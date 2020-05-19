Prince Harry & Meghan to have a ‘quiet day as a family’ for their anniversary

I can keep talking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding until the cows come home. I love talking about royal weddings! And Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding left people SHOOK. I think even the royal family was surprised by the outpouring of support for “the spare” and his American bride on that day. I think H&M’s popularity in those first six months of marriage was a big reason why the smear campaign began in earnest that autumn. Anyway, yesterday I posted tons of photos from the wedding day – go here to see. I’m including more in this post. Something we don’t talk about enough is how emotional Harry was throughout the wedding. He was so nervous before Meghan walked down the aisle, and then he was barely able to keep his cool throughout the ceremony.
So what are Harry and Meghan’s plans for their anniversary, which they’re celebrating in lockdown in LA? A predictably quiet day. A family source told Town & Country that H&M will “be spending a quiet day as a family.” There is also no expectation that the Sussexes will release any new videos, photos or messages today, unlike the video for Archie’s first birthday two weeks ago. Again, I have to think that before the pandemic, Meghan and Harry probably intended to have already launched a new Instagram account, and they probably would have used their IG and their anniversary to highlight charities or something. My wish for their quiet anniversary: go ahead and launch the new Insta!!! PLEASE.
What else? Tatler had a gallery of photos inside Tyler Perry’s LA home, where H&M are allegedly staying rent-free, much to the chagrin of British reporters. They keep bringing up the fact that Harry and Meghan aren’t paying anything like… that’s something unusual for royals. I would ask how many freebies Will & Kate have gotten in the past decade, because they’ve gotten A LOT.
And finally, some photos from the Sussexes’ wedding day which are rarely seen:
Two years ago today! As Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan celebrate their second wedding anniversary, a few lesser seen moments from the Sussexes' 2018 wedding…
No one knows what the Sussexes finances really are. They might not have that much in the bank right now (as opposed to investments and such). By their own admission, Charles is still funding them for the time being. He’s paying at least part of their security and their rent for Frogmore. Independence from Charles is probably more important to them than where they live right now.
Gosh that was such a lovely wedding! So much love and joy, I teared up several times while watching it. I hope the Sussex’s have a great day together with their beautiful baby and I wish them many, many joy filled years together!
Harry’s emotions during that ceremony…..he adores her so much and was so happy.
most diverse royal wedding in british history. just look at the adorable flower girls.
Remembering their engagement interview,they were so happy and excited for their future and naive. Harry must be mortified by his family.
I agree. Plus she had the Commonwealth flowers sewn into her veil which shows how excited she was to work for the RF. It’s very disheartening.
So are we all back to believing the “family source” again now? I thought the latest legal thing was that absolutely nobody from the Sussex camp was ever talking to the press again? It certainly sounds plausible that anyone would chill out at home for an anniversary under quarantine, I’m just confused why this is being reported as fact.
They are not talking to the TABLOID press. Maybe look up who they specifically addressed in their letters about “0 tolerance”. Also, if this was the Sun reporting, then I’d be dubious. Town & Country seem to report facts, without any colourful commentary
Meghan had T&C at her last engagement too!
Their wedding was unforgettable. Harry’s emotions were so touching and the most seen from any royal husband, Meghan’s giddy smiles at Harry’s cheeky glances, Doria watching her daughter so proudly. The looks they gave each other all throughout the ceremony, never have we seen a royal couple show so much affection on their wedding day. It was like they were the only two people there. Her beautiful veil and tiara, the simplicity of her crisp, white gown and iconic minimal makeup look was pure bridal elegance and showed off her natural beauty. The speeches were amazing and the choir took us to church. The diverse crowds were phenomenal from the chapel all the way to the Long Walk, and the photos are stunning, especially the overhead shot of the two in the carriage holding hands. Even the weather was on their side! It was the best and most engaging royal wedding I have watched, with a unifying and delightfully informal touch. Happy 2 year anniversary! I hope they have a lovely day today.
