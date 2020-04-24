“Andre Leon Talley says Anna Wintour is not capable of human kindness” links

Andre Leon Talley spilled all the tea on Anna Wintour in his new memoir. [Dlisted]
Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is still scheduled to open on July 17. [LaineyGossip]
Elijah Wood stopped by a fan’s Animal Crossing island & this turnip content is so wholesome, it actually makes me want to cry. [Just Jared]
Remember when Mark Wahlberg & Leonardo DiCaprio were buds? [Go Fug Yourself]
Drag queens read strangers’ Goodle search history. [OMG Blog]
Are people really watching live-feeds of zoos? [Pajiba]
Yes, I love HGTV’s Steve & Leanne Ford! They do good work! [Jezebel]
A Tik Tok couple promotes LGBTQ visibility during lockdown. [Towleroad]
How many wives can one 90 Day Fiance have? [Starcasm]
Zendaya’s top 10 red carpet looks! [RCFA]
Which wasn’t a problem until he became the target.
When I saw that headline yesterday my mouth dropped because for years they seemed joined at the hip. And you’re right, it’s not that she was nice all those years and then suddenly became a monster. She must have been pretty mean the years they were sitting next to each other at all those events.
Probably true about most people who find themselves at the helm of a gross industry
Despite them keeping company all these years it must hurt to be discarded. After watching his docu he came from really humble beginnings and rose to the fashion top. It never feels good to be shaded by someone you once thought was a mentor or friend, especially if they lifted you up to begin with.
That is so true. I was wondering what happened to him, though I cancelled my Vogue subscription years ago. That must be truly heartbreaking for him. I am going to look up his documentary as I never saw it. He seems like a gentle giant, caring and loving too.
Naw, sorry Chris Nolan, you and WB are gonna have claws out over this and that might be better than the actual film.
Charge me the $20.00 to watch it on my flat screen. You know you were gonna get my money anyway.
Eh, if Tim Gunn is to be believed (and I believe him) Talley is as obnoxious and entitled as anybody else in the industry. I don’t put much weight in him criticizing anybody else.
Exactly what I thought. When I read this headline I was like “and you are?!”
I am extremely curious about this new show, The Fords, as I have been left feeling quite less than enthusiastic about most remodeling shows on HGTV. Most shows feel like that they are unrealistic in their finished products and I have read of lawsuits regarding double the allotted budget and faulty finishes. I wish I could find truthful renovating shows.