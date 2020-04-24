“Andre Leon Talley says Anna Wintour is not capable of human kindness” links

Embed from Getty Images

Andre Leon Talley spilled all the tea on Anna Wintour in his new memoir. [Dlisted]

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is still scheduled to open on July 17. [LaineyGossip]

Elijah Wood stopped by a fan’s Animal Crossing island & this turnip content is so wholesome, it actually makes me want to cry. [Just Jared]

Remember when Mark Wahlberg & Leonardo DiCaprio were buds? [Go Fug Yourself]

Drag queens read strangers’ Goodle search history. [OMG Blog]

Are people really watching live-feeds of zoos? [Pajiba]

Yes, I love HGTV’s Steve & Leanne Ford! They do good work! [Jezebel]

A Tik Tok couple promotes LGBTQ visibility during lockdown. [Towleroad]

How many wives can one 90 Day Fiance have? [Starcasm]

Zendaya’s top 10 red carpet looks! [RCFA]

Embed from Getty Images