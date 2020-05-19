Prince Harry & Meghan always ‘had an agenda’ to become international royals

I find it quite suspicious that “royal journalist” Katie Nicholl is suddenly giving away all kinds of scoops to American and Australian media outlets. Katie has a contract with Vanity Fair – surely VF would want her to write about those exclusives, especially the fresh gossip from Prince Willileaks? Last week, Nicholl went to Entertainment Tonight to tell them that Prince William and Harry have definitely reunited via Zoom over the lockdown, but Harry is still rudderless or something. Now Nicholl is giving us a fascinating piece of revisionist history which – you guessed it – sounds like a Cambridge-desired narrative. Apparently, Harry and Meghan always wanted to be “international royals” and they just went too fast too soon:
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘had an agenda from the outset’ to become international ‘roving royals’, an expert has claimed. Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, are currently staying at Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion with their son Archie, one, having officially stepped back from royal duties at the end of March.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl called it ‘inevitable’ that the couple would move overseas but said the speed at which their lives had turned around had ‘surprised everybody.’
She told Australian website 9Honey: ‘I was told from a very early stage in their courtship, they had told a friend of Harry’s that Meghan met quite early on that they wanted to international roving royals and that was going to be their focus.’
Katie said that the couple’s decision to move away from the UK had not come as a surprise, but revealed that it was the speed at which it had happened which had been a shock. The royal expert said that the Duke and Duchess ‘didn’t want to be stuck in one place’ and wanted to make a difference ‘on a world stage.’
She called the decision ‘inevitable’ and said it wasn’t ‘a huge surprise’, explaining that there were signs early on in their relationship that the couple were determined to do things differently. She went on: ‘They had an agenda from the outset – to be international royals.’
An “agenda” you say? If Duchess Kate had one of those agenda things, the reporters would fall all over themselves to wax rhapsodic about her agenda of keenness. In fact, that IS Kate’s agenda: to think about being keen. Anyway, this is revisionist history – clearly Meghan studied Diana’s life and work at some point, and clearly Harry studied his mother’s life and work too. I do think they had goals and an idea for how they could do good work together (internationally) across their lifetimes. What they didn’t expect was for royal households and a fleet of bitchy courtiers to come crashing down on them. They didn’t expect William to go medieval and push to have his brother EXILED. I think about that story from the Times often – many sources around March/April 2019 were always very clear that William was suddenly VERY KEEN to get Harry and Meghan out of the country. William was so petty and jealous. And now he’s using one of his favorite reporters to push a narrative that Harry and Meghan were always going to leave, they had an International Agenda, what was poor Willileaks to do?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Can someone muzzle this woman?
What is AMAZING is: they flew away, now there is a freaking pandemic going on, and Fergie posting photos of a well known pedo Royal and all they have to do is talking about this sort of master plan? REALLY?
That church exit photo is classic.
Harry looks suspicious (as well he might be).
Meghan looks like, “well, it’s almost over. Keep calm and carry on.”
FFK William is glowering. Incandescently.
FFQC Catherine looks like she swallowed a lemon.
Charles is Not Pleased.
Camilla looks like she just realized her flask is in her other handbag.
And these are their church faces!
Love this. Very clever #somechick 😊 That photo is such a snapshot of the reality behind the facade.
I always feel so awful for Harry when I see this photo. Of course, I am only speculating on is feelings, but it’s hard not to notice that he was all smiles and civility when they arrived at the church. To me, this is the face of a man who just got SNUBBED by his own brother and sister in law (and a few others) and is in the mindset of “And THIS is why I left…to hell with them”.
Well this is true and no surprise to anyone. Meghan always made it clear that her interest was the Commonwealth (she even had the flowers of the commonwealth nations embroidered to her veil). Many reporters even said that the plan was that K&W would focus on the UK and H&M would focus on the commonwealth. So yeah, its not a bad thing.
And this ‘surprise at the speed’. I love how the RRs are so ‘surprised’ but for all their expertise they do not ever call out the very blatant bullying and smearing that may have made the Sussexes actually, I dunno… leave?
This lady isn’t saying anything new; just trying to spin it now they are in the US. She seems desperate to break the US market and has also been named as paying others to hack Harry’s phone in court documents, so lets see how that goes.
Having the Cambridges focus on the UK and the Sussexes on the Commonwealth was a good plan that would have allowed everybody the spotlight in their own way. It makes sense even if future roles aren’t considered. William and Kate are both white, British and conservative (or at least surround themselves with conservative staff members). Kate is upper middle class so she’s common but not “too common”. They also heavily rely/push the happy family image so overall they’re relatable to that “Queen and Country” crowd
Meghan is not fully white plus she is pretty liberal. Plus she’s American, divorced and comes from a working class family and her and Harry prefer and do more hands on projects plus more charismatic hence they would naturally draw more international coverage – good or bad.
