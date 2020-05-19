Meghan McCain blames Barack Obama for the ‘culture war’ & Trump presidency

If you can watch The View for more than two consecutive minutes, bless your heart. I cannot. I don’t even mind Whoopi Goldberg (she’s said problematic things, but whatever, I can still listen to her) or Joy Behar (same), but the combination of the group of women all talking over each other just leaves me cold. Add Meghan McCain’s simpering white supremacist routine and I’m out. I have no idea how Mike Redmond at Pajiba can even write all of those Meghan McCain stories, but he’s doing God’s work because she sucks and it’s good to remind people of that daily. So what’s new? Meghan McCain just did a “thanks Obama” for Donald Trump’s disastrous presidency. Meaning, McCain hated Barack Obama’s commencement speech and it just reminded her that Obama CREATED the “culture war” between the GOP and Democrats.
The hosts of The View loved former President Barack Obama’s subtle dig at his successor in this weekend’s virtual commencement speech. Well, all of the hosts except for one, of course.
“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge,” Obama told graduates in his video address. “If the world’s going to get better, it’s going to be up to you.” In response, President Trump called Obama “incompetent.”
“I’m giddy about this,” Joy Behar said Monday morning. “I’m really looking forward to watching the brilliant law professor take on the quasi-literate reality show host. This is going to be good!” Sunny Hostin said Obama’s speech took her back to a time when the president was “compassionate and empathetic and reassuring and funny, intelligent, honest, curious.”
Then it was Meghan McCain’s turn. “I don’t have a lot to say about this,” she said, before accusing the left of making Obama into “nothing short of a saint.” McCain said she “obviously feels different, as most Republicans and conservatives do. The culture war that I believe is real, and is raging in this country, I believe was ushered in with his administration,” she said of Obama, “and then exacerbated in the Trump administration.”
In order to prevent Trump’s re-election, McCain said, “We have to start talking to each other in the middle, and we have to start talking about the faults on both sides, because he was not a perfect president. And I don’t think a perfect president would have ushered in the era of Trump.”
For her part, moderator Whoopi Goldberg said she doesn’t believe any president, including Obama, is “perfect.” But that doesn’t make him the equivalent of Trump.
“Listen, this man has been battered by this particular guy in the White House for almost five years,” Goldberg said, alluding to Trump’s birther attacks on Obama. “He’s been called incompetent, not an American citizen, so the fact that Obama has said something is great.”
Just consider all of the mental hoops she had to jump through to blame it all on the black president. Obama ushered in the culture war, because he was black and Republicans were butthurt about it and that’s why it’s all his fault! And if Obama had been a better president, then Trump wouldn’t have fake-won, people! That is some sh-t. Personally, and for what it’s worth, I’ve always believed that Obama was the “reason” why Trump “won” too. It’s not Obama’s fault that he’s a brilliant, erudite, compassionate, unscandalous gentleman who happens to be black. But the sheer fact of “eight years of Obama” meant that all the worst white people were mad and they decided to vote en masse for the worst white man they could find. Now those terrible people don’t like it when a mirror is being held up to their white supremacist faces.
I only got about 30 seconds into it, but enjoy:
Screencaps from The View, President Obama.
That “culture war” was ushered in during the Obama presidency. Not by Obama. By racists who revealed themselves in alarming numbers in response to his election. Now they’ve been empowered by Trump, and here we are.
Thank you. My mind was just spinning with all these thoughts, and I was trying to figure out how to coalesce them into something coherent. But you did it for me.
This all day. Of all the victims blaming nonsense…
I have European friends who ask all the time, “How could you…? What happened…?” And I know they don’t mean me personally, as a WoC and a progressive liberal, but even when I explain that the current state of affairs is a reaction to or effect of a number of things, but chiefly racism and misogyny, they reply with disbelief that *we* let this happen as a collective. And honestly, I get it. I feel it, too. And some days I am paralyzed with terror that “we” will let it happen again.
I get why white supremacists and other racist idiots vote for Republican candidates. What I really do not understand – to this day – is why PoC would vote red and Trump in particular. It’s similar to women voting for their health care choices being taken away or poor people rejecting health insurance for all. It just does not make sense.
And it’s not just his race, that’s the majority but not all in my opinion. It’s also the fact that he didn’t try to hide his obvious intelligence and class behind a folksy facade. He is everything they hate from his speech, to his manners, to his food choices. He is also openly compassionate and empathetic, in their eyes that means weak. He’s the definition of “liberal elite” in their eyes.
This “culture war Obama created and fomented” has been a right wing narrative for so long. I honestly have no idea how to counter it. People are so knee-jerk angry about his very existence and it baffles me to no end.
She hates him because he beat her father…badly. However her father wanted Obama to speak at his funeral & banned Trump’s attendance. She should follow her father’s attempt in his final request & stop spewing & encouraging racist BS.
