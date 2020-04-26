Timothee Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp are reportedly done, he’s telling people he’s single

Timothee Chalamet, Lily Rose Depp during the red carpet of film ' The King ' at the 67th Venice Film Festival, Venice, ITALY-02-09-2019

Bad news for all of the fans of Lily-Rose Depp and Timothee Chalamet as a couple: they’re over. Probably. Maybe. Timothee and Lily Rose apparently got together while they were filming The King back in 2018. They were seen together throughout the fall of 2018 in New York, having dates and walking around the city. There were photos of them making out BIG TIME last September, just as they were doing the promotional tour for The King too. But that seems to be the last time anyone really saw them together. So how long have they been over? No one really knows.

Closing a chapter. Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have split after dating for more than a year, Us Weekly can confirm. The Call Me By Your Name actor, 24, appeared in British Vogue’s May 2020 issue, where the publication also noted that Chalamet is single.

Us broke the news in October 2018 that Chalamet and Depp, 20, were dating after they were spotted kissing in New York City earlier that month. ”They were pretty playful and flirty with each other,” an onlooker told Us at the time, adding that they looked like “a new young couple in love.” Two months later, an eyewitness saw the duo enjoying a “low-key” date night in the Big Apple.

The duo were last publicly photographed together in September 2019 while they locked lips on a boat in Italy.

[From Us Weekly]

I find it hard to believe that Lily Rose and Timothee might have broken up last fall and this is the first whisper we’ve heard about it? My guess is that they were together at least until Christmas, right? Anyway, young love. It happens. They were both too beautiful and cheekboney and Gen Z ironic for it to last. Who should Timothee be with next? Avoid the pop stars, Timmy! I say he should get back with Lourdes Leon, his old classmate and, like, high school girlfriend.

Embed from Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp and Timothee Chalamet attend the premiere of 'The King' during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido in Venice, Italy, on 02 September 2019. | usage worldwide

Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red and Backgrid.

4 Responses to “Timothee Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp are reportedly done, he’s telling people he’s single”

  1. Aurora says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:05 am

    They were a perfect match. They both seem very thirsty.

  2. Lightpurple says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:14 am

    My co-worker will be thrilled to hear this. He was supposed to be doing a play in London next month and she bought tickets to see it three times. She was planning to stalk him. She’s 70.

  3. Ali says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:25 am

    Who is dating during a pandemic?

  4. Other Renee says:
    April 26, 2020 at 8:29 am

    It’s been a year and I say the contract is up on this fauxmance. Young love my ass. No chemistry whatsoever.

