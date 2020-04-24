The Cambridges’ Irish-struggle tour in March cost €1.3 million just in security

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s last “tour” was their three-day blitz in Ireland in mid-March. The trip had a half-assed feel, and there were some theories going around that the trip was organized especially to pull focus from Prince Harry’s return to England, and to give the Cambridges an excuse for why they weren’t doing anything with Meghan when she first arrived in London (because the Cambridges were “resting” post-tour). The Irish tour was a mess, in my opinion – Kate spent a fortune on polka-dotted clown ruffles and Irish-flag cosplay, and I can barely remember any of the “events” they did. But it certainly cost a lot to be that boring:
The cost to the Garda of providing security during the recent visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Ireland has been estimated at €1.3 million. A major security operation was required when Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Republic last month for a trip of just over 48 hours.
It involved armed gardaí from the Emergency Response Unit escorting the couple around with Royal protection officers from Britain. Snipers were also deployed on rooftops in some areas they visited for long periods. The high visibility policing operation, involving uniform frontline members, was also in place in the places they visited and on the routes between those locations.
Significant road diversions were also in place while drains were combed for any explosive devices in advance of their visit. Many of the gardaí involved in the security operation were working overtime in order that regular policing could continue across the country. The cost of the security operation has been confirmed by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in correspondence to the Policing Authority.
Garda sources while it may take some time for all of the overtime and expense claims to be processed before a precise cost could be arrived at, the final bill would be €1.3 million or very close to that figure. Mr Harris told the Policing Authority the visit was a “significant pressure… specifically on the overtime and travel and subsistence budgets”.
The cost of the visit, from March 3rd to 5th, compares to €300,000 for a visit to Ireland of about 36 hours by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. However, the cost to the Garda of the visit was modest compared to the €24 million security budget for the visit of Queen Elizabeth to Ireland in 2011.
I remember the Sussexes’ trip to Ireland and they did several “big” events too, but I guess they just got less security because they weren’t demanding all of these bigger photo-ops. Plus, I don’t think the Sussexes traveled outside of Dublin? I could be misremembering that, but Will & Kate left Dublin and that kind of in-country travel is obviously more expensive and puts a bigger strain on security. Still, I bet no one will say sh-t because Will & Kate are currently being heralded as the saviors of… something. Who knows. This was just a reminder (to me) of how half-assed the Cambridges’ Irish tour really was though, and how it didn’t even make that much sense timing-wise, unless you look at it as “Will & Kate were trying to preempt the Sussexes’ headlines.”
I found the difference in security costs interesting. I can understand the costs for the queen being high – just in terms of people gathering to see her at every appearance, I imagine the costs for just “basic” crowd control and security were really high, never mind everything else involved.
Were the costs higher for William because he’s the future king? or because of the nature of events? They were there slightly longer but not that much longer to warrant 4x more in security costs.
I wonder how their security costs compare for other similar tours – like the Australia tours or something.
I think it’s because he’s the future future king hence why higher costs. Like if something happens to him, that’s one person who absolutely will be King gone.
That’s what I am wondering too. Since they only arrived the evening of the first day, it was really a two and 1/4 day tour so maybe closer to being there around 50 hours. So had the costs been around 500,000 then it would not be as bad. But 4 times the costs really makes you wonder. They didn’t do that many public walkabouts either.
A friend of mine was at one of the Irish events and she said Kate was lovely – incredibly warm, friendly, engaged, and seemed to actually care about the issues they were discussing.
I think when Kate genuinely cares about something, she can do it well. Like her garden which we all admit is juvenile but she seemed to genuinely care about it. But the problem is that she’s pretty lazy overall. She just seems to half ass things and that’s it.
If she put some effort into her work, I’d get a lot quieter with my critiques.
I agree with her being friendly , warm and wonderful mother. No doubt in that. I dont think she cares much about any of cause beacuse otherwise her charity wont be busted with little money needed. She is lazy and she cares about her kids that’s no harm in it. But as future queen consort its problem. Diana was naive when she got married , she is hands on mother than Kate. But she never gave excuse to her duties and she step up her game.
I don’t like them and I don’t hate them either, they’re meh to me, just doing what is expected from them, so don’t jump to my throat, but this is the future king of England and his family, which includes another future king of England. Of course his security will cost more than other royals.
Pence and Trump’s trips cost between 15&18 million. Pence stayed in Trump Doonbeg and flew to Dublin after a 45min drive to Shannon airport for meetings. Maybe Kaiser, you should look at that for a waste of Irish Gardai money.
There is a credible security risk for British royals in Ireland. I know who I, as an Irish tax payer, prefer to pay for.
People can be outraged by the Trump/Pence AND Cambridge security costs at the same time.
