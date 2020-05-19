Kourtney Kardashian isn’t shampooing her hair, she just runs water through it

Kourtney Kardashian might have kquit Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but she’s like her sisters during quarantine: still trying to provide some kind of content. That is how Kourtney and Khloe ended up doing a YouTube video together for Kourtney’s Poosh brand, which is just “Goop, but lazy.” There’s one part which is getting picked up widely: apparently, Kourtney has been experimenting with NOT shampooing her hair during the lockdown, even after a workout. Honestly, you can tell.

In a live video posted to YouTube on May 13 as part of Kourtney Kardashian’s “Wellness Wednesday” YouTube series, Kourt and sister Khloé Kardashian revealed how social distancing has impacted their routines and, well, let’s just say they’ve stopped washing their hair. While the sisters have not quite stopped their hair washing for good, in the broadcast, they revealed they have not been washing their hair as frequently as before. “You’re turning into me with the hair touching, I just want you to know,” Khloé says at the beginning of the live video, to which Kourtney responds, “You know why? Because this is hair from just taking a shower and letting it dry and sleeping on it. I haven’t even brushed my hair today!” Kourtney that that she’s been washing her hair without shampoo after working out. Khloe said she does a full shampoo wash at the beginning of the week, and then dry shampoo for the rest of the week.

[From Teen Vogue]

I get that everyone now says that you shouldn’t shampoo your hair every day, and that it’s good to give your hair a break (especially during the lockdown) from treatments, dye, etc. I hear that, and I’ve found that it does feel like my dye job “lasts” longer when I’m not shampooing my hair constantly. But the most time I can ever go is 48 hours. Especially with workouts or walks or whatever – I would smell rank and I would feel gross. And honestly, Kourtney has nice hair and it looks like crap in this video. Just sayin’.