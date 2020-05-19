Ryan Seacrest’s rep: he didn’t have a stroke or neurological event on American Idol finale

Embed from Getty Images

Spoilers for the American Idol finale below, but everyone knows who won at this point

The finale for American Idol aired on Sunday night. I haven’t watched it in years, but I was talking to my mom while the finale aired and I watched some of it with her. Her favorite singer, Just Sam/Samantha won! Sam was raised by her grandmother in New York City, where she still lives in a tiny apartment, and she used to sing in the subway to make ends meet. I heard her sing a Kelly Clarkson song and she was incredible of course. Sam was quarantined in Las Vegas during the at-home portions of Idol. I’m sure she had people helping her there, but it must have been tough. The rest of the contestants, the judges and the host, Ryan Seacrest, were home. Ryan was broadcasting from a big table with an American Idol neon sign right behind him. I didn’t notice him looking any weirder than usual but at one point one of his eyes was drooping significantly and people wondered if he was having a stroke. You can see a video of that below, it’s really pronounced and he struggled with his words a little. Plus Ryan didn’t show up for his job on Monday for Live with Kelly and Ripa. Ryan’s rep has issued a statement that he’s fine though and just stressed from working so much.

That concern grew during the Monday, May 18, episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, when he did not join Kelly Ripa as cohost — her husband, Mark Consuelos, filled in. “Ryan worked late last night on American Idol, so he’s taking the morning off,” Ripa, 49, said on the show. However, he’s simply exhausted, Us Weekly confirmed. “Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” his publicist said in a statement to People magazine on Monday. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.” The rep added: “Between Live With Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three-four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off.”

Ryan is a garbage person on many levels, plus he ruins the red carpet coverage on E!, but I do feel for him on this. I had bell’s palsy in my face years ago, I’m pretty sure it was lyme-related, but that was hard to deal with. Some people get droopiness like that just from being stressed and tired. Both my aunt and mom have one eye that will dilate while the other one stays completely normal. It could definitely be Botox-related, but I buy that he’s also overworked. It’s been years since I’ve worked as much as I have lately. I think I’m just doing it to myself though. Since we’re home all the time, I feel like I have to do more than usual to make up for it. Ryan was already that way. Maybe he’ll step back a little and we’ll see less of him after this.

