Kourtney Kardashian isn’t shampooing her hair, she just runs water through it

Kourtney Kardashian might have kquit Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but she’s like her sisters during quarantine: still trying to provide some kind of content. That is how Kourtney and Khloe ended up doing a YouTube video together for Kourtney’s Poosh brand, which is just “Goop, but lazy.” There’s one part which is getting picked up widely: apparently, Kourtney has been experimenting with NOT shampooing her hair during the lockdown, even after a workout. Honestly, you can tell.
In a live video posted to YouTube on May 13 as part of Kourtney Kardashian’s “Wellness Wednesday” YouTube series, Kourt and sister Khloé Kardashian revealed how social distancing has impacted their routines and, well, let’s just say they’ve stopped washing their hair.
While the sisters have not quite stopped their hair washing for good, in the broadcast, they revealed they have not been washing their hair as frequently as before. “You’re turning into me with the hair touching, I just want you to know,” Khloé says at the beginning of the live video, to which Kourtney responds, “You know why? Because this is hair from just taking a shower and letting it dry and sleeping on it. I haven’t even brushed my hair today!” Kourtney that that she’s been washing her hair without shampoo after working out. Khloe said she does a full shampoo wash at the beginning of the week, and then dry shampoo for the rest of the week.
I get that everyone now says that you shouldn’t shampoo your hair every day, and that it’s good to give your hair a break (especially during the lockdown) from treatments, dye, etc. I hear that, and I’ve found that it does feel like my dye job “lasts” longer when I’m not shampooing my hair constantly. But the most time I can ever go is 48 hours. Especially with workouts or walks or whatever – I would smell rank and I would feel gross. And honestly, Kourtney has nice hair and it looks like crap in this video. Just sayin’.
Gross.
I workout so I gently wash my hair every other day with a soft shampoo and it is healthy. Water doesn’t wash and an unwashed scalp smell, no matter how you slice it.
That’s taking it too far imo. Nasty.
Fine hair here. I have to wash my hair every day even if I don’t work out, or I can use dry shampoo day 2 IF i wear my hair up, even then it only lasts for 1/2 day.
God bless all of you who can go multiple days. I envy you!
My hair SO thick and dry that I can’t wash my hair any more than once a week otherwise it just gets even drier. I can’t use a hairdryer either on my hair really so again, have to wash less frequently as it takes ages to dry naturally. I could leave it a month before it actually got greasy (not that I would!) Ashamedly i do no exercise whatsoever so don’t have that issue of gross post workout hair!
She probably has tons of product on it usually. Then, you have to shampoo it. Surely she takes multiple showers a day when they’re shooting, too.
I don’t shampoo every day. My hair is super dry and it would be like straw if I did that. I do rinse with water, and I do clean my scalp. I comb it with a fine tooth wooden comb (the smooth kind, with varnish) before bathing to remove tangles, any accumulated dust etc, then rinse well. I also have a little scalp scrubbie. It’s a small oval plastic scrubber with thick, soft “bristles” which reaches through the hair to clean the scalp. I wrecked my hair with extensions so I have to be gentle with it.
There is a whole “no poo” thing that some folks swear by. You keep your hair clean and wean off shampoo. A little coconut oil is nice every now and then, I think they allow that. IDK, I do shampoo, but not every single day.
And I do not smell! TYVM! (If I get sweaty, of course I wash it.)
Can’t believe I am commenting on Kourtney K’s hair. LOL.
Way better off just using a gentle every day kind of shampoo with good ingredients and washing at least occasionally. I get that you’re not supposed to over wash, but if you’re working out or just sweating from humidity/temp, you’re going to want to cleanse at least a bit.
If I wash on a Monday I’ll end up washing again by Wednesday evening or Thursday morning, depending on what I’ve done that week and assuming I have a decent dry shampoo. That’s the LONGEST I’ll go though unless I’ve gotten a fresh color – then I’ll try to wait a bit longer. But I’ll use one of my Briogeo or Verb shampoos and put a mask on the ends while I shave my legs and wash up.
It took a lot of effort to get my hair to the point where I could even skip one day. It’s definitely healthier in a lot of ways since I’ve done that – but if you’re not using a harsh shampoo I really doubt that washing it even every other day is going to hurt.
Do you have any recommendations for gentle/good shampoos?
I’ve really enjoyed Verb’s ghost line. I have really long, fine hair, and I find that gives it a boost without feeling like it’s heavy or oily. I also like Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind line – I’ve tried the Matcha and Apple one as well as the Banana one – I find the apple one is a bit more cleansing.
The shampoo that I used to kind of ease off of shampooing was Perfect Hair Day by Living Proof. I found after a while I didn’t really see the benefits continuing (I assume everything balanced and it just wasn’t giving me that ‘wow’ anymore), so I switched to the other ones I mentioned. But it did a great job at balancing the PH of my scalp, which I think helped a lot in terms of trying to shampoo less frequently. I think Treseme has a PH balancing shampoo now, too. I had used a Loreal EverPure shampoo too – which was formulated without sulfates I believe – which was gentle and I remember liking it. I just tend to get bored and like trying new stuff as far as my hair goes.
Given all the concerns about ‘rona droplets lingering in the air for hours, you’d think she would wash it more now 🤷♀️
My scalp gets way too greasy to risk not washing with shampoo, but my hair ends is actually very dry so I usually wash every other day (any longer and I turn into a grease ball).
I usually wear a shower cap the days I don’t want to wash my hair, but the odd times when I’ve just wet my hair, my hair does feel more conditioned and soft.
My friend is really into natural alternatives (some stuff is just plain crazy to me) and she’s also experimenting with not using shampoo this lockdown. I should ask her how it’s going…
I’ve been washing my hair a lot less during lockdown, and it’s in much better condition now. Many people swear that less shampoo is better for your hair in general. I’ve wanted to wean myself off it for a long time, but I only last a couple of days before I give in and wash it again so usually I’m stuck in that cycle. I think the idea is you have to get over the initial greasy phase, as in it initially gets worse before it gets better… if anyone has managed to go shampoo free and find it works for them pls let me know your method!
A few years ago I believed the hype and I can say that it never gets better. You’ll get a smelly scalp and that’s about it. Choose carefully a gentle shampoo that won’t dry or clog your scalp, wash gently the scalp and not the lenght or ends and your hair will be more than okay.
Nope, I have allergies and I shampoo almost daily.
After doing heavy yard work, gotta shampoo or I be sneezing like I get paid to sneeze.
I also can’t believe I am talking about any Kardashian….I should go do some laundry instead.
It really depends on your hair type! I have very dry, tightly curled hair (I’m Afro Latina) and I wash my hair once a week and have for basically my entire life. My hair doesn’t get greasy, unless it’s one of the odd moments I blow it out/straighten it.
However, Kourtney is using hair care for a totally different hair type and it does not suit her hair. Man, where will their appropriation end 😂
I haven’t used shampoo in about 3 years, although I have curly hair. If I were still straightening it it would get greasy fast. Now I scrub and rinse with conditioner every three days and my hair is the healthiest it’s ever been.
I have dry, curly hair. I wash my hair once or twice a week but every time I shower, I do condition it. Not for everyone, but it works for me.
Folks, it really depends on your hair texture…this comes up every post like this. Those of us with curly hair typically wash a lot less frequently and it’s not (and we’re not) “gross”. Thanks.