Prince Harry & Meghan to have a ‘quiet day as a family’ for their anniversary

Royal wedding

I can keep talking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding until the cows come home. I love talking about royal weddings! And Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding left people SHOOK. I think even the royal family was surprised by the outpouring of support for “the spare” and his American bride on that day. I think H&M’s popularity in those first six months of marriage was a big reason why the smear campaign began in earnest that autumn. Anyway, yesterday I posted tons of photos from the wedding day – go here to see. I’m including more in this post. Something we don’t talk about enough is how emotional Harry was throughout the wedding. He was so nervous before Meghan walked down the aisle, and then he was barely able to keep his cool throughout the ceremony.

So what are Harry and Meghan’s plans for their anniversary, which they’re celebrating in lockdown in LA? A predictably quiet day. A family source told Town & Country that H&M will “be spending a quiet day as a family.” There is also no expectation that the Sussexes will release any new videos, photos or messages today, unlike the video for Archie’s first birthday two weeks ago. Again, I have to think that before the pandemic, Meghan and Harry probably intended to have already launched a new Instagram account, and they probably would have used their IG and their anniversary to highlight charities or something. My wish for their quiet anniversary: go ahead and launch the new Insta!!! PLEASE.

What else? Tatler had a gallery of photos inside Tyler Perry’s LA home, where H&M are allegedly staying rent-free, much to the chagrin of British reporters. They keep bringing up the fact that Harry and Meghan aren’t paying anything like… that’s something unusual for royals. I would ask how many freebies Will & Kate have gotten in the past decade, because they’ve gotten A LOT.

And finally, some photos from the Sussexes’ wedding day which are rarely seen:

Royal wedding

Royal wedding

Royal wedding

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to “Prince Harry & Meghan to have a ‘quiet day as a family’ for their anniversary”

  1. Nev says:
    May 19, 2020 at 8:42 am

    Happy Anniversary!!

    Reply
  2. Lonnie tinks says:
    May 19, 2020 at 8:47 am

    Happy Anniversary! Is it terrible to say that I am still disappointed with that wedding dress two years later?

    Reply
    • Em says:
      May 19, 2020 at 9:04 am

      Me too. But I feel she didn’t want to do too much. I loved the veil and the reception dress too though.

      Reply
  3. Nancy says:
    May 19, 2020 at 8:49 am

    I love her dress so much, plus the tiara!!! Arghhhh.

    Reply
  4. lemonylips says:
    May 19, 2020 at 8:52 am

    I can’t imagine them staying at a house like that. I mean, just talking from personal perspective, I’d always rent a place that at least has some similarity to my own style. I know it’s free and massive and all, but still this house would depress me, apart from the kids room. That seems cosy.

    Reply
    • Ali says:
      May 19, 2020 at 8:54 am

      How do you know it’s free??

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      May 19, 2020 at 8:57 am

      I’d be all over that bathroom. But the ‘motivational quote’ in the kitchen got me. SO cheesy. Although, it could have been added just to stage the photos, so who knows.

      I like parts of the house. But it’s very… I don’t know. It just doesn’t seem lived in, in a way. And maybe this is due to the photography, but it just seems so dark and kind of gloomy?

      Reply
      • lemonylips says:
        May 19, 2020 at 9:06 am

        that dinning room, with those chairs and what looks like a fresco…. it really hurt my eyes. And yeah, sign was probably staged but I had the same reaction. Just looks gloomy to me too.

    • Ainsley7 says:
      May 19, 2020 at 9:04 am

      No one knows what the Sussexes finances really are. They might not have that much in the bank right now (as opposed to investments and such). By their own admission, Charles is still funding them for the time being. He’s paying at least part of their security and their rent for Frogmore. Independence from Charles is probably more important to them than where they live right now.

      Reply
      • GuestWho says:
        May 19, 2020 at 9:27 am

        Where was that admission? I missed it. I understand the security costs, but I missed anyone saying that he was paying for Frogmore (which will go down in history as the worst wedding present ever).

