Jeremy Renner accuses Sonni Pacheco of misappropriating funds from Ava’s trust

Another day, another accusation between Sonni Pacheco and Jeremy Renner. They split in late 2014 after less than a year of marriage, and after Sonni gave birth to their daughter Ava. Since then, it’s been nothing but competing court filings, messy custody battles, arguments about child support payments and of course, accusations about affairs, violence, guns and more. Over time, I’ve come to side more with Sonni, especially since we can see the kind of emotional abuse Renner has tried to inflict on her in broad daylight through court filings. Well, now it’s time for Renner to formally accuse Sonni of misappropriating Ava’s child support money.

Jeremy Renner is accusing his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco of misappropriating their daughter’s trust fund for her own personal use. In court documents filed last Tuesday and obtained by PEOPLE, the actor, 49, alleged Pacheco, 29, had transferred nearly $50,000 in less than two years from their 7-year-old daughter Ava’s trust fund account. “In an email to Mr. Renner’s business manager, Jeffrey Jacobs, dated April 23, 2019, [Pacheco] admitted transferring funds from the minor’s trust account to her personal account in violation of the Court’s Order, stating: ‘The money transfers to my bank were to keep my afloat/provide [the minor] Christmas presents/birthday gift bags and essentials for her bday party – after all my savings were spent on lawyers/child custody evaluator,’” Renner’s court documents asserted. Pacheco allegedly made another transfer that same month from Ava’s trust fund to her personal checking account for an amount over $10,000. “[Pacheco told] Jacobs in an email eight months later, ‘Please note the number of $10,701.40 was taken out of this account to pay my property taxes for 6 months. Once again this year like the past years, mine and [A.R.]’s savings have been drained from attorney fees,’” Renner’s filing alleged. In a statement made exclusively to PEOPLE, Pacheco responded to Renner’s allegations, saying, “I am sick of being continually bullied, having my name slandered, and the truth muted. Anyone, who is a parent knows that the most important thing in the world is their child’s health and safety,” she said. “Over the years it’s hard to fathom what I’ve seen and what people have told me they’ve seen in regards to Jeremy’s disturbing actions while our child is in his care. Unfortunately, these actions have landed me in a position to need to retain legal support, undergo a child custody evaluation, and now have a plan parent coordinator,” Pacheco added. “It is hard for me to stay muted because, after all this time, money, and energy spent putting safety measures in place to keep our daughter safe while once again in Jeremy’s care, these measures are still being violated as of today.”

[From People]

I have a question for all of the legal-beagle Celebitches out there: couldn’t the argument be made that some child support money could go towards mortgage payments? I mean, that *is* supporting a child, making sure the child has a roof over her head and whatnot. Same with using child support to buy Christmas presents? And why is Renner constantly auditing Sonni? At what point does it become financial abuse? Maybe I’m completely in the wrong here, but it feels like Jeremy Renner is mad that he has to pay Sonni. Sonni is mad that Jeremy leaves loaded guns around the house and that he threatened to kill her and that he’s likely endangering their daughter.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images