldn’t be President. End of.
Esmom- how In the hell could anyone interpret what he said as meaning different types of treatment? That’s not even reasonable at a logical stretch. He said: “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” There’s no alternative reading of that. Trumpsters are just living in an alternate reality.
On FB, I had a Trumpster insist that medical professionals are against us wearing masks because research has shown they get us sicker. I’m like, what medical professionals and research are you reading? I get back a link to an anti-lockdown article by a personal training fitness company. No real research cited in it. Except a non peer reviewed study that specifically said, “not to be used to determine safety guidelines”
Same person also insisted that lockdown extends the virus- a scientific impossibility.
Oh and insists the experts are wrong cause their models were inaccurate- you know, cause those models caused us to lockdown to prevent the models from coming true, so now it didn’t come true, the experts were lying.
I swear, I’m afraid for humanity.
The mental gymnastics of these people are amazing. Just blows my mind.
Oh my god. I can not believe this is our reality.
I read someone defending him by saying he did not ask people to drink it. I wanted to comment “I’m sure you’ll say the same if Obama or Hillary said the exact same thing.”. But stopped myself. There was no point talking to a fool.
Plenty of sunlight in Italy and Spain but it didn’t seem to stop the virus.
Meanwhile, his appointee William Bryan had to rush out a statement that sunlight and heat kill the coronavirus, which blithering idiot and murderous monster Princess Nagini shared in defense of Daddy.
Clorox and Lysol have had to release statements warning against ingestion of their products. It’s a sad day when Rob Gronkowski is smarter than a US President. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=beiHkynt3Tg
Also, plenty of sunshine in Florida, Arizona, California, Mexico the Caribbean and they still have Covid 19 patients. I’m putting in a bet before next week one of the red hats will drink some disinfectant or inject disinfectant and end up in the hospital.
This “man” trump is dangerous . he has blood on his hands. I pray he’s not reelected! I feel like I’m trapped in an episode of the Twilight Zone
Anything to re-direct the news cycle to himself while avoiding reality. Brief news headline this am, Biden stating Drumpf is attempting to delay the election. I hope we can rely on our governors, mayors, those in congress who continue to seek a cautious approach.
Putin is probably laughing his ass off right now.
He always has been.
This kind of idiocy comes straight from a man who did drugs for decades. Next he will be touting cocaine and meth as miracle cures.
‘Please, MAGA peeps, do not inject yourselves with bleach. Do not cut yourselves open to expose your blood and organs to the sunshine. I cannot believe it needs to be said, but you know *someone* will probably try it. DO NOT.’
In 3, 2. 1…
I mean, f*ck him for his callous disregard for human life and any sort of decency, but for anybody who actually tries this, I question how they made it to adulthood.
Me too, and yet two of his followers already drank fish tank cleaner because it has hydroxychloroquine in it. The husband died. These were not young people, they were like 60, a married couple. I don’t know how they made it that far, I really don’t.
Every morning when I wake up and read the news coming out of the White House my jaw drops a little further. With such gems as the above (would Trump like to test his theories on himself, I wonder? Please?) I’m going to be able to unhinge it like a coelacanth.
You first, Trump!
That’s right, show us how it works!
Wait, wait, wait! Let me grab the champagne first!
Thank goodness I snagged that last bottle of Lysol before anybody else got it. I’m set.
Meanwhile, watch Dr. Birx’s face crumble.
https://twitter.com/travisakers/status/1253505328387416065?s=21
Yeah, I didn’t need a closeup for that, you could see the thousand-yard stare from a thousand yards. She couldn’t look at him!
I’m waiting for someone in these briefings to finally get fed up and mouth off. The Emperor has no clothes.
Hey, it’s a free country. If that’s what Trump and his supporters really want to do…
I thought this was a joke when I read the headline. I should,d have known better. Science is crying.
I watch the briefings everyday because I pay attention to Fauci and to Brix….somewhat. plus, it’s a great way to laugh, and the more “viewers” he gets, the longer he exposes just how unsuitable he is. He is actually losing his base this way. Keep it up.
I also usually keep the briefings on as background noise. I was checking emails, not really paying attention when I heard him ask about injecting disenfectant and uv light. My jaw literally dropped.
My brain literally hurts after reading this. To hear something like that from one of the most powerful men in the world, knowing how many people believe him, it’s more than appalling.
If his followers are injecting bleach that’s just Darwinism at its finest. Less people to vote for him.
I was horrified watching this. Still am. Went on Twitter to gauge the reaction. Found this: https://twitter.com/sarahcpr/status/1253474772702429189
I feel guilty trying to find levity during these dark times but running out of ways to cope.
Stay safe, fellow celebitchies. And, quite obviously, don’t drink disinfectant or cook yourself in a tanning bed
Perfect lip synch!🤣🤣🤣
When someone does this and dies, he should be charged with murder. I mean, Manson didn’t *actually* kill people, he just encouraged others to.
Just like a man! Love ‘em and leave ‘em. Hydroxy must feel so used.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EWVUGR0VAAAOebq.jpg
This is one of the main news all over the world….my country’s newspapers have all run this piece of news and… Well, he should try it.. Would be a blessing..