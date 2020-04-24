The Cambridges’ Irish-struggle tour in March cost €1.3 million just in security

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s last “tour” was their three-day blitz in Ireland in mid-March. The trip had a half-assed feel, and there were some theories going around that the trip was organized especially to pull focus from Prince Harry’s return to England, and to give the Cambridges an excuse for why they weren’t doing anything with Meghan when she first arrived in London (because the Cambridges were “resting” post-tour). The Irish tour was a mess, in my opinion – Kate spent a fortune on polka-dotted clown ruffles and Irish-flag cosplay, and I can barely remember any of the “events” they did. But it certainly cost a lot to be that boring:

The cost to the Garda of providing security during the recent visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Ireland has been estimated at €1.3 million. A major security operation was required when Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Republic last month for a trip of just over 48 hours. It involved armed gardaí from the Emergency Response Unit escorting the couple around with Royal protection officers from Britain. Snipers were also deployed on rooftops in some areas they visited for long periods. The high visibility policing operation, involving uniform frontline members, was also in place in the places they visited and on the routes between those locations. Significant road diversions were also in place while drains were combed for any explosive devices in advance of their visit. Many of the gardaí involved in the security operation were working overtime in order that regular policing could continue across the country. The cost of the security operation has been confirmed by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in correspondence to the Policing Authority. Garda sources while it may take some time for all of the overtime and expense claims to be processed before a precise cost could be arrived at, the final bill would be €1.3 million or very close to that figure. Mr Harris told the Policing Authority the visit was a “significant pressure… specifically on the overtime and travel and subsistence budgets”. The cost of the visit, from March 3rd to 5th, compares to €300,000 for a visit to Ireland of about 36 hours by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018. However, the cost to the Garda of the visit was modest compared to the €24 million security budget for the visit of Queen Elizabeth to Ireland in 2011.

[From The Irish Times]

I remember the Sussexes’ trip to Ireland and they did several “big” events too, but I guess they just got less security because they weren’t demanding all of these bigger photo-ops. Plus, I don’t think the Sussexes traveled outside of Dublin? I could be misremembering that, but Will & Kate left Dublin and that kind of in-country travel is obviously more expensive and puts a bigger strain on security. Still, I bet no one will say sh-t because Will & Kate are currently being heralded as the saviors of… something. Who knows. This was just a reminder (to me) of how half-assed the Cambridges’ Irish tour really was though, and how it didn’t even make that much sense timing-wise, unless you look at it as “Will & Kate were trying to preempt the Sussexes’ headlines.”