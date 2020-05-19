Meghan McCain blames Barack Obama for the ‘culture war’ & Trump presidency

If you can watch The View for more than two consecutive minutes, bless your heart. I cannot. I don’t even mind Whoopi Goldberg (she’s said problematic things, but whatever, I can still listen to her) or Joy Behar (same), but the combination of the group of women all talking over each other just leaves me cold. Add Meghan McCain’s simpering white supremacist routine and I’m out. I have no idea how Mike Redmond at Pajiba can even write all of those Meghan McCain stories, but he’s doing God’s work because she sucks and it’s good to remind people of that daily. So what’s new? Meghan McCain just did a “thanks Obama” for Donald Trump’s disastrous presidency. Meaning, McCain hated Barack Obama’s commencement speech and it just reminded her that Obama CREATED the “culture war” between the GOP and Democrats.

The hosts of The View loved former President Barack Obama’s subtle dig at his successor in this weekend’s virtual commencement speech. Well, all of the hosts except for one, of course. “More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge,” Obama told graduates in his video address. “If the world’s going to get better, it’s going to be up to you.” In response, President Trump called Obama “incompetent.” “I’m giddy about this,” Joy Behar said Monday morning. “I’m really looking forward to watching the brilliant law professor take on the quasi-literate reality show host. This is going to be good!” Sunny Hostin said Obama’s speech took her back to a time when the president was “compassionate and empathetic and reassuring and funny, intelligent, honest, curious.” Then it was Meghan McCain’s turn. “I don’t have a lot to say about this,” she said, before accusing the left of making Obama into “nothing short of a saint.” McCain said she “obviously feels different, as most Republicans and conservatives do. The culture war that I believe is real, and is raging in this country, I believe was ushered in with his administration,” she said of Obama, “and then exacerbated in the Trump administration.” In order to prevent Trump’s re-election, McCain said, “We have to start talking to each other in the middle, and we have to start talking about the faults on both sides, because he was not a perfect president. And I don’t think a perfect president would have ushered in the era of Trump.” For her part, moderator Whoopi Goldberg said she doesn’t believe any president, including Obama, is “perfect.” But that doesn’t make him the equivalent of Trump. “Listen, this man has been battered by this particular guy in the White House for almost five years,” Goldberg said, alluding to Trump’s birther attacks on Obama. “He’s been called incompetent, not an American citizen, so the fact that Obama has said something is great.”

Just consider all of the mental hoops she had to jump through to blame it all on the black president. Obama ushered in the culture war, because he was black and Republicans were butthurt about it and that’s why it’s all his fault! And if Obama had been a better president, then Trump wouldn’t have fake-won, people! That is some sh-t. Personally, and for what it’s worth, I’ve always believed that Obama was the “reason” why Trump “won” too. It’s not Obama’s fault that he’s a brilliant, erudite, compassionate, unscandalous gentleman who happens to be black. But the sheer fact of “eight years of Obama” meant that all the worst white people were mad and they decided to vote en masse for the worst white man they could find. Now those terrible people don’t like it when a mirror is being held up to their white supremacist faces.

