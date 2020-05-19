Ryan Seacrest’s rep: he didn’t have a stroke or neurological event on American Idol finale

Embed from Getty Images
Spoilers for the American Idol finale below, but everyone knows who won at this point
The finale for American Idol aired on Sunday night. I haven’t watched it in years, but I was talking to my mom while the finale aired and I watched some of it with her. Her favorite singer, Just Sam/Samantha won! Sam was raised by her grandmother in New York City, where she still lives in a tiny apartment, and she used to sing in the subway to make ends meet. I heard her sing a Kelly Clarkson song and she was incredible of course. Sam was quarantined in Las Vegas during the at-home portions of Idol. I’m sure she had people helping her there, but it must have been tough. The rest of the contestants, the judges and the host, Ryan Seacrest, were home. Ryan was broadcasting from a big table with an American Idol neon sign right behind him. I didn’t notice him looking any weirder than usual but at one point one of his eyes was drooping significantly and people wondered if he was having a stroke. You can see a video of that below, it’s really pronounced and he struggled with his words a little. Plus Ryan didn’t show up for his job on Monday for Live with Kelly and Ripa. Ryan’s rep has issued a statement that he’s fine though and just stressed from working so much.
That concern grew during the Monday, May 18, episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, when he did not join Kelly Ripa as cohost — her husband, Mark Consuelos, filled in. “Ryan worked late last night on American Idol, so he’s taking the morning off,” Ripa, 49, said on the show.
However, he’s simply exhausted, Us Weekly confirmed.
“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” his publicist said in a statement to People magazine on Monday. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”
The rep added: “Between Live With Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three-four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off.”
Ryan is a garbage person on many levels, plus he ruins the red carpet coverage on E!, but I do feel for him on this. I had bell’s palsy in my face years ago, I’m pretty sure it was lyme-related, but that was hard to deal with. Some people get droopiness like that just from being stressed and tired. Both my aunt and mom have one eye that will dilate while the other one stays completely normal. It could definitely be Botox-related, but I buy that he’s also overworked. It’s been years since I’ve worked as much as I have lately. I think I’m just doing it to myself though. Since we’re home all the time, I feel like I have to do more than usual to make up for it. Ryan was already that way. Maybe he’ll step back a little and we’ll see less of him after this.
Shit, I missed ALL of this. That’s kind of scary, to be honest. Especially in terms of covid- you’ve had a lot of otherwise healthy people having strokes.
I will say I probably looked just as suspicious Sunday night. I don’t know what happened but all weekend one of my eyes was puffy. I don’t know if I got a bug bite near my eye, or if I had a mild infection or what. But it was itchy and watery until it wasn’t. Monday morning it was pretty much like nothing had happened.
I do suspect there may have been some Botox related reasons in Ryan’s case. Maybe it wasn’t applied properly or something – and maybe it’s starting to fade a bit. No idea. I know that stress can really screw up a lot of things though – it just seems like it might be more than that. He DOES have way more on his plate than I initially thought, though.
I dont think it’s the Botox. I’ve had Botox, and when it starts wearing off, you just feel the muscles in the area start moving and the gradual worsening of your wrinkles. Never a big difference in the shape or opening of my eyes like you see in Ryan’s.
Ryan only have himself to blame for overworking. his ego plays a big part.
His eyes look exactly the same as in the pictures. His left eye is slightly larger/more open/puffier than his right and it’s just more pronounced on zoom/home lighting. Im not worried about him.
That might sound stupid but I don’t see the same person in the pictures and the video lol maybe I’m tired too
It could be a Transient Ischemic Attack. Can be triggered by stress/fatigue.
Or even a migraine can do this to some people.
I had a killer migraine about 3 weeks ago and I had a meeting I had to run. I sounded a lot like that. It was hard to think of the words I had to say, I had taken a lot of pauses between words, I fumbled on my words and one eye was closed more than the other. I had to apologize to the meeting attendees because I felt like they might think I was drunk. I hope that’s all it was for him.