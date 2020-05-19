Lisa Kudrow on Friends’ all white cast: ‘it should be looked at as a time capsule’

Lisa Kudrow is in the new Steve Carrell series, Space Force. The show looks funny and the cast is comprised of really solid comedic actors, like Lisa. While doing press for the show, the Sunday Times asked about Friends because we got this close to some form of a reunion but COVID was all, “psyche!” So now all we have is to once again talk about the show. (Not like the cast is ever not going to be asked about it.) The discussion, however, is leaning more and more into the question of how well did the show actually age? It certainly lacked for diversity and for a show that had strong LGBTQ characters in supporting roles, it made a lot of insensitive remarks. Lisa handled the question deftly, I think, when she said that the show does fall short in many ways when held up to today’s light but maybe it should be viewed more as a time capsule.
Friends star Lisa Kudrow has defended the hit 90s sitcom, saying it was “progressive” at the time but would not feature an all-white cast if it was made today.
The actress, 56, played Phoebe Buffay in every episode of the show – about six young adults living in New York City – between 1994 and 2004.
Kudrow told The Sunday Times that fans should look at the show as a “time capsule”, saying it would be “completely different” now.
She said: “Well, it would not be an all-white cast, for sure. I’m not sure what else, but, to me, it should be looked at as a time capsule, not for what they did wrong.
“Also, this show thought it was very progressive. There was a guy whose wife discovered she was gay and pregnant, and they raised the child together.
“We had surrogacy too. It was, at the time, progressive.”
David Schwimmer said something similar in his Guardian interview. It not that the cast doesn’t understand the criticisms of the show, but when the show was being made, there were many progressive themes that hadn’t been portrayed in a mainstream program. Many shows suffer when considered through current, hopefully progressed, sensibilities. My all-time favorite TV show, M*A*S*H, still blows me away but OMG is it tragically sexist, among other outdated ideas. So I agree that it’s okay to view certain shows as time capsules as long as we can point out the ills of that time period as well.
The one thing, however, that I really wish the Friends cast would acknowledge when discussing the ‘all white cast’ is that Friends was inspired by Living Single, especially after this point was made repeatedly after David’s interview. There is a lot to suggest that Friends wasn’t just inspired by Living Single, but was likely the reason it was created, specifically an all-white version of the very well done and popular LS. So it’s fine to say that the show is progressive for the time in which it was made, but respect who blazed that trail while you are doing so.
Just my feeling and I could be wrong, but if I were one of them not sure I’d want to bring up the “all-black Living Single” in response to criticisms of Friends being all white. That could be a mine field if not said exactly right, and I can hear the missteps already.
My favorite 90′s show, Buffy, also doesn’t age well because of its all white main cast. Did I think about it at that time? Nope. I thank god I changed and grew over the years. But yeah, I still think that Whedon should have done better.
I think Firefly is even worse when it comes to Asian representation. It takes place in a universe where Chinese culture is supposed to be equally prominent as Anglo culture but the Tams were whitewashed and I can’t think of any prominent side characters that were Chinese. It’s very much a product of a limited white guy’s notion of diversity as being a matter of casting black characters.
You’re right. I never liked Firefly so only saw it once years ago. And I never think about it, but now that I am, you’re definitely right.
I think the only tv serie of the ’90s that showed diversity was ER.
The show was a mixed bag, in that it did have a lesbian relationship from the beginning (secondary characters, obviously, but still it was always there) and that became less a focus as the show went on, which I liked because it said to me that something that had been a big deal initially wasn’t a big deal anymore. But some of the characters were pretty homophobic, at least in their comments/jokes.
There absolutely should have been more diversity, if not in the core characters, then in the supporting characters. I can think of very very few characters who were non-white, and for 10 years of a show set in NYC, that’s just ridiculous and sad.
Not only a gay couple, but they got married on the show. That was a pretty big deal then. I mean, culturally it was a mixed bag, but I don’t think that wedding gets the credit it should. It may have really impacted Gen X more than people realize. For all the idiots I know? And I know some idiots…I don’t know anyone in my generation from school or elsewhere who ever says anything against gay civil rights.
The 90s were a weird time, man. In some ways it was so progressive and yet there was sooooo much that shouldn’t have been made into jokes. I was watching some old Seinfeld last night and it was an episode called “The Suicide” and wouldn’t you believe it – Jerry was up there doing a stand up bit about suicide. It’s horrific to see now because it a) wasn’t funny and b) was incredibly insensitive.
I also started watching Cougar Town. I REALLY enjoy Courtney in that – honestly it’s funnier (to me) than Friends ever was. But I do have a deep love for Chandler Bing that will probably never go away.
Looking back at something that was on TV that long ago is always tricky. Did it have its issues even at the time? Yes. It was a sitcom. Looking back, most of them only hold up so-so.
I keep seeing this diversity criticism about so many shows and it’s not wrong to point it out. TV has come a long loooong way though, thank god. But sometimes what was portrayed, wasn’t that unrealistic. I keep seeing this thrown at Sex and the City as well. But does anyone think that in real life, these women would’ve had a wildly diverse group of friends? I don’t but correct me if I’m way off. But on the other hand, it’s TV, so it doesn’t have to be realistic (SATC and Friends weren’t anyway). It could also just be about giving people a job.
Sometimes looking back helps us see what has improved and what is sadly still the same.
I don’t think the Sex and the city girls would have had diverse friends, you’re totally right. Not even today. Agree.
TV has come a long way. I spend a lot of time watching the CW so maybe my views are colored by that world. LGBTQ leads, very diverse casts and romantic interests. I see it. Not so much in movies though. But television is the place to be if you ask me, and has been for a while.
The Monica fat jokes still bother me. “Did someone sit on my Kit-Kat?” That shit drives me crazy. She wasn’t even *that fat*. Friends has it’s moments, but for the most part it has always made me cringe.
I’m GenX. Friends was my introduction to the concept of marriage equality. I believe the show helped push the mainstream into more progressive territory.
But the criticisms anout lack of diversity are not new. It was criticized for bejng whitewhitewhite at the time! Maybe it’s a time capsule in the sense that the criticisms were ignored with impunity in the 90s. And maybe, ironically, shows like Friends – progressive in some ways and regressive in others – helped her us to a place where seeing all white, cishet, able-bodied casts looks dumb and unrealistic.
It’s also served as a springboard for discussion about homophobia, transphobia, fatphobia with my kids. There are lots of points where the enitre joke is someone’s identity. Chandler’s dad is gay! Haha? And a drag queen? Get it? And – get this – Monica used to be fat! So funny!
Most of all it’s given me a chance to talk to them about toxoc relationships and how Ross and Rachel are not goals.
Wow. It seems I have a lot od feelings about Friends 😂