I don’t know if that’s the reason. I tend to think she’s just perpetuating the usual right wing BS about Obama. I remember the 08 campaign so vividly. McCain was really phoning it in towards the end. Losing must have been hard, but I also tend to think it was a relief.
I may be in a very salty mood today but I hate Meghan “My Father” McCain. Why did she become a thing? So what if her father was John McCain? She’d done nothing of note and is no insightful. She’s one of those “white-entitled privilege personified” types. And I’m white.
Well of course. I mean, it’s been what, MAYBE 2-3 generations since we had segregated schools? So of course all the racist trash are going to blame the highly educated, empathetic black man for starting a culture war. I mean, how dare he president while black. That’s a position for white folks, maybe even the really stupid ones who are known for reality shows and not for doing anything remotely good for the world. So yes, the culture war started because a black man dared to win the presidency. It set off all the lunatics, and they went out and got their ‘revenge’ by hitching their horse to the Trump cart.
The Meghan McCain’s of the world know exactly what they’re saying and doing. She’s shown her hand too many times.
Imagine thinking that you have an idea, and this is that idea.
Thank you for getting me to a laugh because I was about to explode!
Brilliantly put!
It’s a bit rich that this one talks about coming together in the middle when she has previously shrieked about Democrats being “the party of infanticide” and called herself “tribal”. STFU. She was sitting at that table for months, demanding that Democrats convince her to vote for their nominee. She basically wanted to be courted. By a nominee who moves so far to her side that they were only Democrat on paper. What a narcissistic Karen. Party over country any day for this one. But it’s easy to sit out Trump if you’re white and rich.
Her approach to politics is anything but patriotic and her fetishizing the flag and the military doesn’t change that.
Did she forget about Sarah Palin? She was the first national candidate to speak in gibberish and tell outlandish and easily provable lies while the media treated her like she was legit and all was normal. Trump would not exist were it not for the mess McCain and the useful idiots in the press made.
Yes. I 100% remember Sarah Palin’s first hateful, snarky speech as the VP pick as the beginning of this latest era of proud ignorance and defiant disinformation.
EXACTLY. Palin was the precursor to Trump. Ignorant and fomenting a false sense of grievances and victimization among people who’ve been on the winning side of most of the equation (not talking about poor people, talking about comfortable suburban white people like those who threaten to riot if their gym is still closed because of the pandemic.)
There are things the Obama administration could have done better, like all administrations. Hindsight is 20/20. But to blame this disaster on Obama when the GOP has been fomenting victimization and ignorance and resentment for decades is laughable. Especially when Daddy picked and amplified the poster child of that anger as his running mate. And the same goes to his former aides who now make careers wringing their hands about it on cable news.
I want to say she is white mediocrity personified, but frankly that would be insulting to all the mediocre white people out there.
So I’ll just say that she should remember that her dying dad personally asked President Obama to speak at his funeral.
Obama is over three years gone now so how much longer are they going to blame him for the current problems we are now having. What a bunch of clowns. As for McCain, she needs to sit down.
Y’all I hate those stupid knot headbands that everyone keeps wearing. They look like a unicorn horn. I don’t know if it’s a southern thing or an everywhere thing, but every time I go to Publix, I see 30 women pushing carts with those goofy $100 headbands on their heads.
Because remember kids, there’s no crime a white man can commit that can’t somehow be blamed on the black man who hasn’t even in office for almost four years!!
God I hate this woman. 45 had made every single aspect of life worse for almost everyone in this country except the wealthy, he flouts laws on a regular basis, aided by his cronies, he’s made the country a laughingstock the world over and tanked our standing and credibility and pretty much every day ignores the death toll of a pandemic that he helped make worse here in the US and STILL most of her vitriol is saved for Obama.
They need to kick her ass off this show NOW. No one needs this and the only people asking for it are on Fox News – she should ask for a job over there. Of course, I’m not sure her constant “MUH FATHER!!” refrain will be as accepted considering the hatchet job 45 did on him, but still. Do the airwaves a favor.
She needs to meet Locke.
‘…Have you got something to say? You’re nothing without your daddy, and your daddy ain’t here. Never forget that. Here, this should help you remember!” And just like that nobody has to endure her ridiculousness ever again.
He created the culture war by existing. Damn him for existing. If only he didn’t exist then there would be no such thing as culture or wars, much less a culture war.
These people just make me explode with rage. How can you be so callous and stupid? How can maintaining the status quo of white supremacy, patriarchy and capitalism make you this blind? I just don’t know how you guys in the US live with this and not punch people all day.
Yes, it’s Obama’s fault he is black y’all! It’s also his fault that the racists lost it cause he had the nerve to be the President & have all that power! Totally his fault!! *eye roll*
Obama truly lives in their heads rent-free. Ms. “My Father” needs to hush! And she needs to remember her own FATHER wanted Obama to speak at his funeral, so ponder that ma’am.