Prince Harry & Meghan always ‘had an agenda’ to become international royals

I find it quite suspicious that “royal journalist” Katie Nicholl is suddenly giving away all kinds of scoops to American and Australian media outlets. Katie has a contract with Vanity Fair – surely VF would want her to write about those exclusives, especially the fresh gossip from Prince Willileaks? Last week, Nicholl went to Entertainment Tonight to tell them that Prince William and Harry have definitely reunited via Zoom over the lockdown, but Harry is still rudderless or something. Now Nicholl is giving us a fascinating piece of revisionist history which – you guessed it – sounds like a Cambridge-desired narrative. Apparently, Harry and Meghan always wanted to be “international royals” and they just went too fast too soon:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘had an agenda from the outset’ to become international ‘roving royals’, an expert has claimed. Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, are currently staying at Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry’s $18 million mansion with their son Archie, one, having officially stepped back from royal duties at the end of March. Royal expert Katie Nicholl called it ‘inevitable’ that the couple would move overseas but said the speed at which their lives had turned around had ‘surprised everybody.’ She told Australian website 9Honey: ‘I was told from a very early stage in their courtship, they had told a friend of Harry’s that Meghan met quite early on that they wanted to international roving royals and that was going to be their focus.’ Katie said that the couple’s decision to move away from the UK had not come as a surprise, but revealed that it was the speed at which it had happened which had been a shock. The royal expert said that the Duke and Duchess ‘didn’t want to be stuck in one place’ and wanted to make a difference ‘on a world stage.’ She called the decision ‘inevitable’ and said it wasn’t ‘a huge surprise’, explaining that there were signs early on in their relationship that the couple were determined to do things differently. She went on: ‘They had an agenda from the outset – to be international royals.’

[From The Daily Mail]

An “agenda” you say? If Duchess Kate had one of those agenda things, the reporters would fall all over themselves to wax rhapsodic about her agenda of keenness. In fact, that IS Kate’s agenda: to think about being keen. Anyway, this is revisionist history – clearly Meghan studied Diana’s life and work at some point, and clearly Harry studied his mother’s life and work too. I do think they had goals and an idea for how they could do good work together (internationally) across their lifetimes. What they didn’t expect was for royal households and a fleet of bitchy courtiers to come crashing down on them. They didn’t expect William to go medieval and push to have his brother EXILED. I think about that story from the Times often – many sources around March/April 2019 were always very clear that William was suddenly VERY KEEN to get Harry and Meghan out of the country. William was so petty and jealous. And now he’s using one of his favorite reporters to push a narrative that Harry and Meghan were always going to leave, they had an International Agenda, what was poor Willileaks to do?