But I guess the Cambridges didn’t like not having the international spotlight fully on them so jealousy and leaks ensured
it really could have worked so well.
Kate DID have an agenda: to marry Prince William.
Odd that she’s acting like the idea of international focus is new info. isn’t that why the Queen appointed Harry commonwealth youth ambassador& that’s why they got those QCT roles? In the engagement interview they literally discussed doing a lot of work in the Commonwealth& Meghan’s veil reflected that. It was very clear the plan was to use them to appeal to countries who are part of the commonwealth& those thinking of joining especially as Britain sought new trade deals post Brexit& that’s why they did like 3 international tours so quickly.
And logically Harry has Sentabale& has always spent a lot of time in Southern Africa& with a foreign wife who would visit her homeland, obvious they would travel quite a bit.
The terminology is so interesting, isn’t it? Harry and Meghan had an “agenda.” William has a “long term strategy” or whatever BS they use to praise him for not working.
I think they probably did intend to be more “international royals” on a more global scale and I think the Queen intended that, hence the commonwealth positions, and hence Meghan’s veil with the symbols of the commonwealth. I don’t feel like that was a secret. And I think it was always logical that they would spend time in the US.
So all that to say – Kate Nicholls is just using what we all know and putting a spin on it to make it sound like Sussexit was ALWAYS the plan, and I just don’t think that’s true.
I am tired about 10 daily stories of Meghan and Harry
Not you’re, the stories have their pictures, it’s not like you accidentally stumble on them.
Super simple to not read them.
Then don’t read them! Easy! I have no interest in the Kardashians or Taylor Swift so I don’t read them. I just scroll past. It’s not hard.
The Palace should have used it for their Advantage..let do Kat and Wills do the whole ribbon cutting, Baby kissing Things and Meghan and Harry the more international Events.
Poor lying Katie knuckles, I’m surprised that she is not writing about Archie playing dress up in Madea’s dresses.
If anyone went “too fast too quickly” it’s was the BRF and the BM with their attempt at a takedown. Instead of waiting it out (the Sussexes wouldn’t have been in the center spotlight forever, especially as they got pushed further down the line and the Cambridge kids grew up) and harness their popularity, the BRF (looking at you, Cambridges, and a little at you Clarence House) got insecure and threw everything including the kitchen sink at these two. The BM was entirely too heavy handed and pulled every card they had within 2 years. They couldn’t even blackmail the Sussexes in staying cause there was nothing left to hold against them. Both entities “killed” the golden goose.
Yeah, I believe they were meant to be international royals. During their time as working royals the Queen even appointed them as Commonwealth Ambassadors cause the BRF was more than happy to have Meghan as the show-pony for diversity while stabbing her in the back. Now that they’re no longer working royals and don’t represent the Queen it’s a problem. Yeah, okay.
Yes- and it made sense that they would be international given Harry’s interest, Meghan’s previous interest and philanthropic work overseas, and given the fact that Meghan as a POC would have more to offer to many non-white Commonwealth nations who would have seen someone closer to themselves reflected back to them as part of the royal family for the very first time. Not to mention that she spent 7 years living in Canada and has close ties here- and it is a Commonwealth nation.
It is amazing how some British reporters are trying to rewrite the narrative to make them sound nefarious instead of what they actually are which is smart. They cannot stop trying to trash Harry and Meghan which is hilarious because it was bs like that which forced them out in the first place. Sigh, stay classy BRF.
The well is really running dry and I don’t think Katie Nicholl understands the American mindset. We have like 10 chaotic things happening every day, and this was pre-pandemic. If Katie is going to try to make a mark into the American market, she’s going to need new, fresh material. We are over Sussexit. Americans see it as “of course they’d want to come here, it’s America!” Plus we have a larger Black upper class that is protecting H+M, so she and the rest of the Rota trying to make it here need to play it safe. But seriously, she’s making it up as she goes along so the least she could do is make up new stuff.
I thought meghan’s master plan was to become a ‘royal’ and to then become ‘queen’ coz she’s so jealous that kate is married to the heir.
If anyone has the ‘master plan’ it’s Katie’s favourite leakers the middletons. I saw the express put a story out regarding Prince Charles and how the middletons see more of George. Katie was quoted in that. I skimmed the piece and It’s was kiss ass towards the midds. That story came up years ago, around the same time the press were saying ‘skip a generation’.
I think Charles will be their next target, he was getting dragged on twitter today for various things. They are desperate for Kate to get to the throne quicker before William chucks her.
I also think Katie Nicholl is only ‘in’ with kate and the midds, not the rest of the royals, so she is invested in kate getting to the top.
If it was always the plan for them to be international royals, why were the BM and the BRF so surprised when H&M announced their exit? 6 months later they are all still acting surprised, even though this was the agenda. These royal reporters are stalkers. They are following Harry and Meghan to a whole different continent to try to smear them still. It seems like harassment to me, especially since H&M are so “irrelevant “.