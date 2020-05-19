Colin Firth complains about being typecast from Mr. Darcy’s wet-shirt scene

Last year, in a simpler, pre-pandemic world, we engaged in the internet debate over who was the best Mr. Darcy in Pride & Prejudice: Colin Firth or Matthew Macfadyen? I still say both – they both brought something special to the iconic character and both felt canonical (to me, at least). After repeated viewings of both the miniseries (with Firth) and the movie (with Macfadyen), I can honestly say that while I really enjoy Firth in the role, Macfadyen feels more authentic simply because of his age at the time. Firth was already 35 years old when Pride & Prejudice came out in 1995. He was already well-known and an in-demand working actor, but the role took him next level – in the next six years, he had (iconic) roles in The English Patient, Shakespeare in Love and Bridget Jones’s Diary among others. But to hear Colin Firth tell it, he kind of regretted the Mr. Darcy typecasting??
Colin Firth CBE is well known as an actor for his portrayal of a multitude of roles, from King George VI in The King’s Speech to The English Patient and Bridget Jones Diary. Now 59, in an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine, he said that while he is grateful for the part in the BBC’s 1995 production, he does wish that that scene, which is absent from Jane Austen’s novel, hadn’t been quite so memorable. A fear for many actors, to be typecast into a specific career-long role.
‘This was a great role and it was a major event in my career, certainly,’ he said. ‘But I don’t think it was all that helpful, because It tended to create this image that can restrict what kind of roles you are going to be able to find,’ he explained. ‘Looking good and strutting around is very boring. I wanted to do other things as an actor.’
Firth, 59, is speculated to have made £20 million from a celebrated – and awarded – career. He won the best actor Oscar in 2011 for his role in Tom Hooper’s The King’s Speech. He was also Oscar-nominated, and won a BAFTA, for his performance in the 2009 film, A Single Man, the directorial debut of fashion designer Tom Ford. In the film he played a depressed gay British university professor living in California, that he credits as changing the public’s perception of his acting range: ‘This role probably did the most to change the perception of me. I was playing an older, sadder kind of figure and suddenly you’re seen in a different way.’
I’m including the wet shirt scene below. I mean… it was a talking point for years, especially when Bridget Jones’s Diary came out (the book). Do I think it negatively affected his career or stereotyped him in any way? Not really. While I don’t think Firth is really slamming that role, he is trying to say that all of the fuss over the physicality of it was “boring.” Which sucks because what it feels like he’s saying is that he’s a Real Actor and as such, he’s not interested in fan-service for women. I don’t know, I’m probably overreacting. He is right about A Single Man though – that changed A LOT of stuff for him. People really saw him differently after that. And now I want to watch A Single Man again.
Photos courtesy of BBC & ‘A Single Man’.
I totally get why he would feel this way, and I don’t blame him – but I’m still glad it exists. For me, he is the only Darcy.
I think he might be half-joking about this. Whatever the case, he should have no regrets.
That scene has always done it for me. When I was about 8 months pregnant and on bed rest , my husband, who has absolutely no interest in Pride and Prejudice, watched the series with me. I replayed this scene like four times, each time fawning a little bit more over Colin Firth. The next thing I knew, my husband was out in the back yard by the pool shouting at me to look out the window while he reenacted it in the pool. He really went all in! Wet white shirt, smoldering look, the whole deal. It is to this day, one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen in my life.
This wholesome story was all I needed today (my first thought as I woke up today was «no!». Its just been one of those days). Your husband sounds lovely.
What a sweet story!!
I get it. Most actors act because they want to play different people, doing different things and taking on new challenges. It’s tough to do when so many producers and directors want you to play the same thing over and over again. That sounds boring and antithetical to the creative impulse that leads one to acting.
Sorry, McFadden can’t hold a candle to Firth Darcy. Steak and a 3 day burger.
You should be thankful for being in a memorable role. Shirt or no shirt.
The scene in A Single Man when he gets the phone call, expecting his partner, but instead receiving bad news, is absolutely incredible. The shift from joy to despair is a piece of really unparalleled acting. Few actors could pull that off, especially with the tight shot Ford used!