    • MsIam says:
      May 19, 2020 at 9:41 am

      As opposed to one of those gloomy castles with all of that overdone gilt and flicked wallpaper or damask or whatever it is? Well to each his own I guess. I think Tyler’s house is gorgeous and hardly dark, it has floor to ceiling windows.

      Reply
  5. S808 says:
    May 19, 2020 at 8:52 am

    Happy Anniversary to the Sussexes! I’m an outsider and it feels like they’ve been married for at least 5 years, not only 2! I hope Archie gave them both big kisses!

    Reply
  6. Harla says:
    May 19, 2020 at 8:53 am

    Gosh that was such a lovely wedding! So much love and joy, I teared up several times while watching it. I hope the Sussex’s have a great day together with their beautiful baby and I wish them many, many joy filled years together!

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    May 19, 2020 at 8:54 am

    Harry’s emotions during that ceremony…..he adores her so much and was so happy.

    Reply
  8. RoyalBlue says:
    May 19, 2020 at 8:54 am

    she looks like a princess! i loved both her and Harry outfit choices.

    most diverse royal wedding in british history. just look at the adorable flower girls.

    Reply
  9. vanna says:
    May 19, 2020 at 8:55 am

    Omid’s photo of the princes from above in the stairway could be interpreted as a subtle diss of Willileaks hairline. Of course only if one is ungenereous and tained as me.

    Reply
  10. Noki says:
    May 19, 2020 at 9:14 am

    Remembering their engagement interview,they were so happy and excited for their future and naive. Harry must be mortified by his family.

    Reply
    • Ginger says:
      May 19, 2020 at 10:06 am

      I agree. Plus she had the Commonwealth flowers sewn into her veil which shows how excited she was to work for the RF. It’s very disheartening.

      Reply
  11. Charfromdarock says:
    May 19, 2020 at 9:19 am

    That house does look dreary.

    Oh well, happy anniversary to them wherever they are residing at the moment.

    Reply
  12. 10KTurtle says:
    May 19, 2020 at 9:32 am

    So are we all back to believing the “family source” again now? I thought the latest legal thing was that absolutely nobody from the Sussex camp was ever talking to the press again? It certainly sounds plausible that anyone would chill out at home for an anniversary under quarantine, I’m just confused why this is being reported as fact.
    I love all the green-ness of these wedding photos. I don’t think I appreciated it the first time I saw these.

    Reply
    • Love says:
      May 19, 2020 at 10:00 am

      They are not talking to the TABLOID press. Maybe look up who they specifically addressed in their letters about “0 tolerance”. Also, if this was the Sun reporting, then I’d be dubious. Town & Country seem to report facts, without any colourful commentary

      Meghan had T&C at her last engagement too!

      Reply
  13. Pearl Grey says:
    May 19, 2020 at 9:43 am

    Their wedding was unforgettable. Harry’s emotions were so touching and the most seen from any royal husband, Meghan’s giddy smiles at Harry’s cheeky glances, Doria watching her daughter so proudly. The looks they gave each other all throughout the ceremony, never have we seen a royal couple show so much affection on their wedding day. It was like they were the only two people there. Her beautiful veil and tiara, the simplicity of her crisp, white gown and iconic minimal makeup look was pure bridal elegance and showed off her natural beauty. The speeches were amazing and the choir took us to church. The diverse crowds were phenomenal from the chapel all the way to the Long Walk, and the photos are stunning, especially the overhead shot of the two in the carriage holding hands. Even the weather was on their side! It was the best and most engaging royal wedding I have watched, with a unifying and delightfully informal touch. Happy 2 year anniversary! I hope they have a lovely day today.

    Reply
  14. sipnbubbly says:
    May 19, 2020 at 9:51 am

    Some of those photos on Tatler’s website are of his former Atlanta home in Buckhead. Can these people not get anything right?

    https://www.ajc.com/blog/radiotvtalk/tyler-perry-former-buckhead-mansion-still-for-sale-one-year-later-now-for-million/TjxlJcSoKAT4OOZvW3493H/

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment